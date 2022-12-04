ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Recruit Says Deion Sanders Pulled His Scholarship Offer

Back in June, three-star edge rusher Carson Mott announced his commitment to Colorado. At that time, Karl Dorrell was the head coach of the Buffaloes. Colorado made a huge splash this December, hiring Deion Sanders as its newest coach. He's expected to give the program a much-needed makeover. With that...
BOULDER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys BREAKING: New QB for Texans vs. On-Fire Dallas - Sources

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are on fire. The Houston Texans are trying to keep from people getting fired. But one QB is getting benched as the lowly Texas prep to play at Dallas on Sunday. The Texans are making another change at quarterback, going back to Davis Mills as...
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Thunder Gameday: Looking to Win Fourth Consecutive Game in Memphis

As the Western Conference standings continue to heat up, the Memphis Grizzlies are near the top. They’ve won three-straight games and are 9-2 at home this season. Memphis will host the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight, who have also won three consecutive contests. With that in mind, the Thunder are still 12th in the West and below .500 on the season.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

