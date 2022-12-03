ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DoYouRemember?

Meghan Markle Faces Backlash For Sobbing On Expensive Hermes Blanket

The trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary dropped on Thursday, December 1, and a specific photo that shows the Duchess of Sussex crying has generated discussion on social media. The video features a collage of the never-seen-before pictures of the royal couple and why they opted to produce the doc.
Scary Mommy

I Couldn't Stand To Be Around My Ex — Until I Realized How Happy It Made Our Kids

My husband and I didn’t have one of those rosy divorces — no “conscious uncoupling” for us. I’ve always been suspicious of happily divorced couples. The ones who welcome their former spouse’s new love with open arms. The ones who don’t have an unkind word to say about their co-parents. I know one woman who refers to her once-husband as “my Ex-traordinary.”
Mary Duncan

Man gets grandson fired on purpose so he will go back to college instead of working menial job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandfather was the nicest man who has ever lived in my opinion, and I was devastated when he died a few years ago. I didn’t grow up with a father for the first ten years of my life, so my grandfather was my father figure and my mom and I even lived with him and my grandmother for a lot of my childhood.
Yahoo!

These $18 practically-invisible stickers keep my cat from destroying my couch

Despite spending a fortune on toys, scratching posts and virtually anything my cat could possibly want, she only cares about two things: Empty boxes and the sides of my couch. While the boxes are harmless enough, her obsession with my couch has taken a toll — the sides are scratched through and torn, and no amount of couch covers can protect it. (Seriously, I went through three in the past year to no avail.) As an act of desperation, I purchased a set of couch shields, and I'm never looking back.

