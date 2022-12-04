ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Drake Maye says he plans to return to UNC football next season

By Sammy Batten, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fvhsQ_0jWpIUPH00

CHARLOTTE — One good thing did come out of North Carolina's 39-10 loss against Clemson in Saturday's ACC Championship Game .

Surrounded by media in the tunnel beneath Bank of America Stadium about 45 minutes after the game, the redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye said he intends to play for the Tar Heels (9-4) in 2023.

Because of the new NCAA rule that allows college athletes to receive compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness, high-profile programs where those opportunities are greater have led some prominent players to transfer. Just last season the ACC's top receiver, Pitt's Jordan Addison, left the Panthers for Southern Cal where he reportedly received $3.3 million in NIL deals.

A successful first year as UNC's starting quarterback in which he was named ACC Rookie and Player of the Year should result in many NIL opportunities for Maye. But some wondered if Maye might have even more lucrative NIL possibilities if he played for a national power such as Alabama, where he originally committed as a junior in high school before flipping to North Carolina.

Maye wasn't entertaining any such move after Saturday's game.

HEISMAN HOPES: UNC QB Drake Maye a Heisman Trophy finalist? It could happen despite ACC championship loss to Clemson

BOWL OUTLOOK: What does UNC football's ACC championship loss mean for its bowl projections?

WHAT HAPPENED? UNC football has lost 3 straight, with ACC championship blowout. What's gone wrong?

"That's my intention,'' Maye said when asked if he'd be back at UNC for the 2023 season. "I'm a Carolina kid. It means something wearing that Carolina blue. So that's my intention. I love this place. These fans have been great. It's been a heck of a season in the first year for me. I couldn't ask for more. Probably wish games would have gone a little different at the end of the year. But thanks to all the fans, players and coaches.''

Maye's father is a former UNC quarterback and his older brother Luke helped the Tar Heels win the 2017 NCAA basketball championship. Younger brother Beau is also a walk-on member of the current UNC basketball team.Maye said no teams have reached out to him at this point, and if they do he might not speak to them.

"I haven't had anybody reach out,'' he said. "I don't know if I will. I probably won't really accept personal-like contact. I think that's bad the way Carolina has treated me and how well they've put trust in me as a redshirt freshman quarterback. I'll just handle that when that bridge comes.''

In the meantime, Maye still has one more game to play this season.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Maye completed 26 of 42 passes for 268 yards, but was intercepted twice Saturday against the Tigers. He has thrown for a school single-season record 4,115 yards this season and his 35 touchdown passes are three shy of the mark of 38 set by Sam Howell in 2019.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Drake Maye says he plans to return to UNC football next season

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllTarHeels

Five-star guard, UNC target discusses recruitment

It's no secret that on the court news surrounding North Carolina basketball has been rather bleak. The Tar Heels have lost four consecutive games and, after starting the season ranked No. 1, are now unranked. Despite the slow start in Chapel Hill, news on the recruiting front seems to be...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
wcti12.com

Coaches meet in Charlotte prior to High School Championship games

NEW BERN, Craven County — This week is Championship Week for 8 high school football teams in our state. The coaches drove to Charlotte Monday morning to hang out at the Panther’s stadium and pick up their hardware. Tarboro football coach Jeff Craddock has the Vikings in the...
NEW BERN, NC
goduke.com

Cooper to Forego Remaining Years of Eligibility

DURHAM – Duke women's soccer sophomore forward Michelle Cooper has announced that she will forego her remaining years of eligibility and pursue a professional soccer career. "After much thought and consideration, I have decided to pursue my soccer career professionally," said Cooper. "This was such a difficult decision, but one that was made with my heart and the people I love and trust dearly. I would like to thank my family for providing me with endless support in everything I do and my teammates who I can forever call my best friends. I would also like to thank my coaches here at Duke for giving me the opportunity to play for this amazing program and represent this phenomenal school. The experiences from these past two years will be ones that I will forever cherish."
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Catawba College offers Millbrook's Xavier Pugh

Raleigh, N.C. — Millbrook High School running back and defensive back Xavier Pugh received an offer from Catawba College on Monday. Pugh announced the offer on his Twitter account. Pugh is a senior at Millbrook, where he helped lead the Wildcats to the 4A eastern regional championship game, the...
SALISBURY, NC
WSPA 7News

Gamecocks meet Notre Dame in Gator Bowl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The University of South Carolina Gamecocks have accepted a bid to play in the 78th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, it was announced today. The game will be played at TIAA Bank Field (67,164) in Jacksonville, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 […]
COLUMBIA, SC
BlueDevilCountry

No contest: Duke basketball freshman extends streak

Eight of the past 11 ACC Rookie of the Year awards belong to Duke basketball players. And as things stand, freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski looks well on his way to making it nine of the past 12 for the Blue Devils and 14th overall since the award's inception in 1976 (Duke's Jim Spanarkel, Mike Gminski, and Gene Banks won it, or a share of it, the first three years).
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball stock on rise, Tar Heels in trouble

Duke basketball went 2-0 last week, picking up its first win over a ranked opponent by beating the still-No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes at home on Wednesday night before tallying its first ACC victory by defeating the unranked Boston College Eagles in Durham on Saturday. And the AP Top 25...
DURHAM, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GREENSBORO, NC
mebaneenterprise.com

Carolina Pickin' collection offers rare glimpse into Mebane native's playing days

It’s not often you get to meet a genuine hometown hero, but recently Donald and Tony Whitfield got to do just that. More or less. The brothers own Carolina Pickin’, an antiques and rarities store on Clay Street in downtown Mebane, and they share a love of baseball, whether playing themselves, or coaching their kids. It’s not uncommon for them to run across rare and historic baseball memorabilia, or rare and historic Mebane memorabilia.
MEBANE, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
GREENSBORO, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy