ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Calvert County Winter Shelter Safe Nights Program To Open Dec. 11, 2022; Registration Now Available

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Calvert County’s annual Safe Nights program providing winter shelter for people without housing will run Dec. 11, 2022, through Feb. 26, 2023. Safe Nights provides winter protection for Calvert County’s homeless population by offering shelter in a clean and safe environment. Host shelters will provide a warm bed, breakfast, a bagged lunch and dinner. Shelter hours are 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven days a week.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Stronger Together: Southern Maryland Community Network And Cornerstone Montgomery Merge

SOUTHERN MARYLAND – Southern Maryland Community Network (SMCN) and Cornerstone Montgomery will be merging effective January 1, 2023 in order to meet the needs and better serve Marylanders. The merged organization will continue to be called Cornerstone Montgomery. Southern Maryland Community Network will do business as Cornerstone Southern Maryland in order to highlight its regional impact.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

DNR Secretary’s Message – December 2022

ANNAPOLIS,Md. – Maryland State Parks will again mark the new year by offering hike opportunities from December 30, 2022 through January 2, 2023. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks that encourages all 50 states to offer outdoor hiking opportunities to start the new year. They are a great way to start the new year!
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Charles County Man Cries Tears Of Joy After Scratch-Off Win

WALDORF, Md. – White Plains resident claims $100,000 prize on $100,000 Extreme Cash instant ticket. A stay-at-home dad from White Plains just received his biggest and most tear-jerking win yet. The lucky player took a chance on two $30 instant tickets. Both were winners, with one yielding a very small prize and the second $100,000 Extreme Cash scratch-off giving the joyful Charles County resident a $100,000 payday.
WHITE PLAINS, MD
Bay Net

MDOT SHA To Perform Routine Maintenance On MD 231 Benedict Bridge

BENIDICT, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will conduct routine maintenance on the MD 231 (Hallowing Point Road) bridge over the Patuxent River between Calvert and Charles counties from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, December 11, weather permitting. During work hours, crews...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Howard Glenn Haverkamp

Howard Glenn Haverkamp, 86 of Great Mills, MD passed away on November 27,2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD. He was born on July 10, 1936 in Metropolis, Illinois to the late Howard Haverkamp and Besse (Laird) Haverkamp. Howard proudly served in the U.S. Navy from April 8,1954...
GREAT MILLS, MD
Bay Net

Waldorf Winner Considers Buying House With $100,000 Lottery Prize

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – A construction worker from Waldorf enjoys playing scratch-offs and has won prizes up to $500. When he convinced his boss to buy an instant ticket, the supervisor hit for $100,000!. The two told their tale last week when they visited Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore...
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
Bay Net

CDR Eugene Scott “Gene” Burroughs, III

CDR Eugene Scott “Gene” Burroughs III, USN (Ret.), 84, of La Plata, Maryland, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and his caregiver, Ruhey, on Tuesday, November 30, 2022. Gene was born on December 21, 1937 to the late Blanche Gardiner and...
LA PLATA, MD
Bay Net

Library Offers Free Coats For Kids In Prince George’s County

LARGO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System (PGCMLS) and PGCMLS Foundation continue to provide essential support to the residents of Prince George’s County this winter with the fourth annual edition of Operation Warm: Free Coats for Kids. This special initiative provides free brand new...
LARGO, MD
Bay Net

James Everett Windsor Jr.

James Everett “Jimmy” “Spanky” Windsor, Jr., 47, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on November 29, 2022, at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in LaPlata, MD with his family by his side. He was born on February 27, 1975, in Prince George’s County to the...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

CCSO Seeks The Whereabouts Of Kathryn Jane Callahan

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Kathryn Jane Callahan, age 35 of Lusby, MD. Callahan is wanted for Contempt of Court- Driving Under the Influence. Anyone with information in regards to Callahan is asked to please contact the Calvert County...
LUSBY, MD
Bay Net

CCPS Students Selected For The Maryland General Assembly Program

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – For a consecutive year in a row, Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) high school students were selected to serve as pages for the 2023 Maryland General Assembly (MGA) in Annapolis. Hayden Kelly, Huntingtown High School senior, and Aidan Herche, Calvert High School senior, will represent...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Ronald “Ron” Cowan Bowling

Ronald Cowan “Ron” Bowling, 80, of Lexington Park, MD, went home to be with the Lord on November 29, 2022. Born September 25, 1942, in Knoxville, Tennessee, he was the loving son of the late Deward Mack Henry Bowling and Lora Velma Whaley Bowling and brother of Wanda Makrakis (George).
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

MISSING TEEN: Jasmen Eliana Reyes, Age 16; St. Mary’s County

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing person Jasmen Eliana Reyes (H-F-07-05-06), 5-08, 180lbs. Anyone with any information please contact the SMCSO at 301-475-8008. Please share and continue to follow for updates. Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

UPDATE: 81-Year-Old Man Located At The St. Mary’s State Park

UPDATE – 11:00 P.M. – The missing person Merrill Hood has been located alive in a wooded area. Crews are working on a rescue operation, using drones and MSP Trooper 7. MSP UPDATE – Maryland State Troopers along with EMS and fire personnel are currently searching the area of St. Mary’s River State Park for a missing 81-year-old male, Merrill Wayland Hood. He is a white male, last seen wearing a orange jacket and Baltimore Orioles hat, as shown in the first image. He was last seen in the area of Norris Road and Chancellors Run Road.
GREAT MILLS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy