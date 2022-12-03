ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

KTAR.com

Mesa Santa Express rolls into light rail station 4 nights in December

PHOENIX — As Christmas approaches, the city of Mesa announced the light rail will transform into the Santa Express starting this weekend for select nights in the month. Children and families can board the train near Mesa Dr./Main St. for the holiday experience from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Mesa breaks ground on northeast public safety facility for police, fire

PHOENIX — Mesa officials broke ground Monday on a complex that will house a fire station and police substation. The approximately 50,000-square-feet Northeast Mesa Public Safety Facility located near Power and Brown roads will work to address emergency response needs in the community, according to a press release. “The...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix Sky Harbor records most rain in a day in 2022

PHOENIX — Recent storms passing across the Valley set new rainfall records at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Saturday. Sky Harbor set a new daily rainfall record of .76 inches, surpassing the old record of .69 inches in 1908, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

‘Super Snowy’ Day returns to Mesa

For the first time since 2019 East Valley kids will get a chance to experience a day of snow. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Mesa Riverview open-air shopping center will host its Super Snowy Saturday holiday event. From noon to 3 p.m., kids 12 under will get a chance play in 20 tons of snow – no matter what the temperature.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 12-3-22

Cities across the Valley saw plenty of rainfall Saturday morning. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:00 p.m. Saturday):. See the full forecast or check our interactive radar for your area here.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Pedal Haus Brewery takes over event space operations on Roosevelt Row

PHOENIX — Pedal Haus Brewery is expanding its scope by taking over event space operations in downtown Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row district. In November 2021, the award-winning beermaker opened its third Valley location at the monOrchid building at Roosevelt and Second streets. Last month, Pedal Haus announced it now...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

NWS: Phoenix sets new rainfall record after Saturday's storms

ARIZONA, USA — Scattered storms made their way into the Valley early Saturday, bringing some much-needed rain to the desert southwest. So much rain fell in Phoenix that a new daily record was noted at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The National Weather Service says the airport recorded 0.76"...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Heavy flooding closes schools, roads in Pinal County

ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Flooding near Arizona City has closed roads and canceled school for elementary students. Pinal County Sheriff’s Office first reported heavy flooding happening near Arizona City on Sunday morning. Deputies have been reportedly responding to disabled vehicles in the area, and officials say they may close roads if conditions worsen throughout the morning and afternoon. The intersection of Sunland Gin and Battaglia is closed along with other streets in the area.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Fallen Arizona state trooper to be remembered on Rose Parade float

PHOENIX — As crowds pack the streets of Pasadena for the upcoming Rose Parade, they’ll see one entry that honors an Arizona man’s ultimate sacrifice and his continued call for service. The Donate Life America float will feature a floragraph of fallen Arizona Department of Public Safety...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for Phoenix man missing since end of weekend

PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued early Tuesday for a missing Phoenix man who has cognitive problems, authorities said. Raymond Charles Rey, 65, was last seen Sunday about 10 p.m. in the area of 22nd Avenue and Indian School road, the Phoenix Police Department said. Rey was on...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Eater Named This Mesa Spot One of the Best New Restaurants in The Country

Main Street in Mesa is quietly, yet quickly, becoming a dining destination in the Valley. Breweries, taco shops, bakeries, and local markets are filling in empty storefronts and bringing new talent to the Phoenix suburb. One such spot is Espiritu, a restaurant and bar that Eater just named one of...
MESA, AZ

