Hawaii’s 2 volcanic eruptions keep spewing lava with no end in sight. Here’s what could happen next
The incessant lava shooting out of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa and Kilauea volcanoes has stirred memories of Kilauea’s devastating 2018 eruption, which swallowed hundreds of homes. But the current eruptions are different. While it’s unclear how far the lava will travel from either volcano, experts say history and context can provide clues.
NASA Ingenuity helicopter just broke one of its own records on Mars
More than a year and a half after its first flight on Mars, the Ingenuity helicopter has set a new record. The little 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) chopper completed its 35th flight on December 3 and reached a new altitude record of 46 feet (14 meters). The aerial excursion lasted for 52...
