World Cup 2022: news and buildup to France v Poland and England v Senegal – live

“Tried this with Rob Smyth earlier in the week, but as it was the dying moments of Croatia v Belgium, probably wasn’t the right time,” begins Tom Farrell, who’s about to pitch us the Fifa Vase. “Here’s the proposal: as an alternative to World Cup expansion, how about a second tournament for the 32 teams who filled the next 32 places in qualification - the Fifa Vase! Today there are 211 Fifa members. About eight of them have a realistic chance of winning a tournament. The Vase would give the players and fans of solid mid-tier football nations the chance to compete in a meaningful, global competition that they can actually dream of winning. There’s loads of other advantages: if could be hosted on a smaller scale, which would again mean that countries who could never host a tournament otherwise could get involved. And it would help grow the game without watering-down the actual World Cup. The winners would qualify for the next World Cup of course. Easy! Time for a Guardian campaign....”

In a sense, the rationale isn’t dissimilar to that of the Nations League, which is mainly about making friendlies less unwatchable but also gives countries unused to challenging for trophies the sense of movement. I guess I can’t see anything wrong with the plan, though it might be a logistical struggle given potential hosts and varying season timetables. However, the Manchester Guardian campaign space has already been seized by my plan for a London World Cup,

I can’t always say the same about his teams, but Louis van Gaal is absolute box office. I’d not bet on it, but at the same time, I’d not be at all surprised if they found a way by Argentina, by smothering midfield and snaffling a goal.

Southgate also has a choice to make at right-back and in midfield. I’d be surprised if Kyle Walker didn’t keep his place, not just because of today, but because if England progress, they could well face France next and he’s clearly the best available option to mark Mbappé. We can safely assume Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham will start, but alongside – or in front – of them will be someone else. Mason Mount is another Southgate favourite and with good reason. But I’d be very tempted to insert Kalvin Phillips, because if he makes up the trio England should be able to out-physical anyone, and also keep the ball and create.

Now that you ask, I’d probably have gone with Foden on the right, ultimately because I think he’s just a little bit better, and a little more of a goal-threat. But it’s a great problem to have and, assuming it is Saka, it makes me wonder if it’ll be Sterling not Rashford on the left, for that same reason of loyalty. This too would be understandable – and Rashford is, it shouldn’t be forgotten, a brilliant sub – he’s been great off the bench for Man United, over a fair period, and having to handle his pace and aggression after 60 minutes chasing about does not sound a lot of fun.

Sky are reporting that Bukayo Saka is expected to start for England tonight, which I guess that’s unsurprising because he’s brilliant. But it also reflects a manager who is loyal, perhaps to a fault, when it comes to players who’ve done well for him, and I also wonder if he thinks Saka’s ability to defend is worth something.

In similar vein and prepared in honour of Ghana v Uruguay, here’s a playlist of absolute, stone-cold, steaming hot, complete and utter Ghanaian bangers:

Also going on, a prime cut of Bazball:

Will mentioned Lisandro Martínez below, so let me say this: I have not a scooby why Lionel Scaloni, or anyone else, would pick Otamendi or Romero ahead of him. I think the latter could develop into a very serious operator – and he’s pretty good now – but he won’t be at Martínez’s level till he has Martínez’s discipline, I’d say. I guess I also thought Martínez was a strange exclusion given he came in and played well in the Mexico clean sheet; I wonder if he’ll keep his place now, after last night’s terrific last-ditch challenge.

Morning all! What a day this is going to be! Football always wins, doesn’t it?

Time for a cup of tea, is it? Ah, go on then. Daniel Harris will take the reins now. He knows his live blogs, does Daniel. You’re in good hands.

Conducting a technical briefing on the group stage, Arsène Wenger has suggested that it may well be coming home. “England has learned a lot, been in the last four. England looks to be a team that is now at the peak to deliver. It has learned and is still a young team.”

It wasn’t a bad World Cup campaign for the USA, even if they’ll be disappointed not to have gone further. Here’s the post-mortem on their last-16 exit.

Jack Torcello has something to add. “From pretenders to contenders – as Klinsmann said, a lot of the American players are playing this season for Champions League teams (Chelsea, Juventus) whereas not so in the past!”

We have our first bit of email correspondence, in the form of a short poem from Kurt Perleberg. “In 2022 the USA were World Cup pretenders. In 2026 the USA will be World Cup contenders.” Thought-provoking.

Argentina have also been celebrating after beating Australia 2-1 . Lisandro Martínez, who came on as a second-half substitute for the Albiceleste , has tweeted: “Proud of this group. What passion, united as always we keep moving forward!”

Having secured a spot in the quarter-finals, Van Gaal has also been talking up the Netherlands’ hopes of winning the tournament. “I think we have big chances here,” he said. “We still have three matches to go. I’ve been talking about this for a year. We can become world champions – not that we will – but we can. I am talking about team bonding, how we can build the strongest possible team and I derive pleasure from the group of players and, of course, performances and results.”

Seasoned Louis van Gaal watchers will have enjoyed his reaction to the Netherlands’ 3-1 win against the USA yesterday. Not only did he give Denzel Dumfries, scorer of his side’s third goal, “a big fat kiss” in his post-match press conference, he also danced through the team’s hotel lobby with all the rhythm of an eccentric uncle in the last hour of a wedding.

Looking for a bit more background on Senegal, before they take on England later on? Here’s Ed Aarons’ scouting report.

In more unwelcome news, researchers have warned that mass gatherings in pubs and at home as people follow England’s progress in Qatar could lead to a rise in Covid infections. They have pointed to a similar effect during Euro 2020, with Professor Christophe Fraser, an epidemiologist at Oxford University, saying: “It was a much bigger event in terms of mixing people and spreading the virus than the celebrations we had at Christmas that year. That suggests that a key factor in influencing infection rates this year will be England’s performance during the World Cup.”

Jesus has posted a message of his own, addressing his younger self. It reads: “If there was a timeline and I could see you and tell you something, I would say ‘Gabriel, you are a winner’. Thank you to everyone who sent messages of support and affection.”

According to SporTV in Brazil, Gabriel Jesus could be facing three months on the sidelines with the knee injury which has brought his World Cup campaign to a premature end. Unsurprisingly, Arsenal fans have their heads in their hands.

Beyond the football

Even as we delve deeper into the knockout stages, what’s going on off the field at this World Cup is, in many ways, much more pressing. Here’s the latest.

In Deptford, south-east London, there’s a generational divide in the local Senegalese community over who to support. “Senegal represents home and I think they’ll win,” says Ndene Ndiaye. “But my children were born here and they’re English supporters all the way.”

Preamble

Welcome to another day of Qatar 2022, the tournament which continues to plumb new depths . The first game today is, of course, France against Poland, aka the valiant-Napoleonic-cavalry-charge derby. Who will win the battle of the strikers, Kylian Mbappé or Robert Lewandowski? There’s another game on, too, possibly – let us find our notes, they must be here somewhere – ah yes, England against Senegal. Will it come home? Won’t it? The age-old question. And are England even any good? Here’s Jonathan Wilson with the answer.

