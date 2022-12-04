Read full article on original website
Hybrid Vehicles Unnecessary On Path To EV-Only Future, Says Mark Reuss
As electric vehicles become more commonplace across the automotive landscape, questions abound over the right direction in which automakers should progress the technology. According to GM President Mark Reuss, the best way to make the transition is to completely bypass hybrid vehicles, and bring EV models directly to market instead.
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Gets Price Increases In November
The 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 introduces a few changes and updates over the refreshed 2022 model year, ushering in the fifth model year for the latest fourth generation. Notably, GM applied a price increase to the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 this past November. Last month, GM raised the MSRP for...
Here’s Why Your GMC Terrain May Have Reduced Engine Power
Certain examples of the GMC Terrain may exhibit a reduction in engine power. Now, a possible cause for this issue has been identified, as well as a related fix to be performed by a GM technician. Per a recent report by GM TechLink, some units of the 2018 through 2022...
2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Offers New Off-Road Readiness Package
Customers eager to take the 2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup into the dirt may be interested in the new Off-Road Readiness Package, which adds in a variety of trail-ready equipment perfect for exploring the great outdoors. The new Off-Road Readiness Package for the 2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup is tagged...
2023 GMC Yukon Gets Destination Freight Charge Increase
The 2023 GMC Yukon is the third model year of the latest fifth-generation full-size SUV, introducing a number of updates and changes compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, the 2023 GMC Yukon just got a new price increase for all trim levels and configurations. Going forward, all 2023...
2022 Chevy Silverado Recalled For Risk Of Non-Deploying Airbags
GM has issued a product recall for certain units of the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 over an issue related to the vehicle’s airbags, which may not deploy in a crash. The problem: affected vehicles are equipped with a sensing diagnostic module (SDM) that was left in manufacturing mode and not activated after leaving the assembly plant prior to shipment. An SDM in manufacturing mode will not deploy the vehicle airbags in a crash. Some units of the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 are equipped with an SDM in manufacturing mode.
Buick Envision Among Best Vehicles To Fit Three Child Car Seats
The Buick Envision is the Tri-Shield brand’s two-row, five-passenger mid-size crossover, slotting in above the Buick Encore GX and below the Buick Enclave with regard to Buick’s vehicle lineup. Now, the Buick Envision has been recognized as a top vehicle for fitting three child seats across the second row.
Jay Leno Drives The 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Quad 442: Video
Jay Leno is back, and this time, he’s climbing behind the wheel of a rare 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Quad 442 W-41 in the following episode of Jay Leno’s Garage. If you’ve never heard of the Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Quad 442 W-41, you’re not alone. Offered for a very limited time as a high-performance model to meet SCCA homologation, only a few hundred examples were produced, and now, we’re checking out the backstory behind this little two-door, as well as what it’s like to drive on the street.
GMC Yukon Likely To Reach 250,000 Miles, Study Says
Often times, reliability and durability go hand-in-hand. When discussing both these attributes in vehicles, it can be hard not to mention body-on-frame, full-size SUVs like the GMC Yukon and GMC Yukon XL. In fact, the Yukon is so dependable, that it was recently ranked as one of the longest-lasting vehicles on the road today.
EV Battery Prices On The Rise, Says Report
The average price for EV batteries increased for the first time in a decade this year .The uptick in battery costs arrives as the broader auto industry dives headfirst into the all-electric vehicle space, including GM. Per the recent Bloomberg NEF 2022 Lithium-ion Battery Price Survey, the average cost for...
Chevrolet Performance Launches L8T Crate Engine
Chevrolet Performance is now offering the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T as a new crate engine. For those readers who may be unaware, the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T is the same powerplant cradled by gasoline-powered variants of the Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD heavy duty pickups, and now, the L8T is the largest-displacement LT-family engine on offer from Chevrolet Performance. Peak output is rated at 401 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 464 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm, but unsurprisingly, the V8 also packs in loads of low-end torque along the way. Maximum recommended engine speed is 5,600 rpm.
2023 Chevy Express Configurator Live
The 2023 Chevy Express van is now available to configure at Chevrolet’s website. Now in its 20th model year, the Chevy Express van is once again available in a variety of models and layouts, including the 2023 Express Passenger van, and the 2023 Express Cargo van. The 2023 Chevy Express Passenger van starts at $42,300, while the 2023 Chevy Express Cargo van starts at $38,100. Configurations include the 2500 Regular Wheelbase, 2500 Extended Wheelbase, 3500 Regular Wheelbase, and 3500 Extended Wheelbase, while trim levels include WT, LS, and LT, depending on the model selected.
Chevy C10 S2SLA Build Brings Electron-Powered Hotness: Video
Say what you will about EV powertrains – at this point, there’s no denying that batteries and electric motors can combine for some truly striking performance potential. That much is obvious with the EV-powered Chevy C10 ripping it up in the following feature video. Coming to us from...
BrightDrop Zevo 600 Production Begins At GM CAMI Plant
Full-scale production of the all-electric BrightDrop Zevo 600 delivery van is now underway at the GM CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Canada. The milestone was marked by a visit from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford. The launch of full-scale production for the BrightDrop Zevo 600 (previously...
GM Dealer Community Charging Program Under Way
GM just announced the launch of the new Dealer Community Charging Program, which aims to expand EV charging access throughout the U.S. and Canada, including underserved rural and urban areas. Originally announced in late 2021, the Dealer Community Charging Program has enrolled nearly 1,000 GM dealers thus far, representing almost...
2024 GMC Sierra HD To Offer GCW Alert System
With the introduction of a mid-cycle refresh for the 2024 GMC Sierra HD, the heavy duty pickup receives a long list of exterior, interior and technology upgrades. A notable feature is the all-new GCW Alert, which serves to measure gross combination weight while trailering. The GCW Alert system is a...
Here’s Why Your Chevy LCF May Have A Rear-Axle Clicking Noise
Some Chevy LCF (Chevy Low Cab Forward) customers may notice that their medium-duty truck makes a clicking or chattering noise around the rear of the vehicle while making tight turns. Now, a possible cause for this issue has been identified, as has a fix. According to a recent report from...
Here’s When Refreshed 2024 Chevy Tahoe Production Will Start
The Chevy Tahoe is due for a mid-cycle refresh for the 2024 model year, bringing changes to both the interior and the exterior of the popular full-size SUV. Now, GM Authority has learned when production of the 2024 Chevy Tahoe will kick off. Sources close to the matter have exclusively...
GM, UAW Come To Agreement At Bowling Green Plant, Strike Averted
The C8 Corvette Stingray and C8 Corvette Z06 have garnered attention and praise across the world for their healthy combination of relative-affordability, performance, and curb appeal. However, it’s important to recognize that the C8 wouldn’t exist if not for the workers at the GM Bowling Green plant in Kentucky. Previously, there was a dispute between GM and United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 2164 that threatened to close the plant, but now, an agreement has been found.
2023 Corvette Z06 Takes On Porsche 911 GT3, Audi R8, Ducati Panigale SP2: Video
The 2023 Corvette Z06 boasts some pretty impressive specs, with its mid-mounted, naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 gasoline engine throwing down 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, spinning up to a soaring 8,600-rpm redline. But what does all that mean in the real world? And more importantly, how does it stack up against other modern sports cars? Now, we’re watching as the new Corvette Z06 lines up for a drag race alongside a selection of atmospheric go-fast machines – including a sport bike.
