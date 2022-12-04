Rundown of Sunday’s Round of 16 World Cup matches

Rundown on Sunday’s two World Cup Round of 16 matches:

Defending World Cup champion France, led by dynamic striker Kylian Mbappe, was the first team to advance to the knockout stage, with Group D wins over Australia and Denmark, before resting several regulars in a loss to Tunisia. Poland defeated Saudi Arabia and drew with Mexico to finish second to Argentina in Group C.

Kylian Mbappe AFP via Getty Images

Gareth Southgate and England sandwiched wins over Iran and Wales around a scoreless draw against the U.S. to finish atop Group B.

About 1,000 percent of the pressure is on the Brits, and not Senegal, which advanced out of Group A with two wins despite the absence of injured star Sadio Mane.