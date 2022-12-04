ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Keystone Mission’s Male Transformation Center is breaking the cycle of homelessness

By Justin Behrens, MSW, LSW Guest Columnist
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
Behrens

When I had the opportunity to do a Downtown Rebound column last March, I wrote of the need for a concerted effort to address the challenges associated with people experiencing homelessness.

Homelessness remains a global challenge that is also experienced here in our community.

We are making good progress since my last column but must continue our efforts to ensure these people in need, often with underlying conditions such as alcohol and drug addiction, mental illness, and other physical and physiological issues, have access to programs and services that can move them toward a brighter future.

One such effort is Keystone Mission’s 15-bed Male Transformation Center in Wilkes-Barre. Over a year in the making, it has become a home to men facing homelessness in our local community. The Transformation Center acts as a transitional facility and provides homeless men with structured programming to equip each resident toward independent, sustainable living. I am pleased to report it is making a positive difference in the lives of the men who come to the center, which in turn makes for a better community.

Beth Alapic, a caseworker and life coach at the Transformation Center, assists residents in recovery programming through one-on-one counseling. “I work with them on setting short term goals, making to-do lists, working on conflict resolution, and discussing anxieties,” she explains.

Such skills may seem obvious to you, but they are areas in which our residents have little or no previous experience. Helping them with life skills is effective in improving their self-respect, respect for others, ability to develop additional social skills, and even improve their employability. The Transformation Center also involves community partners such as Wyoming Valley Drug and Alcohol and The Wright Center for Community Health for medical needs while working alongside Robinson Counseling.

Transformation Center manager Scott Wills sees definite progress with the men acting like a family more and more each day as they journey together through volunteer therapy, meal preparations, and basic household chores. “We can see the effects of the safety and security of a home,” he explains. “They are stabilizing.”

The center runs on five pillars of personal growth: self-care, life skills training, job readiness, heart and mind, and our spiritual training, which holistically brings the program together.

Throughout their stay, the program equips the residents with skills necessary for healthy living, preparation for steady and sustainable employment, and community involvement through local agencies, organizations, and churches that rally throughout the journey with them.

Everyone at the Keystone Mission appreciates and thanks local government, businesses, agencies, the Diamond City Partnership, Wilkes-Barre’s nonprofit downtown management organization, and many interested individuals for stepping up to help the homeless get better through job hiring, training, and building community with them.

From November to March, with the colder temperatures, the Transformation Center also functions as the Wilkes-Barre location for Keystone Mission’s Emergency Shelter Code Blue Program. Depending on the weather conditions, the emergency shelter will be open for overnight stays of homeless men and women, getting them out of the cold and off the streets.

Center residents help the program by assisting with the initial set-up of cots for when overnight guests arrive. In this way, before they even leave the Transformation Center, they are already taking responsibility for helping others and giving back.

When hope is present, life transformation is possible. Keystone Mission’s goal is to provide help and hope to the homeless, hungry, and hurting people in Northeast Pennsylvania. We take a personalized approach to physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health, and we work toward attaining that goal every day.

With the holiday season upon us, I hope you will reflect on your blessings and do what you can to help people in need in some way. By lifting individuals, we lift our community as well. Thanks for becoming active in making Downtown Wilkes-Barre, the city, Wyoming Valley, the county, and Northeast Pennsylvania a caring, welcoming, vibrant, and active community where people want to live, work, worship, and have fun.

The sky is the limit when we all work together. Best wishes for a happy holiday season and a happy, healthy, and successful New Year.

***

Justin Behrens, MSW, LSW, is CEO and Executive Director of Keystone Mission – Building a Community of Hope to Transform Lives.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

Funding day room for homeless discussed at Wilkes-Barre work session

WILKES-BARRE — City Council Tuesday night was receptive to a proposed day room for homeless people as a first step toward dealing with the persistent problem in the region. The facility proposed by the Keystone Mission would be located in converted warehouse space in the former Thomas C. Thomas building at 90 W. Union St. and, with Council’s approval of committing $300,000 in funding, could be operational in four months.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Winter coats for kids in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Children in Luzerne County were able to pick out a new winter coat Sunday. The Back Mountain Police Association collected warm winter coats, hats, and gloves and handed them out Sunday afternoon at Saint Aloysius Church in Wilkes-Barre. They say the need is great this year.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Karl Hall in Wilkes-Barre to close

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The stage inside Karl Hall on North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre might be small, but owner and operator A.J. Jump says it's mighty. "The Buoys and Breaking Benjamin and Title Fight, you know, there's just an immense amount of talent that has come out of here," Jump said. "People have talked about it like a mini-Seattle over the years."
WILKES-BARRE, PA
anash.org

New Mashgiach Joins Poconos Vocational Yeshiva

Yeshivas Chayolei Beis Dovid in the Poconos, PA, has announced that Rabbi Yaakov Picha has joined the staff and will serve as the new mashgiach. Yeshivas Chayolei Beis Dovid in the Poconos, PA, has announced that Rabbi Yaakov Picha has joined the staff and will serve as the new mashgiach.
Times Leader

Helping keep the season bright

WILKES-BARRE — Christmas spirit filled the Saint Aloysius School cafeteria as the Back Mountain Police Association in conjunction with Big Brother Big Sisters of the Bridge came together to hand out coats and gifts during a Christmas party on Sunday afternoon. Michael Huntzinger, the chairman of the Back Mountain...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

9 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

How bad is the flu in Pa. this year? CDC map looks grim

How bad is the flu in Pa. this year? CDC map looks …. How bad is the flu in Pa. this year? CDC map looks grim. Animals killed and wildlife center destroyed in fire. Animals killed and wildlife center destroyed in fire. Man accused of soliciting a minor and related...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Flu hospitalizations reach decade high

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Flu cases across the commonwealth and the country continue to surge as hospitalizations top a 10-year record, according to the Centers for Disease Control. At the same time, the Pennsylvania Department of Public Health reported that infections in Pennsylvania have surpassed the peaks of five...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

PennDOT offers guidance on when it's time to stop driving

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials were out Tuesday with guidance on when it's time for someone to give up their car keys."How am I going to get my car up here?" Sharon Beaver, 75, said.That was Beaver's first question to her son Mark when she was moving to a senior home.His answer?"It might be time now to stop driving," Beaver said. "We argued back and forth, and it was a hard thing to give up."In the end?"It was the right thing to do," Beaver said.And the right time, she says."Because I still have my marbles about me,"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Five things you may not know about Gov. Tom Wolf

Tom Wolf has been Pennsylvania’s governor for eight years. By now, people have come to know a little bit about the man. He hails from Mount Wolf, York County. He drives a Jeep. He used to own a successful cabinet business, making him wealthy enough that he chose to donate all of his gubernatorial pay – more than $1.5 million in total – to charity.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Weis Markets brand ice cream recalled in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Make sure to throw out any containers you may have, because Weis Markets announced on Nov. 23 that they are recalling 108 containers of one of their ice cream brands. In a press release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Weis Markets has...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Times Leader

14K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy