NPR
Documentary filmmaker Julia Reichert dies at 76
Julia Reichert was known as the godmother of American independent documentaries. She died from cancer this week in Yellow Springs, Ohio, at the age of 76. Kathryn Mobley from member station WYSO has this remembrance. KATHRYN MOBLEY, BYLINE: Julia Reichert explored the stories of working-class people in relationship to gender,...
Documentary chronicles an unexpected side of prison life
"Apokaluptein: 16389067" is what artist Jesse Krimes dubbed his prison contraband — a project so off-limits, he had to create it in secret and smuggle it out. An MTV documentary traces the Krime's journey to re-enter society and the art world after incarceration.
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's intimate portraits of Native people across America will appear in her book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America."
'Emancipation' producer called out for showing off photo of enslaved man at premiere
Producer Joey McFarland has many Civil War-era photos of Black Americans. At the 'Emancipation' premiere, he showed off the one that sparked the film.
Review Roundup: Here’s What Everyone Is Saying About Will Smith’s New Movie, ‘Emancipation’
Where To Watch: In Theaters (December 2) | Apple TV+ (December 9) Starring: Will Smith, Ben Foster, Mustafa Shakir, Steven Ogg, Charmaine Bingwa. Description: Emancipation tells the triumphant story of Peter (Will Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom. The film is inspired by the 1863 photos of “Whipped Peter,” taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper’s Weekly. One image, known as “The Scourged Back,” which shows Peter’s bare back mutilated by a whipping delivered by his enslavers, ultimately contributed to growing public opposition to slavery.
'Death of a Salesman' actors discuss where they found the inspiration for their roles
The actors from the latest version of 'Death of Salesman' sit down with Eyewitness News Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon to discuss where they drew inspiration from while learning how to play their roles.
The best memoirs and biographies of 2022
Celebrity memoirs often follow the same trajectory: a difficult childhood followed by early professional failure, then dazzling success and redemption. But this year has yielded a handful of autobiographies from famous types determined to mix things up. Richard E Grant’s vivacious and heartfelt A Pocketful of Happiness (Gallery) recounts a year spent caring for his late wife, Joan Washington, who was diagnosed with lung cancer shortly before Christmas in 2020, and the “head-and-heart-exploding overwhelm” that followed. The book interweaves hospital appointments with memories of the couple’s courtship plus showbiz stories of Grant at the Golden Globes, or hijinks on the set of Star Wars. This juxtaposition of glamour and grief shouldn’t work, but it does.
wegotthiscovered.com
A nightmarish survival thriller with a stomach-churning twist remains seared into the consciousness
As a general rule of thumb, the survival thriller is one of the most consistent subgenres of cinema for generating the maximum amount of nail-biting tension, with 1993’s Alive adding extra layers onto an already-intense form of storytelling by regaling audiences with not just a true story, but one with a harrowing twist.
AdWeek
Harlequin Teams Up With Audio Up to Adapt 52 Romance Titles Into Scripted Podcasts
Audio production company Audio Up Media and book publishing house Harlequin Enterprises are teaming up to adapt 52 of the publisher’s romance titles into scripted podcast series, with an eye to also turn these into—more highly monetizable—TV series. Audio Up, also home to mental health and wellness...
Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, Patrick Martinez, and More to Produce Art for LA3C, Penske Media’s New Culture and Creativity Festival
LA3C, an upcoming two-day culture and creativity festival launching later this month, will feature installations by a group of celebrated artists, including Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, and Patrick Martinez. PMC—the parent company of ARTnews and Art in America, as well as Rolling Stone, Variety, Billboard, and SheKnows, among other publications—launched LA3C Culture & Creativity Festival last July, but had to postpone the event due to the pandemic. The festival is a celebration of culture in Los Angeles. The festival will run from December 10 to 11, and will also feature performances by touted musicians such as Lil Baby, Maluma, and more. The full lineup of artists includes Jacolby Satterwhite, Amanda Ross-Ho, Patrick...
New Book by Kaelen Wilson-Goldie Explores the Link Between Conflict and Creativity
What good can art do? As the world appears to spiral out of control, a rising tide of authoritarianism swells here and abroad. Acts of astonishing bravery in places like Ukraine and Iran are met with crushing violence, while implacable forces drive an ever-widening wedge between those who wield power and those who are subjected to it. Related Articles Weeding and Seeding Histories: Walid Raad at Paula Cooper Sharjah Biennial Names Over 150 Artists for Long-Awaited Okwui Enwezor–Conceived 2023 Edition Thelma Golden and Anne Pasternak on Curating an Exhibition at Beth Rudin DeWoody's Bunker Space: 'Beth Is Not a Trophy Collector' Art seems a poor...
Don Katz Built Audible to Keep Us Telling Campfire Stories
This is an excerpt from the book The Moment: Changemakers on Why and How They Joined the Fight for Social Justice, edited by Steve Fiffer and published by NewSouth Books. The author of more than a dozen books, Fiffer most recently collaborated with the late civil rights icon Dr. C.T. Vivian on his memoir, It’s in the Action. For The Moment Fiffer interviewed more than 35 activists of all ages, backgrounds, and professions. Among those featured “in their own words” are Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative; Don Katz, founder of Audible.com; and award-winning writer Edwidge Danticat. Excerpts...
The folk philosophy of Bob Dylan: riffs, grifters, history – and a terrific playlist
Bob Dylan, sing-songwriter and Nobel laureate, has spent a career confounding expectations. What, then, should one expect of his new book, The Philosophy of Modern Song? Firstly, “modern song” should read “American modern song”, since almost all of the 66 songs discussed by Dylan are American. And by “modern”, we are talking mid-century, mostly from the 1940s to the 1960s. Stylistically and generically, the songs cover the Great American Songbook, folk, rock’n’roll, country, and so on. The Philosophy of Modern Song – Bob Dylan (Simon & Schuster, 2022) Folk Music: A Bob Dylan Biography in Seven Songs – Greil Marcus (Yale University...
November Was Native American Heritage Month — Watch These Documentaries to Keep Learning About Native Culture
Last month was Native American Heritage Month, a time to celebrate native people's culture and for others to consider what it means to be native. But it's crucial to keep learning about the social, political, and cultural sphere of the native world — and a great way to do so yourself is by looking at Native American documentaries.
'Emancipation's Charmaine Bingwa on the film's importance
The new film Emancipation is an uncompromising look at slavery in the U.S., telling the story of the man known as "whipped Peter" -- an 1863 photograph of the whip marks on his back shocked the world. He's played by Will Smith, Charmaine Bingwa plays his wife, and she tells ABC Audio the film is tough, but necessary to watch.
The 10 Best Nonfiction Books of 2022
The memoirs, essay collections, and biographies that dared us to think deeply about our world
Collider
The Terror of Amnesia in 'Caveat'
How about the recent plethora of strong recent horror films bearing cryptic one-word titles? Shudder has its share, and A24 have certainly produced a slew of fine examples (Hereditary, Men, Lamb, Midsommar) over the last several years. Caveat, a nerve-shredding exercise in paranoia and mounting unease, can easily be considered one of the finest, most restrained European horror films of recent years, and it deserves to be placed alongside other recently revered fright-fests. Through the film's delicate treatment of pain mixed with amnesia, as well as the subsequent mind games that can come with the inadvertent suppression of past horrors, Caveat is a truly terrifying experience that reveals its secrets with an almost musical cadence. For while many other great films of the genre have ventured down similar terrain to channel psychological horror, the claustrophobia and uncanny location on show in Caveat seem to magnify the utter bewilderment of its tortured protagonist.
Upworthy
New author disheartened by book-signing event is comforted by famous authors sharing their worst moments
Choosing to be an author can be extremely rewarding and equally challenging. The most well-known authors right now have struggled earlier in their careers, to deal with publishers, advertisements and to gain more readers. Authors Margaret Atwood, Neil Gaiman and Jodi Picoult recently opened up about their underwhelming book signing events in response to a viral Twitter thread about another author's disappointing experience, reports The Independent.
Midwinter magic: Robert Macfarlane on the enduring power of The Dark Is Rising
Susan Cooper’s The Dark Is Rising the summer I turned 13, the year the Berlin Wall came down. I read it by torchlight under the bedclothes, not because of parental curfew or power cut, but because that seemed the safest place to read what was, unmistakably, the eeriest novel I’d ever met.
Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ role taught him lesson post-slap
LOS ANGELES (AP) — While filming “Emancipation,” Will Smith routinely drew inspiration from the words “sacred motivation” that were written on the front page of a script. But the Oscar winner heavily leaned on the phrase even more in recent months, as he tried to overcome the backlash to his Oscars slap and banishment from the ceremony.
