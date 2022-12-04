Fork Over Love announces December meal distributions and holiday giving opportunities

Fork Over Love volunteers Sue and Tom Barry, of Bear Creek, are seen distributing meals at a Fork Over Love distribution at Hanover Area High School. Courtesy Fork Over Love

Fork Over Love has announced two meal distributions in December, along with Door Dash meal deliveries.

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 5 p.m.

Location: Toyota Sportsplex 38 Coal St., Wilkes-Barre

This distribution is sponsored by M & T Bank

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 5 p.m.

Location: West Side Career & Technology Center, 75 Evans St., Kingston

Please note: Vehicles should enter from Evans Street

This holiday distribution is sponsored by Selingo Guagliardo

Several Fork Over Love Door Dash delivery days will also take place throughout Luzerne County in December. For information on Door Dash delivery dates and other upcoming events, you can subscribe to the email newsletter at forkoverlove.org.

Meals at the sites above will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Please do not arrive early. Food distribution will not begin until the start time listed. You may drive or walk up to receive food, unless otherwise noted. For more information or to donate to help provide meals for your community and support local restaurants, visit forkoverlove.org or call 570-331-8362.

‘Whole Heart’ campaign

Fork Over Love is also introducing its “Whole Heart” campaign for the holidays. For every $10 donation, Fork Over Love will purchase a hot, delicious dinner from a small, local restaurant and offer that dinner with a whole heart sticker with the donor’s name attached at an upcoming distribution or delivery. It’s a great way to pass along the love and help feed your neighbors this holiday season.

Fork Over Love donation cards and merchandise can also be purchased to give as gifts, so the recipient knows that meals have been donated in their name.

“We can think of no gift more special than helping to feed your neighbors,” a Fork Over Love release stated.

More information about the Whole Heart campaign and the holiday cards, as well as links to donate, can be found at forkoverlove.org.

Fork Over Love is a 501(c)(3) organization that purchases hot, chef-made meals from small, independent restaurants and then distributes those meals at locations throughout the community for free. Everyone is welcome, from neighbors in need of meals, to those looking to pick up dinner and pay it forward to help support local restaurants. Fork Over Love has held 100 meal distributions throughout Luzerne County, providing more than 33,000 meals to neighbors in need. In doing so, Fork Over Love has reinvested $330,000 back into our small, local restaurant community.