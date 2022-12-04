Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Proposed Gender Identity Policy At Maine School Called A Distraction From Education By ParentsThe Maine WriterOxford, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, MaineStephen L DaltonPortland, ME
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
Gov. Mills announces Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan
AUGUSTA, Maine — On Tuesday, Gov. Janet Mills announced an Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan to help low-income and middle-class families in Maine through the upcoming winter season amid near-record-high energy prices. The relief plan will include several opportunities for assistance, as listed in a news release issued by...
WMTW
Where Mainers can find heating assistance this winter
PORTLAND, Maine — Need help paying for your heat and fuel this winter in Maine? You'll want to dial 211. Officials from Maine 211 say they've received more than 20,000 calls from Mainers this year with concerns about fuel and heating assistance, a 190% increase from last year. 211...
Maine Residents Could See A $450 Relief Check
Even though we have seen the price of gas come down a little, energy prices overall continue to be outrageous. On top of that, the price of nearly everything is much higher than it was before the start of the pandemic. There is no doubt that nearly everyone in the country is feeling the effects of the massive inflation in some way.
wabi.tv
Maine Legislative Republicans announce legislation they say will support Maine’s beleaguered lobster industry
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - Maine Legislative Republicans gathered at Hallowell Seafood and Produce today to announce legislation they say will support Maine’s beleaguered lobster industry. They say the industry has been unfairly singled out by the environmental groups Marine Stewardship Council and Seafood Watch which pulled their certifications of...
Community searching for missing teddy bear
WINDHAM, Maine — A very special teddy bear is in need of your help to make its way back home. According to a Facebook post made on Tuesday by Goodwill Northern New England, the former owner of the bear reached out and said it contains a bag of his son's ashes.
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
These 3 Maine Towns Make Top 20 List of Best New England Weekend Getaways
There's a reason why Maine is called Vacationland: people really enjoy getting away in the Pine Tree State. For snow lovers, ski season is peak happiness. For those trying to escape the hustle and bustle, a summer excursion in Maine is just what the doctor ordered. But when it comes to vacations, people often think of it as a week or more away from home. What if you can only get away for the weekend? If that's the case, Travel and Leisure has just named the Top 20 Weekend Getaways in New England, and three of them are in Maine.
Is a Brunswick, Maine Grocery Store Hinting to Another Food Shortage?
Ever since the pandemic began, there's been random shortages of so many different products. It all started with toilet paper and graduated to things like cream cheese, baby formula, and meat products. Over time, though, it felt like the shortages slowed down or even fully went away. But within the...
Courthouse News Service
Maine hospital fights liability for paying female doctor almost 50% less than males
BOSTON (CN) — A panel of First Circuit judges had difficulty Tuesday figuring out whether a Maine mental hospital broke the law by paying female psychologists less than male psychologists, where the business reasons for doing so had nothing to do with sex. A Maine law says that employers...
wabi.tv
Gov. Mills announces $474M winter heating relief proposal
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and legislative negotiators have agreed upon a $474 million winter heating relief program that would provide $900 checks to most families, she announced Tuesday. The proposal, to be considered by the full Legislature on Wednesday, calls for $450 payments to an...
Piscataquis Named the ‘Worst’ County in Maine
For those that have lived in Maine for a long time, Piscataquis County rarely comes up in the news. It is Maine's smallest county by population, with roughly 17,000 residents total calling it home. While the population may be sparse, the square footage is not. Piscataquis County is actually about the same size as the state of Connecticut in acreage. With few people and a lot of space, it should come as a surprise that Piscataquis County was named the worst in Maine. Here are the reasons why.
WMTW
Storefront Safety: Questions raised after truck crashes into Maine Dollar Tree
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Five people are recovering from injuries after a truck slammed into a Dollar Tree on Monday. The Storefront Safety Council, a national group, is now scrutinizing the quality of bollards posted outside the store. “The device that was used is not an adequate bollard. It's not...
Portland restaurants prepare for winter months
PORTLAND, Maine — This time of year, do you debate ordering food delivery versus braving the elements to go out for a bite to eat?. For many Maine restaurants, the holidays and winter months are the hardest time to make ends meet. For that reason, many restaurants have found ways to offer outdoor dining options while still keeping customers warm.
WMTW
Widespread illness causes Maine schools to close
PORTLAND, Maine — It was reported earlier Tuesday thattwo schools in MSAD 75 were closed due to mostly respiratory issues. Those two schools were the latest in a trend that has parents concerned. "I think there's more to it now, just because, you know, having a pandemic happen, everybody's...
WMTW
Rebates to help keep Maine homes warm, energy efficient
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine offers government-funded rebates to make your home more energy efficient and reduce emissions that cause global warming. The rebates are managed by Efficiency Maine Trust. They offer discounts to install insulation, heat pumps and hot water heaters with heat pumps. "All the things we rebate...
Maine weatherization contractors race to hire and expand as demand booms
A weatherization worker injects insulation into the exterior walls of a home. Photo by Dennis Schroeder/National Renewable Energy Laboratory. Maine weatherization contractors are scrambling to hire and expand as state incentives and soaring oil prices cause a surge in demand for their services. Contractors registered with Efficiency Maine, the major...
mainepublic.org
Mills releases energy relief plan and urges lawmakers to pass it as emergency
This story will be updated. Lawmakers are being sworn into Maine's 131st legislature on Wednesday. And it appears they'll be busy from the get-go. Gov. Janet Mills has been meeting with lawmakers from both parties on a potential emergency relief plan to help Mainers cope with high costs of heating and electricity. But the plan would need bipartisan support from two-thirds of the legislature for it to immediately become law. For more on where things stand, Steve Mistler, Maine Public's state house bureau chief, debriefed with All Things Considered Host Robbie Feinberg.
These 30 Maine Towns Would Be Perfect for a Magical Christmas Movie
Let's be honest, Maine is a magical state on its own. Maine offers so much such as beautiful oceans, majestic mountains, lighthouses, lobster, as well as many lakes and rivers. Honestly, these are just some of the reasons why Maine would and does look absolutely amazing on the screen. Yes,...
newsfromthestates.com
Opinion: We can’t let rich landowners kill public beach access
Sophie Piette, a student at University of New England and intern with intern at Archipelago Law, contributed research to this piece. Private landowners are ending Maine’s tradition of public access to its beaches. Shorefront owners have harassed and called the police on people trying to make a living, conducting vital research, or simply taking a walk, even badgering children playing in the sand. If this hasn’t been you yet, it soon could be.
Man Who Walked Across U.S. Reflects on Finishing Journey in New England
A few months ago, New Englanders began following the journey of Isaiah Glen Shields, the Utah resident who walking from the Westernmost point of the U.S. in Washington state all the way to Easternmost point in Maine. Well, Shields made it. In an exclusive interview, he recently reflected on his...
The Maine Monitor
Hallowell, ME
955
Followers
600
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT
The Maine Monitor delivers fearless, independent, citizen-supported, nonpartisan journalism that informs Mainers about the issues impacting Maine and inspires them to take action. Through investigative and in-depth stories, we engage readers to participate and connect to create a better Maine.https://www.themainemonitor.org/
Comments / 0