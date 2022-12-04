Read full article on original website
cobbcountycourier.com
Dense fog advisory in effect for Cobb and other north Georgia counties until tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. Wed. December 7
The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Tuesday, December 6 (today) that will last until Wednesday December 7 (tomorrow) at 9 a.m. The same alert also warns of the possibility of locally heavy rain. What is in the...
cobbcountycourier.com
Dense fog advisory for Cobb County continues until 9 a.m.
The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. this morning, Wednesday, December 7, 2022. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County, Tuesday December 6: “Localized flooding concerns could arise”
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Tuesday December 6 due to widespread showers expected through the north and central Georgia regions, which could be heavy in some local areas. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. “This Hazardous Weather...
Heavy rain drenching Forsyth County
Forsyth County could see up to two inches of rainPhoto by(Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County could see up to two inches of rain by the end of Tuesday, December 6, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Peachtree City.
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County: widespread rain forecast that could lead to flooding, Monday Dec. 5
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Monday, December 5, due to expected widespread rain across north and central Georgia that might lead to localized flooding and quick rises on small streams and creeks. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County: “Heavy rain may produce some isolated areas of flash flooding” beginning Monday, December 5
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other counties in the region on Sunday December 4 due to a combination of patches of dense fog this morning, and heavy rains beginning Monday that could lead to isolated flash flooding. What is in the statement?
Channel 2 presents: Winter Weather Season, a Family 2 Family special
ATLANTA — WSB-TV Channel 2 presents Winter Weather Season, a 30-minute special focusing on this winter’s weather outlook, how Georgia is preparing, and ways people can save on heating bills. “As the leader of Severe Weather Center 2, it’s my responsibility to keep Georgians informed every step of...
fox5atlanta.com
Election Night: East Point, Roswell, South Fulton, and Peachtree City City Council special elections
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Four Fulton County municipalities held special elections Tuesday night in the Georgia runoff. They included East Point City Council, Roswell City Council, and South Fulton City Council, and Peachtree City City Council.
Georgia Juvenile Justice official Victor Roberts goes missing in Cobb County
Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice Assistant Commissioner Victor Roberts has been reported missing in Cobb County. According to the Cobb County Police Department, Roberts left his residence to go to work Monday morning but never arrived at his office. Roberts drives a white Mazda CX-9, bearing Georgia license plate BNE2112....
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Carrollton (Carrollton, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Carrollton on Sunday night. The accident happened on the I-10 westbound exit lane at around 10:50 p.m. The Honda was exiting I-10 West at Carrollton Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road.
39-year-old pedestrian dies in crash in Cobb County
The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian that occurred on Austell Road at its intersection with Pat Mell Road on Monday at 6:46 pm. According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed a white 2022 Ford F-250 Super-Duty being driven by a 39-year-old...
wrganews.com
GSP reports on Fatal Wreck that occurred in Gordon County last Week
According to the Georgia State Patrol at around 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle traffic crash involving an overturned concrete truck on Hall Memorial Road. The investigation revealed that the truck, driven by Carlos Abdel Cabrera Melian, age 47, of Calhoun, was traveling south on Hall Memorial Road NW. The right-side tires traveled slightly off of the west side of the roadway. The truck re-entered the roadway, traveling across both lanes with the left side tires traveling slightly off of the east side of the roadway. The truck, once again, traveled back across both lanes of the roadway, while yawing to the right. As the truck left the west side of the roadway, it overturned onto its left side and struck a utility pole with the top of the passenger compartment of the truck. The driver, who was the lone occupant of the truck, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
55-year-old Brentsie Walton Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Walton County (Walton County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Walton county on Saturday night. It is reported that only one vehicle was involved in the collision. The crash happened on Ammons Bridge Road close to Rivermist Drive.
The Daily South
The Best Things To Do In Cartersville, Georgia
Whether you’re looking for an easy day trip from Atlanta or Chattanooga, a quick stop off of an I-75 roadtrip, or a longer stay, Cartersville has something for everyone. The town was incorporated in 1854 and thrived thanks to its key position along the railway, but the history of the surrounding land dates back much farther. Creek, Cherokee, and prehistoric Native Mississippian cultures all called it home. Now with a population of fewer than 25,000 residents, Cartersville exudes small town charm along with sophisticated attractions. Whether you’re looking for world-class museums and dining or a chance to just get away from it all, you’ll find it here.
accesswdun.com
Driver killed Saturday in head-on accident in Hall County
A person was killed Saturday morning after a head-on collision on Browns Bridge Road near Cherokee Trail in Hall County. The driver of Chevrolet Tahoe allegedly failed to maintain its lane while turning eastbound and struck a Ford F250 which was traveling westbound at approximately 7:54 a.m. according to Georgia State Patrol.
Truck falls over the side of busy Atlanta interstate
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A large truck fell over the side of I-85 southbound near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The truck went over the side of the interstate near the ramp to I-285 eastbound in Clayton County on Saturday afternoon. It’s unclear what caused the incident or if anyone was...
Monroe Local News
Walton County BOC to consider rezone to make way for 68-home subdivision in Loganville area
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 6, 2022) At Tuesday’s Walton County Board of Commission meeting, commissioners will consider the rezone of 92.012 acres from A1 to R10SC for Reliant Homes, GA, LLC. The rezone would make way for a 68-home subdivision on property located at Broadnax Mill Road and Marce Camp Road in the unincorporated area of Loganville. This is a 26 % reduction on the number of homes that could actually be developed on this property. Being 92 acres, 1 acre per lot would net 92 homes. However, the request is 68 homes. Planning has recommended approval with certain conditions. Click or tap on this link for more details on the proposal.
wrganews.com
Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash
(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
wrganews.com
Polk County Police respond to Fatal Shooting
According to a report by the Polk County Standard Journal, an altercation between two armed men that occurred in the 2700 block of Esom Hill Road last weekend left one dead. The Polk County Police Department reported that on Sunday at 4 PM, 42-year-old Mark Adam Griffin was shot during the altercation and died from his injuries. Polk County Police are still investigating the incident.
fox5atlanta.com
Plane flying ‘very fast’ before crash along Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta, NTSB report says
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - A plane that crash in Alpharetta in October was flying "very fast," according to a preliminary report released by the NTSB. Two people died in the crash along the Big Creek Greenway. The twin-propeller Beechcraft Baron crashed just north of Kimball Bridge Road a little before 1...
