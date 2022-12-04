ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

One person dead after shooting in Clarksville parking lot

By Alicia Patton, Colleen Guerry
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UsTbP_0jWuSEJQ00

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A homicide investigation is underway after one person was found shot in Clarksville early Sunday morning.

The Clarksville Police Department said a 911 call came in just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 regarding a shooting in the 700 block of North Riverside Drive.

Officials said the incident began at N’Quire Bar and Lounge and ended in the parking lot.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

According to police, one person was shot and airlifted to Nashville in a life-flight helicopter.

However, on Sunday night, authorities announced the victim — whose name will not be released until his next of kin is notified — died from his injuries.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Kilby at 931-648-0656 , ext. 5651 . If you want to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip online .

No other information was immediately released.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 5

Dawn White
6d ago

Clarksville is getting too big in the seams now. everybody is moving there to get away from city chaos but little did they know, they created a smaller version on Memphis.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Man shot by car thieves in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in Antioch where a man was severely injured in what appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. According to MNPD, a man pulled into the parking lot...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man accused in deadly shooting of teen sought by Metro Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two weeks after the deadly shooting of a teenager in North Nashville, Metro Police have identified a suspect in the case. Investigators said they are looking for Joe DeLeon, 21. He is accused in the shooting death of Antonio Rudolfo, 19. Metro Police responded to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Airbag shrapnel kills person in Bowling Green

Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Picking up the pieces in Bowling Green one year after …. One year ago, a tornado devastated parts of Bowling Green. Seventeen...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKRN

Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say

The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel from local gas stations. Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, …. The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Elkton Man Seriously Injured In Todd County Crash

An Elkton man was seriously injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Todd County Saturday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. David Hutcheson says Lakisha Miller of Clarksville was turning onto Greenville Road from Blue Gray Park Road when her vehicle collided with a truck driven by Robert Campbell that was on Greenville Road.
TODD COUNTY, KY
Davidson County Source

Suspect Shoots at Mapco Customer in Nashville

December 7, 2022 – Violent Crimes detectives are working to identify a man who, on October 1, shot at a customer outside a Mapco, 311 Harding Place, after a verbal argument. The suspect produced a handgun and fired one round into the air and one round at the victim, striking him in the hand. More Crime!
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A call to police from a mother looking for her four children led to officers discovering a home in squalor and children living in deplorable conditions in the Cayce Homes neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the arrest affidavits, 23-year-old Takeeva Brown called Metro Nashville Police around...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

54K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy