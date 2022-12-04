ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Women in aquaculture: Yarmouth resident Amanda Moeser

As part of her work as a 2021 Switzer fellow, Natalie Lord has launched the website, A Rising Tide?, highlighting women’s experiences as oyster producers. The project is billed by its sponsors as the first case study to analyze gender in Maine and New Hampshire’s aquaculture industry through visual storytelling. Its goal is to share the photographic and narrative data the research participants collected on their experiences owning and operating an oyster farm in Maine and New Hampshire.
YARMOUTH, ME
Maine’s law to reduce PFAS in products is off to a slow start

Maine, the first state to pioneer a phased-in ban on intentionally added PFAS in most products, requires that manufacturers report on PFAS use by January. Some businesses are receiving six-month extensions but four major PFAS manufacturers are not. Photo by Gabriele Grassl/iStock. Sixteen months after Maine enacted a first-in-the-nation law...
MAINE STATE
How you can reduce your PFAS body burden

Minimizing sources of exposure to PFAS — in everyday items such as clothing, food packaging and personal care products — can help lower the body load of PFAS, a class of persistent industrial chemicals that endanger health as they accumulate. Photo by Fly View Productions/iStock. Limiting new sources...
MAINE STATE
Private schools’ public funding raises concerns

Maine does not audit spending of public funds by Maine private schools leaving that spending up to private schools overseen by boards of trustees, who are privately selected and may reside outside of Maine. The lack of financial accountability for so-called “private” high schools in Maine that actually receive most...
MAINE STATE
Scouting Maine’s top greenhouse gas emitters by satellite

The Dragon cement plant in Thomaston is one of the largest greenhouse gas emitters in the state, according to satellite data. Photo courtesy Dragon Products. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link.
MAINE STATE
70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine

A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
MAINE STATE
Who are Tiffany Bond’s voters? That’s the question as Golden-Poliquin contest to be decided by ranked choice process

Voters filling out their ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Kennebunk. Photo by Caitlin Andrews. The victor of the race for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District will be settled once again by ranked choice voting, meaning that all eyes will now turn to the voters who eschewed the two major party candidates in favor of an independent.
MAINE STATE
