South Carolina football bowl game: Projections, live updates from selection day

By Emily Adams, Greenville News
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football has high hopes for its bowl game destination after ending the year on consecutive upsets of then-No. 5 Tennessee and then-No. 8 Clemson.

The No. 19 Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4 SEC) earned their highest ranking ever from the College Football Playoff after knocking off rival Clemson 31-30 in the regular-season finale. This is their second consecutive season reaching bowl eligibility in coach Shane Beamer's second year at the helm of the program. South Carolina won the Duke's Mayo Bowl last season over North Carolina.

BOWL PROJECTIONS: South Carolina football bowl projections: What experts say after latest CFP rankings

SHANE BEAMER: 'He gave us hope:' Clemson win proved Shane Beamer is the future of South Carolina football

The two leading projections for South Carolina are the ReliaQuest Bowl, played Jan. 2 in Tampa, Florida, or the Gator Bowl, played Dec. 30 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Gamecocks have not played in the Gator Bowl since 1987 but are very familiar with the ReliaQuest, formerly known as the Outback Bowl. If they head to Tampa, it will be a record-tying sixth appearance after winning the game in 2018.

