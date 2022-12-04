Read full article on original website
KESQ
Final day of clouds; sunshine returns Wednesday
A cool and cloudy day around the Coachella Valley on this Tuesday. The clouds aren't ready to depart just yet and will linger through the night. After a high of just 68° this afternoon in Palm Springs, temperatures will quickly cool through the evening. The area of low-pressure steering...
SoCal weather: Cold temperatures, partly sunny conditions on tap Wednesday
Southern California on Wednesday will continue to be cool, but another round of rain isn't expected until the weekend.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Potential for storms in the Imperial Valley over the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A weak weather system will pass through the region today and Wednesday with chances for light showers focused over the high terrain north and east of Phoenix. By Wednesday night into Thursday, a gradual drying trend will begin and last through the rest of the week, while temperatures stay slightly below normal through the upcoming weekend.
KESQ
Clouds linger into Tuesday; cool temperatures remain through the week
A cool and cloudy night for the Coachella Valley after a high of 69° this afternoon. Temperatures will cool into the mid-50s around 9:00 p.m., along with a northwest breeze. The strongest gusts will be felt along the interstate, between 20-25 MPH on average. An area of low pressure...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Tuesday Dec.6 SoCal Weather
Nothing Matters but the Weekend (from a Tuesday Point-of-View)!. We’ll be tracking a few waves as they swing through the Southwest keeping the Coachella Valley on the cool side with midday highs hanging in the 60s all three days. We may see SoCal showers on Sunday. @JerrySteffen.
NBC Los Angeles
Cold Storm to Bring Light Rain and SoCal Mountain Snow
A soggy and cool start to December continues this week when another storm moves into Southern California. A cold storm will move across the region Tuesday and bring snow and scattered light rain. Snow levels will drop to 5,000 feet in SoCal's mountains. Thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon. "The main...
ehstigertimes.com
Small Chance of Rain Coming Soon
This Friday, December 2nd, there is a 30% chance that Wildomar will be getting rain. The possibility of rain could be from the weather drop this week. It has been ranging from 40ºF-61ºF, which is on the cooler side for Southern California. According to this year’s weather, it has been said that this could be the coldest winter for California. Hopefully everyone stays warm and is prepared for rainfall.
KESQ
Clearing but below average temps remain
A weak low pressure system moved from California into Nevada, taking with it the clouds we've experience over the last few days. Behind that system, cooler air wrapping around that low will keep our daytime highs well below our seasonal average of 70 today and for the rest of the week.
KESQ
Clouds and cooler temps are hallmarks of today’s forecast
An area of low pressure across Northern California continues to churn the atmosphere, bringing clouds and below average daytime highs all week long. Yesterday we topped out at 69, we're likely to be even cooler than today, well below the 71 average for date. Expect some afternoon breeziness as that...
Indian Wells Winterfest brings ice skating for a holiday celebration
The Indian Wells Golf Resort is hosting its first annual Winterfest event where people can see holiday lights, ice skate, and participate in other activities. The golf resort has light-up holiday displays across the golf course. There is an ice skating rink that will be on display until January 1, 2023. To ice skate, you The post Indian Wells Winterfest brings ice skating for a holiday celebration appeared first on KESQ.
Traffic on 111 flowing again after van fire is doused
Traffic on Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage is moving safely again after a fiery disruption to the Tuesday morning commute. Just after 9:00 a.m., a van became engulfed in flames on Highway 111 eastbound near Mirage Road. Fire crews tell News Channel 3 that no injuries were reported and the fire was contained within minutes The post Traffic on 111 flowing again after van fire is doused appeared first on KESQ.
knewsradio.com
Stucco Survives Tight Situation; Resting Comfortably
Photo of Riverside County Animal Control Officer, with Stucco the cat rin a cage, after cat was rescued in Coachella Dec 2nd 2022 Photo from Riverside County Animal Services Dept. Stucco the cat is doing okay. He was rescued after falling down a hollow column at the end of a...
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s 45-Foot Tree is lit for the holiday season
In the spirit of the Holiday Season. Palm Springs Aerial Tramway lit a 45-foot tree with over 4,000 LED lights. The Tramway representatives say that the tree is so tall that it can be seen throughout the Coachella Valley. UFC Hall-of-Famer Cub Swanson served as the 2022 celebrity tree lighter for the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway's Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. The post Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s 45-Foot Tree is lit for the holiday season appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Perris Dam's seismic retrofit project is "killing us" say local businesses
PERRIS, Calif. - "I don’t want a dam failure to wipe us out," said one businessperson near the Lake Perris Fairgrounds who quickly added that "the construction is killing us." The dam, which sits near the fairgrounds, has been undergoing much needed seismic retrofitting that was supposed to end in 2018. The agency overseeing the project, California’s Department of Water Resources, said the delays have been caused by the complexity of the project, which involves the City of Perris, the County of Riverside, several landowners and seven utility providers. But it’s the businesses and residents in and around the Perris Fairgrounds that have formed the #saveperris coalition, accusing the agency of not being responsive, and offering less than adequate compensation, especially now that the project may go for another eight to nine years, with hundreds of trucks coming in and out of the one road that goes in the area, Lake Perris Drive.
SIG Alert issued on WB I-10 near Desert Center; Closure slowly reopening
A SIG Alert has been issued on the westbound side of Interstate 10 near Desert Center due to an emergency closure. Lanes have slowly been reopening on the freeway after a crash involving a big rig and a Camry. California Highway Patrol reports the two vehicles crashed after 10 a.m. Sunday, and the big rig jackknifed The post SIG Alert issued on WB I-10 near Desert Center; Closure slowly reopening appeared first on KESQ.
Missing woman in Joshua Tree found
Update 3:40 p.m. Dopson has been located and reunited with her family, authorities confirmed. Original Report Authorities are seeking the community's help in finding a woman missing after her car was found crashed in Joshua Tree Tuesday morning. Melissa Dopson, 33, was reported missing on Tuesday. Authorities said her vehicle was found at the scene The post Missing woman in Joshua Tree found appeared first on KESQ.
iheart.com
The Community Ho Ho Parade Is Rolling Through San Bernardino This Week
Nothing spreads holiday cheer like a Community Ho Ho Parade!. San Bernardino is in for their annual treat this week with the Community Ho Ho Parade running 4 nights through Thursday December 8th. The 10th annual Community Ho Ho Parade coasted from First Christian Church to Nunez Park Monday, Dec....
Head-on collision captured on video on Highway 18 in San Bernardino
A violent head-on collision that injured at least two people was captured on dashcam video Tuesday night. The crash took place around 10:30 p.m. on Highway 18 between upper and lower Old Waterman Canyon Road. Dashcam video from a driver apparently headed down the mountain captured the crash on the other side of the roadway […]
Visit the Largest Christmas Store in Southern California
The Golden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Canoga Park, you might just want to visit.
Experts: Research shows dust particles at the Salton sea cause breathing issues
Experts said that there's research to show that dust particles at the Salton Sea are causing asthma and breathing issues. Today, a forum was held at the University of California Riverside Palm Desert campus. News Channel 3 spoke with residents who live near the Salton Sea and experts about solutions that will help the quality of life. "We The post Experts: Research shows dust particles at the Salton sea cause breathing issues appeared first on KESQ.
