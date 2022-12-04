ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Gov. Wolf announces more than $10 million funding for affordable housing

Gov. Tom Wolf announced the distribution of $10,323,668 in funding through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) to support affordable housing in several counties like Mercer, Venango and Union City. “Pennsylvanians deserve safe, up-to-code and accessible spaces to call home,” said Gov. Wolf. “The HOME funding will help provide access to these spaces to […]
Gas Prices Below Year-Ago Level, Diesel Could Fall

HARRISBURG – Prices at the pump are now below their year-ago level, including diesel which will fall back under $5 per gallon. Gasbuddy.com reported Monday; the national average price of gasoline has fallen below the year-ago level for the first time in 670 days. National gas prices fell another 15.8 cents per gallon in the past week and now average $3.36 per gallon. That includes 9.3 cents per gallon drop in Pennsylvania, where gas is now averaging $3.86 per gallon.
RESIDENTS CAN COMMENT ON INACCURACIES ON NEW BROADBAND MAP

Representative Jim Struzzi says the Federal Communications Commission’s new National Broadband Map enables website visitors to learn about the availability of broadband service in specific areas, but an important feature of the map is that individual users can submit potential inaccuracies through January 13th. And there do appear to be inaccuracies.
9 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
Locals in Pennsylvania eligible for one-time bonus until December 31

To get their annual rebate plus a one-time bonus rebate, Governor Tom Wolf recently announced that Pennsylvanians eligible for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) Program must register until Dec. 31, 2022. Annual plus a one-time bonus rebate. Older and disabled Pennsylvanians eligible for a rebate on their 2021 property taxes...
Pennsylvania McDonald’s fined for child labor law violations

Owners of 13 McDonald’s locations in the Pittsburgh area were fined over child labor law violations. A federal investigation has found child labor violations involving 101 minor-aged workers operated by Santonastasso Enterprises LLC, based in Bridgeville. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division determined the franchisee, which operates as McDonald’s Restaurant, permitted 14-and-15-year-old employees to […]
This town in Pennsylvania has the worst school district

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances. And it is these different social, familial, economic, environmental, and many other factors, that help shape who they become. While these conditions are countless, a handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and the likelihood for future success, including academic success.
Five things you may not know about Gov. Tom Wolf

Tom Wolf has been Pennsylvania’s governor for eight years. By now, people have come to know a little bit about the man. He hails from Mount Wolf, York County. He drives a Jeep. He used to own a successful cabinet business, making him wealthy enough that he chose to donate all of his gubernatorial pay – more than $1.5 million in total – to charity.
Will Pennsylvania Have a White Christmas?

Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Pennsylvania will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.
Pa state trooper charged with DUI while on duty

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced DUI charges against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty. According to PSP, Austin J. Burney, assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, in McKean County, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on November 27. Burney was charged with driving […]
Two Structure Fires in Mt. Jewett Saturday

The Smethport Fire Department assisted Mt. Jewett with two structure fires in Mt. Jewett Friday night at 8. Fire departments were on the scene for 5 hours. At 12:07 AM Saturday, Smethport Station 2 Fire Police were dispatched to close Route 6 Westbound at Rt 59 in the Borough. A tractor trailer on Rt 6 near the fire scene attempted to turn around and became stuck blocking the entire highway, including fire apparatus attempting to reach the scene.
Flu hospitalizations reach decade high

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Flu cases across the commonwealth and the country continue to surge as hospitalizations top a 10-year record, according to the Centers for Disease Control. At the same time, the Pennsylvania Department of Public Health reported that infections in Pennsylvania have surpassed the peaks of five...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

