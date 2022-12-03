Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon News
Boys basketball briefs
Mount Vernon 74, Ashland 72 (OT) Mount Vernon (3-0, 1-0) is off to a red-hot start, and the Yellow Jackets continued their winning early season with a hard-fought 74-72 overtime victory over Ashland (1-3, 0-1) on Dec. 2. Mount Vernon started the game in crisp fashion and had a five-point...
Mount Vernon News
Lyons is D-7 Defensive Player of the Year; Reid is D-6 Coach of the Year
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Football All-Ohio teams were announced Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, and Danville linebacker Levi Lyons was selected as Division VII Defensive Player of the Year, while Mount Gilead football coach Mike Reid was named Division VI co-Coach of the year. In addition, two Mount...
2023 Ohio State Linebacker Commit Arvell Reese Named Division IV Defensive Player Of The Year
Ohio State four-star linebacker commit Arvell Reese was named the Division IV Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday afternoon by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. The 6-foot-4 and 212-pound Reese, who committed to the Buckeyes in August over finalists Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan and USC, led Cleveland Glenville to its first state title this fall, his first full season playing linebacker.
Ohio State Football Reportedly Has A Major Transfer Target
Like every other program, Ohio State is eyeing the NCAA transfer portal to strengthen its roster. According to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, the Buckeyes are firmly in the battle for Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, one of the best players already in the portal. A second-team All-ACC selection this year, Fentress...
Ohio State star receiver out for college football playoff
Ohio State standout wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has declared for the NFL Draft and will sit out the upcoming College Football Playoff.
Ohio State loses offensive coordinator after making College Football Playoff
After getting their butts kicked at home by the University of Michigan, the Ohio State football team walked out of the Horseshoe with their tails between their legs, wondering what went wrong. But, when the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings were released, the Buckeyes came in at No. 5, and suddenly, there was hope. Well, as we now know, the Buckeyes backed into the College Football Playoff after previously No. 4 USC lost to Utah. OSU’s reward for backing into the CFP is a matchup against No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Now, news has emerged that the Buckeyes have lost their offensive coordinator.
saturdaytradition.com
Heisman Trophy finalists announced, including 1 B1G standout
The 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced!. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud was among the group of 4, also including TCU’s Max Duggan, USC’s Caleb Williams and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV. Stroud was an obvious candidate. The only headscratcher on this list was the inclusion of...
NBC4 Columbus
OSU head coach Ryan Day on the Buckeyes playing Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals
OSU head coach Ryan Day on the Buckeyes playing Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals. OSU head coach Ryan Day on the Buckeyes playing Georgia …. OSU head coach Ryan Day on the Buckeyes playing Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Morning Forecast: December 6, 2022. Morning Forecast:...
dawgpost.com
Why Georgia Bulldog Coach Kirby Smart Is WRONG About Ohio State
ATHENS - The regular season is over, and the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are coming off a dominant SEC Championship victory over LSU. Now, the Bulldogs have a semi-final game against Ohio State coming on December 31st. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart went on the CFP Rankings Show on Sunday to...
Kickoff Time Announced: Georgia vs Ohio State in the Peach Bowl
The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff for the first time. They'll take on No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.
columbusunderground.com
9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus
Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Ohio
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
Columbus’ first sober bar to close after 7 months
Colin Thomas (left) and David Payne (right) are the owners of The Dry Mill, Columbus’s first sober bar, which announced it is shutting down. Credit: Tyrik Hutchinson-Junior | Lantern Reporter.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
Ohio school cancels drag story time, citing security dispute
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school says an internal dispute over security prompted a last-minute cancellation of a weekend children’s storytelling event featuring performers in drag amid a planned protest by a far-right group. The Red Oak Community School’s “Holi-Drag Storytime” event was to have been held...
Old Fort High School student arrested for bringing gun to school Tuesday
TIFFIN, Ohio — A 14-year-old student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a handgun to Old Fort High School, according to the Seneca County Sheriff's Office. School officials were able to locate and secure the gun without injury until deputies arrived, who then arrested and charged the student with improper conveyance of a firearm on school property and inducing panic.
What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax?
For years, legislators in the Ohio General Assembly have been working to abolish the state income tax. Republicans now command historic majorities after the 2022 midterm elections. Because of this, Cleveland.com politics reporter Jeremy Pelzer is saying income tax abolition is now closer than ever. The caveman argument for abolition of the income tax is […] The post What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
myfox28columbus.com
58 measles cases reported in 3 Central Ohio counties on Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measle cases continue to rise in Central Ohio. Columbus Public Health announced Tuesday there are 58 confirmed measles cases and 22 measles-related hospitalizations. All the cases are in Columbus and Franklin, Ross and Richland counties. All but three cases have been among unvaccinated people. Three...
Mansfield's Snow Trails Offers After-Dark Glow Snow Tubing This Winter
An array of LED lights will lead snow tubers down six tubing lanes located in Snow Trails' Vertical Descent Snow Tubing Park.
peakofohio.com
Multiple vehicle accident shuts down 33 Tuesday morning
A three-vehicle injury accident shut down Route 33, near the Huntsville overpass, Tuesday morning around 9 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports two people from the accident were transported to Mary Rutan Hospital. Indian Lake EMS, Huntsville EMS, and BMRT EMS all responded to the scene. CareFlight...
