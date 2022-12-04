Read full article on original website
WMTW
Storefront Safety: Questions raised after truck crashes into Maine Dollar Tree
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Five people are recovering from injuries after a truck slammed into a Dollar Tree on Monday. The Storefront Safety Council, a national group, is now scrutinizing the quality of bollards posted outside the store. “The device that was used is not an adequate bollard. It's not...
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
The Brewer Walgreens is Doing Its Best Auburn Walmart Imitation
It was bound to happen up here sooner or later. First and foremost, accidents happen and there's no shame to be had here... That said, this seems to be a thing here in Maine. For some reason, there's a pole in the parking lot at the Auburn Walmart that is the stuff of legend at this point. It just claimed another victim last week. And as scary as some of these photos look, I imagine it's mostly damage to the vehicles. Parking lots aren't high-speed places typically.
Courthouse News Service
Maine hospital fights liability for paying female doctor almost 50% less than males
BOSTON (CN) — A panel of First Circuit judges had difficulty Tuesday figuring out whether a Maine mental hospital broke the law by paying female psychologists less than male psychologists, where the business reasons for doing so had nothing to do with sex. A Maine law says that employers...
wabi.tv
Man hit by car, killed on Route 1 in Hancock
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A man from Hancock was killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a car. It happened just after 6 a.m. on Route 1 in Hancock. State police say the driver of a vehicle struck 67-year-old Edwin Rowe who was in the road. Rowe died at the...
Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?
MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Which State Is Bangor In?
Bangor, Maine - A Cultural Center For the Region. The city has a strong relationship with the University of Maine System. The university is based in Orono and enrolls over 3,500 students each year. There are also graduate programs in nursing and business at Beal College. Bangor has a rich...
themainewire.com
Bangor Struggling to Clean Up All the Needles Government Is Handing Out
Maine’s needle exchange program requires users to turnover one used needle in order to get one clean needle. But at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order ending the 1-to-1 redemption of needles, meaning the State was actually funding the introduction of new needles into drug-using communities without taking dirty needles off the streets.
mainebiz.biz
Swimming with the big fish: Jonesport aquaculture facility gets final approval
Kingfish Maine last week received the final approval it needed to establish a land-based aquaculture operation in Jonesport. The local planning board finalized the Dutch firm’s building permit application, the final step in required for pre-construction design and engineering for the company’s $110 million facility on land at Natt Point, located at 9 Dun Garvin Road, roughly 5 miles from the center of town.
Take a Step Back in Time at This New Clothing Store in Bangor, Maine
I am beyond stoked about this store that has opened up in downtown Bangor. It may not have all of the newest brands, but it has all of the best old ones. You know what they say, whoever "they" are, "everything that is old becomes new again." White Lobster Vintage...
Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, Maine
Hanging out with your kids or family in town for a visit to downtown Bangor, ME? Do you hate to cook or often sleep late on weekends but want to ensure your kids start the day with a great meal?
wabi.tv
Brewer’s Northern Light cancer center unable to accept some patient referrals
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - One of the biggest cancer care centers in Maine is no longer able to accept all patients. The Northern Light Cancer Center in Brewer is facing a shortage of medical oncologists, leading them to have to defer some new oncology referrals, according to a statement from hospital officials.
How Much Snow Should We Have, and How Cold Should It Be?
High today in Bangor expected to be 50. Remember it is December 6th. If you are starting to get used to these mild temperatures this month, and starting to get used to the precipitation this month being rain instead of snow in the Bangor area, and you are wondering if you’re dreaming that these are ‘normal’, sorry you’re wrong.
Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine
Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
Ellsworth American
Craft store and dance studio open in former warehouse
ELLSWORTH — Two new businesses have put some new life into the old warehouse at 51 Franklin St. in Ellsworth. The warehouse, which has served many purposes over the years, is now home to a craft store and a dance studio. Jeff Lamb and his wife, Danielle Alteri, now...
WGME
Body of missing Presque Isle student found on Sears Island
(BDN) -- The body that washed ashore on Sears Island Saturday was identified as the University of Maine at Presque Isle student who went missing in October. The state medical examiner’s office confirmed that Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, was the deceased man hikers found at the island in Searsport on Nov. 26, Presque Isle Police said Friday. Dmuchowsky had been missing for more than a month.
truecountry935.com
Enfield Man Killed in Bangor Crash
On Friday night, Dec. 2, police responded to a car vs. pedestrian crash at Exit 184 off I-95 in Bangor. 36-year-old Tracy Pelletier of Orono was driving a 2016 Honda Civic when she struck a pedestrian who was walking on the Union Street exit off-ramp. The pedestrian was 28-year-old Ryan Hersey of Enfield. The preliminary investigation indicates Hersey ran out of gas and exited the vehicle to walk to Union St. Hersey was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up when he was struck by Pelletier’s vehicle. Pelletier immediately called 911 and Bangor Rescue transported Hersey to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he died as a result of his injuries. The preliminary investigation does not show any impairment or distraction issues with Pelletier. A full investigation is being conducted and will be reviewed once completed. The exit was shut down to traffic for several hours. The Bangor Police Department and the Maine Department of Transportation assisted on scene.
foxbangor.com
6 sent to hospital after truck crashes into Dollar Tree in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH– Four people inside the Dollar Tree store in Ellsworth as well as two people in a truck that crashed into the store have been taken to the hospital. At approximately 1:45, police say that a truck crashed through the glass front doors and windows coming to a stop approximately twenty feet inside the store.
State Police: Pedestrian Killed In Bangor Accident Had Run Out Of Gas
Authorities say a 28-year-old Enfield man, who was struck and killed while walking along the Union Street exit ramp Friday evening, was walking along the ramp because had run out of gas. Tracy Pelletier, 36, of Orono was driving a 2016 Honda Civic when she struck Ryan Hersey of Enfield,...
Here’s Why You Should Lock Your Auto and Take Valuables With You
There have been a couple of car break-ins recently that might grab your attention. First one was at the Blue Hill YMCA, which the Hancock County Sheriff's Dept posted on Facebook, saying that Deputy Brian Archer is working on a case in Blue Hill looking for an owner of the pictured vehicle, a RAV4.
The Maine Monitor
