Los Angeles Lakers fans are mad. Just when everyone thought Anthony Davis is going to dominate the NBA, the big man suffers another injury or health setback. On Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Davis played for just eight minutes before he exited the game. There were initial fears that it was his bad back bothering him again, especially since he headed to the locker room after going up for block. Apparently, though, he was suffering from flu-like symptoms.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO