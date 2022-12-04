Read full article on original website
‘You got to get out;’ 911 calls detail moments a Riverside car wash caught fire
RIVERSIDE — Newly released 911 calls detail moments after a vehicle caught fire inside a Riverside car wash on Friday. Crews were initially called to reports of a fire at the Flying Ace Express Car Wash in the 4800 block of Airway Road around 5:26 p.m., according to initial reports.
Amazon semi-truck with 8K packages catches fire in North San Diego County
An Amazon semi-truck hauling thousands of packages caught on fire in North San Diego County Friday evening, prompting road closures as emergency crews worked to put out the flames.
Pedestrian Lying on Road in Lakewood Run Over by Vehicle [VIDEO – VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED]
A pedestrian lying on the road in downtown Lakewood early this morning was run over by a vehicle, and the incident was caught on video – obtained exclusively by TLS. At approximately 4:00 AM this morning, a man can be seen dancing in the middle of the road before lying down between the northbound and southbound lanes of Clifton Avenue.
Fire crews spend more than an hour battling flames in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) – Firefighters have been battling a fire on Olivia Street in McKees Rocks for more than an hour this morning. Right now as crews work to extinguish the fire, it's unknown how many buildings are affected by the fire and if anyone has been injured. The cause of the fire is also unknown at this time. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Watch the moment teen lifts truck off of dad
A California teen is being hailed as a hero for saving his father's life. The teen lifted a truck off his dad, who was trapped underneath the vehicle. Reporter Lee Anne Denyer with affiliate KCRA has the details.
Mt. Olive Pickle Company employee 'severely injured' after getting hand trapped in equipment
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — The Mt. Olive Pickle Company said Friday an employee was "severely injured" in a production line incident Thursday. Company officials told WRAL News they are still investigating the incident, in which the employee’s hand and arm became trapped in a mechanical seeder; A seeder is a machine for adding dry spices and flavorings to jars as they pass by on the production line.
Oscar Mayer ham and cheese loaf recalled after potential cross-contamination
The Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Monday that around 2,400 pounds of the Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese Loaf had been recalled.
Police identify pilot killed in Cape Cod plane crash
Authorities have identified a pilot killed when his small plane crashed on Cape Cod Friday.
Arizona Woman Sentenced for Participating in Nationwide Grandparent Scam, Involving at Least 10 Elderly Victims in San Diego County
December 5, 2022 - SAN DIEGO – An Arizona woman was sentenced in federal court on Friday to 12 months and 1 day in prison for participating in a large-scale “grandparent. scam” racketeering conspiracy. According to court documents, Lyda Harris, 75, of Laveen, Arizona, participated in a...
Michigan couple gifts $2M classic car collection to university
Mike and Dianne Morey are donating their entire classic car collection, estimated to be worth $2 million, to Northwood University, a small private institution in Midland, Michigan.
North Carolina electric grid gunman knew how to disable stations: sheriff
A North Carolina sheriff said Monday that the person who orchestrated the gunfire on power stations in the state knew exactly what they were doing.
Baby formula shortage getting worse despite White House intervention
FOX Business' Lydia Hu reports on the near-year-long baby formula shortage as the Biden administration struggles to solve the problem impacting parents.
'Everybody is getting it': Northern California flu hospitalizations spike across region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is reporting very high flu levels this month, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Health officials are urging people to get their flu shots as hospitals fill up. "I think our hospital, like everywhere in Northern California are seeing increased rates of flu and...
California’s drought disaster is turning into an economic disaster: ‘It’s unprecedented’
Farms are shrinking in California amid a dangerous drought. Economists and farmers are warning the economic and environmental consequences could be severe.
Autopsy: Woman died of meth overdose on ranch near Idyllwild
SAN DIEGO — Riverside County Sheriff Department homicide detectives have unsealed the autopsy report of Jodi Newkirk, a horse handler who died nearly a year ago under suspicious circumstances on a ranch near Idyllwild. Newkirk was reported to have died in a rollover ATV accident on the ranch two...
Frozen raspberries recalled due to hepatitis A concerns
Cases of frozen raspberries are being recalled over fears that they may be contaminated. The Food and Drug Administration says testing revealed the presence of hepatitis A.
North Carolina power outage points to Homeland Security long-documented threats to US power grid
Power outages expected to extend to Thursday in North Carolina's Moore County serve as a reminder that the nation's electrical infrastructure could be vulnerable to domestic terrorists.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils plan to cap oil refinery profits
California Gov. Gavin Newsom held a special legislative session on Monday to unveil a proposal to penalize oil companies that make too much money.
Car insurance rates set to jump 7% in 2023
A new study from Insurify predicts that car insurance rates will increase 7% on average in 2023 after a 9% increase this year driven by inflation and increased repair and medical costs.
North Carolina power still dark for nearly 35k customers, Mayorkas addresses 'attack' on infrastructure
Nearly 35,000 Moore County, North Carolina residents are without power, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the attack on the grid appeared to be deliberate.
