*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandfather was the nicest man who has ever lived in my opinion, and I was devastated when he died a few years ago. I didn’t grow up with a father for the first ten years of my life, so my grandfather was my father figure and my mom and I even lived with him and my grandmother for a lot of my childhood.

