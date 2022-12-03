ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galion, OH

Mount Vernon News

Boys basketball briefs

Mount Vernon 74, Ashland 72 (OT) Mount Vernon (3-0, 1-0) is off to a red-hot start, and the Yellow Jackets continued their winning early season with a hard-fought 74-72 overtime victory over Ashland (1-3, 0-1) on Dec. 2. Mount Vernon started the game in crisp fashion and had a five-point...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Lyons is D-7 Defensive Player of the Year; Reid is D-6 Coach of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Football All-Ohio teams were announced Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, and Danville linebacker Levi Lyons was selected as Division VII Defensive Player of the Year, while Mount Gilead football coach Mike Reid was named Division VI co-Coach of the year. In addition, two Mount...
DANVILLE, OH
BuckeyesNow

2023 Ohio State Linebacker Commit Arvell Reese Named Division IV Defensive Player Of The Year

Ohio State four-star linebacker commit Arvell Reese was named the Division IV Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday afternoon by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. The 6-foot-4 and 212-pound Reese, who committed to the Buckeyes in August over finalists Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan and USC, led Cleveland Glenville to its first state title this fall, his first full season playing linebacker.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Reportedly Has A Major Transfer Target

Like every other program, Ohio State is eyeing the NCAA transfer portal to strengthen its roster. According to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, the Buckeyes are firmly in the battle for Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, one of the best players already in the portal. A second-team All-ACC selection this year, Fentress...
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State loses offensive coordinator after making College Football Playoff

After getting their butts kicked at home by the University of Michigan, the Ohio State football team walked out of the Horseshoe with their tails between their legs, wondering what went wrong. But, when the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings were released, the Buckeyes came in at No. 5, and suddenly, there was hope. Well, as we now know, the Buckeyes backed into the College Football Playoff after previously No. 4 USC lost to Utah. OSU’s reward for backing into the CFP is a matchup against No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Now, news has emerged that the Buckeyes have lost their offensive coordinator.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Heisman Trophy finalists announced, including 1 B1G standout

The 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced!. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud was among the group of 4, also including TCU’s Max Duggan, USC’s Caleb Williams and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV. Stroud was an obvious candidate. The only headscratcher on this list was the inclusion of...
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgpost.com

Why Georgia Bulldog Coach Kirby Smart Is WRONG About Ohio State

ATHENS - The regular season is over, and the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are coming off a dominant SEC Championship victory over LSU. Now, the Bulldogs have a semi-final game against Ohio State coming on December 31st. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart went on the CFP Rankings Show on Sunday to...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus

Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
COLUMBUS, OH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Ohio

Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
OHIO STATE
PennLive.com

Ohio school cancels drag story time, citing security dispute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school says an internal dispute over security prompted a last-minute cancellation of a weekend children’s storytelling event featuring performers in drag amid a planned protest by a far-right group. The Red Oak Community School’s “Holi-Drag Storytime” event was to have been held...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOL 11

Old Fort High School student arrested for bringing gun to school Tuesday

TIFFIN, Ohio — A 14-year-old student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a handgun to Old Fort High School, according to the Seneca County Sheriff's Office. School officials were able to locate and secure the gun without injury until deputies arrived, who then arrested and charged the student with improper conveyance of a firearm on school property and inducing panic.
TIFFIN, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax?

For years, legislators in the Ohio General Assembly have been working to abolish the state income tax. Republicans now command historic majorities after the 2022 midterm elections. Because of this, Cleveland.com politics reporter Jeremy Pelzer is saying income tax abolition is now closer than ever. The caveman argument for abolition of the income tax is […] The post What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

58 measles cases reported in 3 Central Ohio counties on Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measle cases continue to rise in Central Ohio. Columbus Public Health announced Tuesday there are 58 confirmed measles cases and 22 measles-related hospitalizations. All the cases are in Columbus and Franklin, Ross and Richland counties. All but three cases have been among unvaccinated people. Three...
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Multiple vehicle accident shuts down 33 Tuesday morning

A three-vehicle injury accident shut down Route 33, near the Huntsville overpass, Tuesday morning around 9 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports two people from the accident were transported to Mary Rutan Hospital. Indian Lake EMS, Huntsville EMS, and BMRT EMS all responded to the scene. CareFlight...
HUNTSVILLE, OH

