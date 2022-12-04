Read full article on original website
Maryland State Police Aviation Sponsoring Food Drive In Southern Maryland
HOLLYWOOD, Md. — Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 – Southern MD is sponsoring a food drive in support of the Maryland Food Bank. They will be accepting donations of non-perishable food items from now until December 21, 2022. Donations will be accepted at the Trooper 7...
Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
Calvert County Winter Shelter Safe Nights Program To Open Dec. 11, 2022; Registration Now Available
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Calvert County’s annual Safe Nights program providing winter shelter for people without housing will run Dec. 11, 2022, through Feb. 26, 2023. Safe Nights provides winter protection for Calvert County’s homeless population by offering shelter in a clean and safe environment. Host shelters will provide a warm bed, breakfast, a bagged lunch and dinner. Shelter hours are 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven days a week.
Stronger Together: Southern Maryland Community Network And Cornerstone Montgomery Merge
SOUTHERN MARYLAND – Southern Maryland Community Network (SMCN) and Cornerstone Montgomery will be merging effective January 1, 2023 in order to meet the needs and better serve Marylanders. The merged organization will continue to be called Cornerstone Montgomery. Southern Maryland Community Network will do business as Cornerstone Southern Maryland in order to highlight its regional impact.
Calvert County Resident Lands $100,000 Scratch-Off Win With Lunch
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – After starting his day by helping a relative move a boat to winter storage, a hungry Calvert County resident decided to stop at a grocery store to buy scratch-offs to play while he waited at a nearby sub shop for his lunch order. As he...
DNR Secretary’s Message – December 2022
ANNAPOLIS,Md. – Maryland State Parks will again mark the new year by offering hike opportunities from December 30, 2022 through January 2, 2023. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks that encourages all 50 states to offer outdoor hiking opportunities to start the new year. They are a great way to start the new year!
Charles County Man Cries Tears Of Joy After Scratch-Off Win
WALDORF, Md. – White Plains resident claims $100,000 prize on $100,000 Extreme Cash instant ticket. A stay-at-home dad from White Plains just received his biggest and most tear-jerking win yet. The lucky player took a chance on two $30 instant tickets. Both were winners, with one yielding a very small prize and the second $100,000 Extreme Cash scratch-off giving the joyful Charles County resident a $100,000 payday.
MDOT SHA To Perform Routine Maintenance On MD 231 Benedict Bridge
BENIDICT, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will conduct routine maintenance on the MD 231 (Hallowing Point Road) bridge over the Patuxent River between Calvert and Charles counties from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, December 11, weather permitting. During work hours, crews...
Day Reporting Program Now Operating At The St. Mary’s County Health Hub
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Mary’s County Health Department announce the launch of the Day Reporting Program at the new St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. The Day Reporting Program...
Howard Glenn Haverkamp
Howard Glenn Haverkamp, 86 of Great Mills, MD passed away on November 27,2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD. He was born on July 10, 1936 in Metropolis, Illinois to the late Howard Haverkamp and Besse (Laird) Haverkamp. Howard proudly served in the U.S. Navy from April 8,1954...
Waldorf Winner Considers Buying House With $100,000 Lottery Prize
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – A construction worker from Waldorf enjoys playing scratch-offs and has won prizes up to $500. When he convinced his boss to buy an instant ticket, the supervisor hit for $100,000!. The two told their tale last week when they visited Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore...
CDR Eugene Scott “Gene” Burroughs, III
CDR Eugene Scott “Gene” Burroughs III, USN (Ret.), 84, of La Plata, Maryland, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and his caregiver, Ruhey, on Tuesday, November 30, 2022. Gene was born on December 21, 1937 to the late Blanche Gardiner and...
Library Offers Free Coats For Kids In Prince George’s County
LARGO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System (PGCMLS) and PGCMLS Foundation continue to provide essential support to the residents of Prince George’s County this winter with the fourth annual edition of Operation Warm: Free Coats for Kids. This special initiative provides free brand new...
James Everett Windsor Jr.
James Everett “Jimmy” “Spanky” Windsor, Jr., 47, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on November 29, 2022, at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in LaPlata, MD with his family by his side. He was born on February 27, 1975, in Prince George’s County to the...
CCSO Seeks The Whereabouts Of Kathryn Jane Callahan
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Kathryn Jane Callahan, age 35 of Lusby, MD. Callahan is wanted for Contempt of Court- Driving Under the Influence. Anyone with information in regards to Callahan is asked to please contact the Calvert County...
CCPS Students Selected For The Maryland General Assembly Program
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – For a consecutive year in a row, Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) high school students were selected to serve as pages for the 2023 Maryland General Assembly (MGA) in Annapolis. Hayden Kelly, Huntingtown High School senior, and Aidan Herche, Calvert High School senior, will represent...
Ronald “Ron” Cowan Bowling
Ronald Cowan “Ron” Bowling, 80, of Lexington Park, MD, went home to be with the Lord on November 29, 2022. Born September 25, 1942, in Knoxville, Tennessee, he was the loving son of the late Deward Mack Henry Bowling and Lora Velma Whaley Bowling and brother of Wanda Makrakis (George).
MISSING TEEN: Jasmen Eliana Reyes, Age 16; St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing person Jasmen Eliana Reyes (H-F-07-05-06), 5-08, 180lbs. Anyone with any information please contact the SMCSO at 301-475-8008. Please share and continue to follow for updates. Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com.
UPDATE: 81-Year-Old Man Located At The St. Mary’s State Park
UPDATE – 11:00 P.M. – The missing person Merrill Hood has been located alive in a wooded area. Crews are working on a rescue operation, using drones and MSP Trooper 7. MSP UPDATE – Maryland State Troopers along with EMS and fire personnel are currently searching the area of St. Mary’s River State Park for a missing 81-year-old male, Merrill Wayland Hood. He is a white male, last seen wearing a orange jacket and Baltimore Orioles hat, as shown in the first image. He was last seen in the area of Norris Road and Chancellors Run Road.
CRITICAL MISSING PERSON: Lisa Ann Deel, Age 52; Last Seen November 30
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance is locating a critical missing female, Lisa Ann Deel, age 52, of Port Republic, MD. Deel was last seen on Nov. 30. She drives a bluish, green Toyota Prius with Maryland registration. Deel...
