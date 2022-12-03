Read full article on original website
Related
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
I thought I was giving my kids the best childhood ever until my 4-year-old asked why we didn't own a 'bigger golf cart'
My family lives in an affluent area, but I don't want my kids to take money for granted. I'm taking four steps to teach them good financial habits.
I'm living with my wealthy in-laws and can't afford to keep up with their 6-figure lifestyle. How do I talk to them about it?
In this week's For Love & Money, our columnist tells a reader to set a standing house meeting with their in-laws to create boundaries around spending.
I made $40,000 last year doing other people's laundry through a gig app. It's the perfect side hustle for a stay-at-home mom like me.
Channa Patridge earns $10 per bag of laundry plus 100% of customer tips on Hampr. She says she loves the flexibility of choosing the orders she wants.
My side hustle paid for Christmas – I work just two hours a day and made four figures in a month
WITH rising energy bills and the cost of living crisis, many of us are having to make a few cutbacks this Christmas. Or we’re trying to find ways to bring in a bit of extra cash. Katie McGuire wasn't looking to make extra money - instead, she was looking...
"My German Friends Couldn't Hide Their Disgust": People Are Sharing Things That Are Totally Normal To Americans That Are Actually Bizarre To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
Chick-fil-A Worker Hides in Bathroom to Avoid “Creepy” Customers Who Asked to Walk Her to Her Car
A Chick-fil-A employee's viral TikTok has sparked a conversation in the comments section about safety in the workplace. Des, who posts under the handle (@destini.j) said that two separate customers approached her while she was on shift, asking her what time she gets off of work. Article continues below advertisement.
Meghan Markle Faces Backlash For Sobbing On Expensive Hermes Blanket
The trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary dropped on Thursday, December 1, and a specific photo that shows the Duchess of Sussex crying has generated discussion on social media. The video features a collage of the never-seen-before pictures of the royal couple and why they opted to produce the doc.
I Couldn't Stand To Be Around My Ex — Until I Realized How Happy It Made Our Kids
My husband and I didn’t have one of those rosy divorces — no “conscious uncoupling” for us. I’ve always been suspicious of happily divorced couples. The ones who welcome their former spouse’s new love with open arms. The ones who don’t have an unkind word to say about their co-parents. I know one woman who refers to her once-husband as “my Ex-traordinary.”
New boss teaches staff a lesson when he pretends to steal thousands in merchandise out back door
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My boyfriend used to work for a popular electronics store, back before Best Buy and Amazon started dominating the market for buying televisions and sound systems and put the store out of business along with many others.
Man gets grandson fired on purpose so he will go back to college instead of working menial job
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandfather was the nicest man who has ever lived in my opinion, and I was devastated when he died a few years ago. I didn’t grow up with a father for the first ten years of my life, so my grandfather was my father figure and my mom and I even lived with him and my grandmother for a lot of my childhood.
My parents kept the same old blue trash can for 20 years, and it taught me a money lesson that's saved me thousands
Seeing her parents keep their old trash can when they could have easily afforded a new one showed her there's no sense replacing things you already own. It's a lesson that's saved her thousands.
I Almost Couldn't Believe My Eyes When I Read These 19 "Nightmare Customer" Stories, Like Is Anyone OK??
"She took the pickles off and threw them at my face, demanding a new burger...the kitchen remade her order... She then opened the new burger and asked where the pickles were. I kid you not."
Woman's Controversial Opinions About Solo Travel Have People Divided
She's really laying it out there.
Body Language Expert Calls out ‘Sandwich of Implication’ in ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix Trailer
Body language expert Judi James says the 'Harry & Meghan' docuseries trailer creates a 'sandwich of implication' with images of the couple and Kate Middleton.
‘It’s hard not to get caught in the act’: meet the people who help total strangers
Charitable donations peak in December, but what about the rest of the year? Sally Howard meets the people dedicated to random acts of kindness – and learns why giving anonymously is even better for you
People Are Losing It Over This Reddit User's Story About How Easy Life Was For Their Boomer Grandparents Back In The Day, And I Don't Ever Want To Hear Someone Complain About "Lazy" Millennials Ever Again
"When Boomers try to tell you life was hard during their lives, they're not telling the truth. The minimum wage almost always supported a decent living, as intended, while they were up-and-coming."
Yahoo!
These $18 practically-invisible stickers keep my cat from destroying my couch
Despite spending a fortune on toys, scratching posts and virtually anything my cat could possibly want, she only cares about two things: Empty boxes and the sides of my couch. While the boxes are harmless enough, her obsession with my couch has taken a toll — the sides are scratched through and torn, and no amount of couch covers can protect it. (Seriously, I went through three in the past year to no avail.) As an act of desperation, I purchased a set of couch shields, and I'm never looking back.
Not being able to provide for her kids’ education breaks her heart. They need a laptop
Back in Honduras, when Karenina Antunez was three months pregnant with her second child, one of her brothers, Neptaly, suddenly went missing. After asking neighbors and searching for hours, Antunez decided to visit a morgue. There she found that he had been shot dead.
Comments / 0