FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTAR.com
Mesa Santa Express rolls into light rail station 4 nights in December
PHOENIX — As Christmas approaches, the city of Mesa announced the light rail will transform into the Santa Express starting this weekend for select nights in the month. Children and families can board the train near Mesa Dr./Main St. for the holiday experience from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
KTAR.com
Section of Phoenix’s cool pavement project peels off roadway after heavy weekend rain
PHOENIX — A section of sealing in Phoenix’s cool pavement project didn’t react well to heavy rain that fell over the weekend, causing a mess for residents. The stretch from 17th to 15th avenues and McDowell Road to Encanto Boulevard peeled off the roadway as a result of the moisture, the city said Monday.
KTAR.com
Mesa breaks ground on northeast public safety facility for police, fire
PHOENIX — Mesa officials broke ground Monday on a complex that will house a fire station and police substation. The approximately 50,000-square-feet Northeast Mesa Public Safety Facility located near Power and Brown roads will work to address emergency response needs in the community, according to a press release. “The...
fox10phoenix.com
Winter storm dampens plans in Phoenix area, causes flooding in Pinal County
Arizona saw some wet weather as a winter storm hit several parts of the state, including the Phoenix area where roadways became slippery. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has a wrap up on the latest.
AZFamily
Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.
KTAR.com
Phoenix Sky Harbor records most rain in a day in 2022
PHOENIX — Recent storms passing across the Valley set new rainfall records at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Saturday. Sky Harbor set a new daily rainfall record of .76 inches, surpassing the old record of .69 inches in 1908, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix. The...
East Valley Tribune
‘Super Snowy’ Day returns to Mesa
For the first time since 2019 East Valley kids will get a chance to experience a day of snow. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Mesa Riverview open-air shopping center will host its Super Snowy Saturday holiday event. From noon to 3 p.m., kids 12 under will get a chance play in 20 tons of snow – no matter what the temperature.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 12-3-22
Cities across the Valley saw plenty of rainfall Saturday morning. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:00 p.m. Saturday):. See the full forecast or check our interactive radar for your area here.
KTAR.com
Storm leaves rain through entirety of Valley on Saturday, many without power
PHOENIX — A storm hit the Valley on Saturday, leaving rain spread out to all corners of Maricopa County and many are without power. South Chandler and Mesa saw the most rain with 0.2 inches hitting land since 6 a.m., according to the Maricopa County rain gauges. Sky Harbor,...
KTAR.com
Dense fog advisory goes into effect for metro Phoenix until midmorning Monday
PHOENIX – Patches of fog around metro Phoenix were considerable enough to warrant an advisory for the Monday morning commute. The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued a dense fog advisory in Maricopa County and beyond late Sunday that will last until 10 a.m. Monday. The advisory includes Pinal,...
KTAR.com
Pedal Haus Brewery takes over event space operations on Roosevelt Row
PHOENIX — Pedal Haus Brewery is expanding its scope by taking over event space operations in downtown Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row district. In November 2021, the award-winning beermaker opened its third Valley location at the monOrchid building at Roosevelt and Second streets. Last month, Pedal Haus announced it now...
Much needed Southwest rainfall leads to flooding in Arizona
Several inches of rain forecast across parts of the Southwest through Monday will benefit parched areas of the desert, but while helpful to drought-stricken areas, the heavy rainfall is also causing some localized flooding.
NWS: Phoenix sets new rainfall record after Saturday's storms
ARIZONA, USA — Scattered storms made their way into the Valley early Saturday, bringing some much-needed rain to the desert southwest. So much rain fell in Phoenix that a new daily record was noted at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The National Weather Service says the airport recorded 0.76"...
Sky Harbor sees most rainfall in a day since last year
The National Weather Service says it was the most rainfall ever recorded in Phoenix on a December 3rd.
AZFamily
Heavy flooding closes schools, roads in Pinal County
ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Flooding near Arizona City has closed roads and canceled school for elementary students. Pinal County Sheriff’s Office first reported heavy flooding happening near Arizona City on Sunday morning. Deputies have been reportedly responding to disabled vehicles in the area, and officials say they may close roads if conditions worsen throughout the morning and afternoon. The intersection of Sunland Gin and Battaglia is closed along with other streets in the area.
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Arizona
Travel + Leisure rounded up a list of the best Christmas lights displays in each state.
KTAR.com
21st Tamale Festival holiday event returns to Mesa after pandemic-caused hiatus
PHOENIX — The annual Tamale Festival returns to the Valley this weekend for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The holiday event with a tamale contest, food tasting, music, dancing and free toys will commence Saturday and Sunday at the Mesa Convention Center. The contest...
KTAR.com
Fallen Arizona state trooper to be remembered on Rose Parade float
PHOENIX — As crowds pack the streets of Pasadena for the upcoming Rose Parade, they’ll see one entry that honors an Arizona man’s ultimate sacrifice and his continued call for service. The Donate Life America float will feature a floragraph of fallen Arizona Department of Public Safety...
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for Phoenix man missing since end of weekend
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued early Tuesday for a missing Phoenix man who has cognitive problems, authorities said. Raymond Charles Rey, 65, was last seen Sunday about 10 p.m. in the area of 22nd Avenue and Indian School road, the Phoenix Police Department said. Rey was on...
Phoenix New Times
Eater Named This Mesa Spot One of the Best New Restaurants in The Country
Main Street in Mesa is quietly, yet quickly, becoming a dining destination in the Valley. Breweries, taco shops, bakeries, and local markets are filling in empty storefronts and bringing new talent to the Phoenix suburb. One such spot is Espiritu, a restaurant and bar that Eater just named one of...
