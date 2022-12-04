ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains, PA

Helping homeless veterans

By Roger DuPuis
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kvsw1_0jWmZQLP00
Bren Smith hugs FSB Initiative President Chaz Kraynak outside Plains American Legion Post #558 on Saturday after loading donations for homeless veterans into vehicles for distribution by FSB. Looking on are Tammy Wenger of Amvets Post 59, and Kraynak’s wife, Holly. Roger DuPuis | Times Leader

PLAINS TWP. — It would be fair to describe Bren Smith as humble and kind.

As she moved around the dining room at Plains American Legion Post #558 on Saturday afternoon helping bag up donated supplies for homeless veterans, Smith responded to a question about whether she had served in the military.

“No, I’m just the bartender,” Smith said quietly.

Those gathered around her weren’t having it: “You are not JUST the bartender,” someone in back said.

“I can’t thank her enough. There’s not even enough words,” said Chaz Kraynak, an Army veteran and president of FSB initiative inc.

Edwardsville-based FSB (it stands for Forward Support Base) is a non-profit organization that has one simple mission, according to its website: help homeless Veterans off the street and on their feet.

Kraynak was part of a group who had come to collect a large collection of donated items for homeless veterans that were collected through an effort organized by Smith, with help from VFW members, donors and companies in the community.

Helping with the pick up of items, in addition to Kraynak, were: Tammy Wenger of Amvets Post 59, a U.S. Navy veteran; Kraynak’s wife, Holly; and his longtime friend, Robert Ragukas of FSB.

Those items included worth of winter items, including winter coats, thermal tops and bottoms, hats, gloves and socks, and backpacks that they can use to carry their personal items.

Most of those who turned out to help, and collect the items, were veterans.

Smith is not — she acknowledged that she had veteran relatives who have passed away — but is passionate about helping those who are, especially those who have fallen on hard times.

Over the summer, she had been thinking about the coming cold months, and what she could do to help homeless veterans in our area.

“I thought it would be a good idea to raise money and awareness for them collecting donations to buy clothing, and have a ham dinner to support them,” she recalled.

The take-out/sit-down ham dinner was held Saturday at the Legion hall — 115 meals in total, some of which were donated to veterans — as Kraynak and his group came to collect the donated goods.

In the end, the effort raised over $3,000.

“Yeah. Never did I think it would go this far,” Smith said, fighting back tears.

“All the food was donated — by people, by Bakery Delight, Royal Bakery, a lot of good people donated,” she said. “And I can’t thank Boscov’s enough for putting up with me.”

Smith said the effort started with herself and former Post #558 board member and former president Cyndy Pugh, an Air Force veteran.

“She asked me about doing this. And I said, ‘that’s wonderful,’ because I have veterans in my family all the way back to the Civil War,” Pugh recalled.

“And then more people got involved,” Smith said.

“We did all kind of fundraisers to get the money. We got donations from all over to help,” Pugh added.

As well, Smith’s efforts have helped raise almost all the money needed for a new stove for the post kitchen, Pugh said.

On Saturday, though, the focus was on the donations which are now headed out to be put into the hands of homeless veterans.

Kraynak said the gear will be handed out Dec. 17 at Camp Orchard Hill in Dallas, where area homeless people will be gathered.

FSB, he explained, is an all volunteer non-profit organization that helps homeless veterans off the street and back onto their feet.

“We were so happy and honored to be asked to be part of this,” Kraynak said.

Smith, likewise, said she was honored to be able to help.

“I just did this to make our community aware,” she said.

“They took care of us and our freedoms, it’s our turn to take care of them,” Smith said of veterans. “They gave it all for us. We all need to give back.”

***

For more information on how to help:

• FSB Initiative Inc.: www.FSBinc.org or FSB Initiative on Facebook

• Plains American Legion Post #558: plainspost558@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/FrancisPughJr on Facebook

• Amvets Post 59 Hanover Township: AmvetsPost59HA@gmail.com or on Facebook

