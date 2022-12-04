Read full article on original website
Related
Women in aquaculture: Yarmouth resident Amanda Moeser
As part of her work as a 2021 Switzer fellow, Natalie Lord has launched the website, A Rising Tide?, highlighting women’s experiences as oyster producers. The project is billed by its sponsors as the first case study to analyze gender in Maine and New Hampshire’s aquaculture industry through visual storytelling. Its goal is to share the photographic and narrative data the research participants collected on their experiences owning and operating an oyster farm in Maine and New Hampshire.
Maine’s law to reduce PFAS in products is off to a slow start
Maine, the first state to pioneer a phased-in ban on intentionally added PFAS in most products, requires that manufacturers report on PFAS use by January. Some businesses are receiving six-month extensions but four major PFAS manufacturers are not. Photo by Gabriele Grassl/iStock. Sixteen months after Maine enacted a first-in-the-nation law...
Walgreens paid $68,000 in penalties this year after failing to meet staffing requirements, records show
Maine’s biggest pharmacy chain has agreed to pay more than $68,000 in fines this year for violating state staffing and operating hours laws at 10 locations, an apparent sign of continued labor shortages in the healthcare industry tied to the coronavirus pandemic. Walgreens has been fined 15 times in...
How you can reduce your PFAS body burden
Minimizing sources of exposure to PFAS — in everyday items such as clothing, food packaging and personal care products — can help lower the body load of PFAS, a class of persistent industrial chemicals that endanger health as they accumulate. Photo by Fly View Productions/iStock. Limiting new sources...
Mills administration removed LGBTQ learning module as Republicans made it a campaign issue
Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin pressed colleagues to deal with the specific video module immediately since it was getting attention and resulting in questions from lawmakers and educational leaders. Photo by Gabe Souza. As a teaching module explaining transgender identity to young school kids made the rounds on...
Dire warnings about New England’s winter power grid reliability
Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link. A new report from a national power...
Generations later, Mainers confront a genocide that still remains overlooked
Penobscot tribal member Dawn Neptune Adams hugs her son, Kaden Adams, after reading the Phips Bounty Proclamation in the Council Chamber of Boston’s Old State House during the filming of Bounty. Courtesy of Upstander Project. Dawn Neptune Adams dreams of being hunted. For much of her life, the nightmare...
Private schools’ public funding raises concerns
Maine does not audit spending of public funds by Maine private schools leaving that spending up to private schools overseen by boards of trustees, who are privately selected and may reside outside of Maine. The lack of financial accountability for so-called “private” high schools in Maine that actually receive most...
Scouting Maine’s top greenhouse gas emitters by satellite
The Dragon cement plant in Thomaston is one of the largest greenhouse gas emitters in the state, according to satellite data. Photo courtesy Dragon Products. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link.
Panel: Maine’s rising seas prompt local adaptation challenges, but solutions are possible
Event panelists Peter Slovinsky, Alison McKellar, Kate Cough and Hannah Baranes. Not shown is Alex MacLean. Photo by Caitlin Andrews. As Mainers witness the increasing climate change-driven effects of rising seas, experts at an event in Portland Wednesday night said coastal communities need to act more quickly to adapt. About...
70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine
A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
In Maine, mass timber seen as a climate solution and an economic opportunity
Construction at Bowdoin College using mass timber. Photo courtesy Bowdoin College. As the engineered wood material called mass timber gains traction in Maine, supporters believe it could both help lower carbon emissions from new buildings and galvanize the growth of the state’s forestry industry. “It has enormous potential to...
As “red wave” fails to materialize nationally, Janet Mills wins re-election as Maine’s governor
Gov. Janet Mills gives a speech during a campaign event centered around abortion rights. Photo by Caitlin Andrews. Despite the drag of an unpopular president and stubborn inflation, Maine Governor Janet Mills won re-election with a campaign that contrasted her competence with her opponent’s disruptive track record. Political analysts...
Who are Tiffany Bond’s voters? That’s the question as Golden-Poliquin contest to be decided by ranked choice process
Voters filling out their ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Kennebunk. Photo by Caitlin Andrews. The victor of the race for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District will be settled once again by ranked choice voting, meaning that all eyes will now turn to the voters who eschewed the two major party candidates in favor of an independent.
The Maine Monitor
Hallowell, ME
955
Followers
600
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT
The Maine Monitor delivers fearless, independent, citizen-supported, nonpartisan journalism that informs Mainers about the issues impacting Maine and inspires them to take action. Through investigative and in-depth stories, we engage readers to participate and connect to create a better Maine.https://www.themainemonitor.org/
Comments / 0