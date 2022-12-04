'Weekend Update's' Colin Jost Knows The Password For Dinner With Trump At Mar-A-Lago

“Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost skewered Ye, the rapper previously known as Kanye West , on “ Saturday Night Live ” for his recent string of jaw-dropping antisemitic statements, and included a tip about a Mar-a-Lago password.

“You guys are not gonna believe this, but Alex Jones and Kanye West got together this week, and it didn’t go great,” Jost noted.

“Kanye West made antisemitic jokes and said ‘I like Hitler,’ which is also the password he used to get into Mar-a-Lago,” where he had dinner with former President Donald Trump last week, Jost quipped.

“At this point, I don’t think Kanye’s off his meds, so much as he’s immune to them,” Jost added. “We’re basically dealing with the omicron variant of Kanye,” complete with “the brain fog of long-haul Kanye,” he added.

“What I don’t understand about this Kanye stuff, is if Jews do control the media” — as Kanye insists — “then how are we still seeing a new interview with Kanye every day?” Jost asked.

Check it out below at the start of “Weekend Update.”