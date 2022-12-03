ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Locality Pay Moves Back To Legislative Front Burner

State employee shortages in critical positions like state police, corrections and health care are often acute in border counties, where neighboring states offer better pay. Lawmakers with the interim Joint Standing Committee on Finance heard from Division of Personnel Director Chery Webb on Monday. She explained West Virginia has a limited geographical pay differential system already in place. She said agencies can explain their circumstances and apply for a pay differential approval.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Ins And Outs Of Declaring Political Candidacy On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, it didn’t take long after the recent general election for several political candidates to announce they’re running for state and federal offices in 2024. More are expected to announce in the next few weeks. But are they officially on the ballot? Government Reporter Randy Yohe spoke with State Election Director Deak Kersey from Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office on how declaring yourself a political candidate really works.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Legislators Hear About Funding For Flood Damage Reduction, Prevention

The West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Committee on Flooding met Tuesday morning to consider renewed funding to help mitigate flood damage in the southern part of the state. Attorney Carl Fletcher of the Government Organization Committee reviewed two potential bills that would see $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds go towards the demolition of buildings destroyed by flood damage.
Court Of Second Chances?

In West Virginia, there are nearly 50 specialized court programs designed to help teens and adults kick their drug addictions. Drug courts divert people away from incarceration into a rigorous, court-monitored treatment program. They are intense experiences, some more than a year long. Participants are drug tested regularly and require monitoring devices.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Monongalia QRT Part Of Region’s Response To Opioid Crisis

West Virginia has been at the center of the country’s opioid epidemic for years, but robust community responses have been built to tackle the issue head on. The Monongalia County Quick Response Team was launched in 2019 as a collaboration among public health, first responders, and other health care and private partners. The main purpose of the QRT is to identify individuals who have overdosed, ideally within 24 to 72 hours, and follow up with them and connect them to treatment resources, or whatever they might need.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

