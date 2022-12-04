ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Am Absolutely Losinggg It At These 17 Christmas Decoration Fails

By Hannah Dobrogosz
 6 days ago

1. This busty tree:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pALa4_0jWrMEfh00
u/xekret_ / Via reddit.com

2. These underwear lights:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dDOi4_0jWrMEfh00
u/yoloaasd / Via reddit.com

3. This rousing Rudolph who looks more like a Vixen to me:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLjei_0jWrMEfh00
u/FxHVivious / Via reddit.com

4. This dumb doormat:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45nusN_0jWrMEfh00
u/sebbele / Via reddit.com

5. This melted baby Jesus:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AjJms_0jWrMEfh00
u/ForlornBread / Via reddit.com

6. This special spelling:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MQL2b_0jWrMEfh00
u/dullmomma / Via reddit.com

7. This poopy Christmas tree:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13vS8w_0jWrMEfh00
u/maxt0r / Via reddit.com

8. This questionable light display:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vEIUN_0jWrMEfh00
u/GamingKarma / Via reddit.com

9. This Santa duck that's supposed to have rosy cheeks, not Satan eyes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CF2GE_0jWrMEfh00
u/99RedTeaspoons / Via reddit.com

10. This baby Jesus ornament that looks like a thumb:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yR9AC_0jWrMEfh00
u/Blenderhead36 / Via reddit.com

11. This misleading sign:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Kha2_0jWrMEfh00
u/sphincter_of_odin / Via reddit.com

12. This evil Olaf ornament:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QiYqe_0jWrMEfh00
u/payinthefidlr / Via reddit.com

13. This confusing sign:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CQa9W_0jWrMEfh00
u/PancakeLeo / Via reddit.com

14. This suggestive setup:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BAar8_0jWrMEfh00
u/towelsready / Via reddit.com

15. This "wish" sign that definitely looks like "wash":

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VznrO_0jWrMEfh00
u/AllGoodNamesRInUse / Via reddit.com

16. This typo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ssLqO_0jWrMEfh00
u/YellowOnline / Via reddit.com

17. Finally, this saucy snowperson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x2x7H_0jWrMEfh00
u/ChonkaThonka / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/CrappyDesign .

