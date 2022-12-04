Third annual Winterfest returns to Mountain Top

Several local artisans sold their goods during the event, including everything from soaps to glass-blown ornaments. Marcella Kester | For Times Leader

WRIGHT TWP. — A perfect holiday landscape filled with trinkets and trees — all waiting to find their new homes — filled George Burger and Sons in Mountain Top during the business’ third annual Winterfest celebration Saturday.

The two-day event was implemented during the pandemic as a way to help bring the community together, owner George Burger explained, and includes local food and craft vendors, live entertainment, business specials and a visit from Jolly Old Saint Nick himself.

“We wanted to give the community something to look forward to,” he said. “The first season went very well, and it’s grown since then. It’s been a nice annual thing that we like to provide for the community.”

Inside the garden center will filled with seasonal holiday decor, including fully decorated Christmas trees, plaques, outdoor decor and — of course — seasonal plants and wreaths like Poinsettia that guests browsed over. Soon after, Burger was busy wrapping up a holiday wreath and including a custom bow for Deb Woodruff of Danville.

She brought her grandchildren for some photos with Santa, and to grab some seasonal decor to take home.

“I think this is great. Anything where you get the community involved and support local business is just amazing,” she said, adding that she enjoyed shopping around the vendors and sampling some local wines. “It’s all what we got to do — come out and shop local and support the local people.”

Seated at a green velvet bench, Santa posed for photos with children, who were also able to write down their Christmas wish list and send it to the North Pole. Families were able to grab photos with St. Nick through an area photographer.

Outside, shoppers visited several vendors who surrounded a multitude of pre-cut evergreens as musician Kate Woodruff played guitar and sang some holiday tunes. Guests were able to shop everything from wines and crystals to handcrafted wood decor and glass-blown ornaments.

Local crafter Mindy Dombroski, of Mindy D Designs, assisted shoppers at her stand. Dombroski showcased some abstract and textured art she created, along with a series of ornaments. She has participated in the event since its inception.

“There’s a lot of crafters around in this area — a lot of talent,” Dombroski said. “It’s great to bring everybody from the community in to show off what they do,” she said of the event’s benefit.

Winterfest will continue today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include photos with a pony.