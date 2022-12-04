Keystone Mission’s Male Transformation Center is breaking the cycle of homelessness

Behrens

When I had the opportunity to do a Downtown Rebound column last March, I wrote of the need for a concerted effort to address the challenges associated with people experiencing homelessness.

Homelessness remains a global challenge that is also experienced here in our community.

We are making good progress since my last column but must continue our efforts to ensure these people in need, often with underlying conditions such as alcohol and drug addiction, mental illness, and other physical and physiological issues, have access to programs and services that can move them toward a brighter future.

One such effort is Keystone Mission’s 15-bed Male Transformation Center in Wilkes-Barre. Over a year in the making, it has become a home to men facing homelessness in our local community. The Transformation Center acts as a transitional facility and provides homeless men with structured programming to equip each resident toward independent, sustainable living. I am pleased to report it is making a positive difference in the lives of the men who come to the center, which in turn makes for a better community.

Beth Alapic, a caseworker and life coach at the Transformation Center, assists residents in recovery programming through one-on-one counseling. “I work with them on setting short term goals, making to-do lists, working on conflict resolution, and discussing anxieties,” she explains.

Such skills may seem obvious to you, but they are areas in which our residents have little or no previous experience. Helping them with life skills is effective in improving their self-respect, respect for others, ability to develop additional social skills, and even improve their employability. The Transformation Center also involves community partners such as Wyoming Valley Drug and Alcohol and The Wright Center for Community Health for medical needs while working alongside Robinson Counseling.

Transformation Center manager Scott Wills sees definite progress with the men acting like a family more and more each day as they journey together through volunteer therapy, meal preparations, and basic household chores. “We can see the effects of the safety and security of a home,” he explains. “They are stabilizing.”

The center runs on five pillars of personal growth: self-care, life skills training, job readiness, heart and mind, and our spiritual training, which holistically brings the program together.

Throughout their stay, the program equips the residents with skills necessary for healthy living, preparation for steady and sustainable employment, and community involvement through local agencies, organizations, and churches that rally throughout the journey with them.

Everyone at the Keystone Mission appreciates and thanks local government, businesses, agencies, the Diamond City Partnership, Wilkes-Barre’s nonprofit downtown management organization, and many interested individuals for stepping up to help the homeless get better through job hiring, training, and building community with them.

From November to March, with the colder temperatures, the Transformation Center also functions as the Wilkes-Barre location for Keystone Mission’s Emergency Shelter Code Blue Program. Depending on the weather conditions, the emergency shelter will be open for overnight stays of homeless men and women, getting them out of the cold and off the streets.

Center residents help the program by assisting with the initial set-up of cots for when overnight guests arrive. In this way, before they even leave the Transformation Center, they are already taking responsibility for helping others and giving back.

When hope is present, life transformation is possible. Keystone Mission’s goal is to provide help and hope to the homeless, hungry, and hurting people in Northeast Pennsylvania. We take a personalized approach to physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health, and we work toward attaining that goal every day.

With the holiday season upon us, I hope you will reflect on your blessings and do what you can to help people in need in some way. By lifting individuals, we lift our community as well. Thanks for becoming active in making Downtown Wilkes-Barre, the city, Wyoming Valley, the county, and Northeast Pennsylvania a caring, welcoming, vibrant, and active community where people want to live, work, worship, and have fun.

The sky is the limit when we all work together. Best wishes for a happy holiday season and a happy, healthy, and successful New Year.

Justin Behrens, MSW, LSW, is CEO and Executive Director of Keystone Mission – Building a Community of Hope to Transform Lives.