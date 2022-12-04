ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defense secretary backs vaccine mandate over GOP objections

By TARA COPP Associated Press
 3 days ago

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he wants to keep the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place to protect the health of the troops, as Republican governors and lawmakers press to rescind it.

This past week more than 20 Republican governors sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking that the administration remove the mandate, saying it has hurt the U.S. National Guard’s ability to recruit troops. Those troops are activated by governors to respond to natural disasters or unrest.

Congress may consider legislation this coming week to end the mandate as a requirement to gather enough support to pass this years’ defense budget, which is already two months late.

Austin said he would not comment on pressure from the Hill.

“We lost a million people to this virus," Austin told reporters traveling with him Saturday. “A million people died in the United States of America. We lost hundreds in DOD. So this mandate has kept people healthy.”

“I’m the guy” who ordered the military to require the vaccine, Austin added. “I support continuation of vaccinating the troops.”

Last year Austin directed that all troops get the vaccine or face potential expulsion from the military; thousands of active duty forces have been discharged since then for their refusal to get the shots.

Comments / 191

Maelstrom
3d ago

To all you who think the vaccine is wonderful, I invite you to get it, get it frequently and all the necessary boosters. We need your undivided adherence and obedience. Thank you. 😁🥱

Reply(20)
43
Robert Miller
3d ago

the mandate is unconstitutional. why take something that has been proven to not even work. why put our country at risk from foreign and DOMESTIC attacks. wake up people.

Reply(19)
40
Walter Poss
3d ago

the whole mandate madness is what cause problems nationwide with the airlines, schools, Hospitals, and our military this is what they believe to be good for the country I myself really believe it does more harm than good.

Reply(9)
21
