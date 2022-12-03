How about the recent plethora of strong recent horror films bearing cryptic one-word titles? Shudder has its share, and A24 have certainly produced a slew of fine examples (Hereditary, Men, Lamb, Midsommar) over the last several years. Caveat, a nerve-shredding exercise in paranoia and mounting unease, can easily be considered one of the finest, most restrained European horror films of recent years, and it deserves to be placed alongside other recently revered fright-fests. Through the film's delicate treatment of pain mixed with amnesia, as well as the subsequent mind games that can come with the inadvertent suppression of past horrors, Caveat is a truly terrifying experience that reveals its secrets with an almost musical cadence. For while many other great films of the genre have ventured down similar terrain to channel psychological horror, the claustrophobia and uncanny location on show in Caveat seem to magnify the utter bewilderment of its tortured protagonist.

