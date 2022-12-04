One person dead after shooting in Clarksville parking lot
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A homicide investigation is underway after one person was found shot in Clarksville early Sunday morning.
The Clarksville Police Department said a 911 call came in just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 regarding a shooting in the 700 block of North Riverside Drive.
Officials said the incident began at N’Quire Bar and Lounge and ended in the parking lot.
According to police, one person was shot and airlifted to Nashville in a life-flight helicopter.
However, on Sunday night, authorities announced the victim — whose name will not be released until his next of kin is notified — died from his injuries.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Kilby at 931-648-0656 , ext. 5651 . If you want to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip online .
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.
