NPR

Documentary filmmaker Julia Reichert dies at 76

Julia Reichert was known as the godmother of American independent documentaries. She died from cancer this week in Yellow Springs, Ohio, at the age of 76. Kathryn Mobley from member station WYSO has this remembrance. KATHRYN MOBLEY, BYLINE: Julia Reichert explored the stories of working-class people in relationship to gender,...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
defpen

Review Roundup: Here’s What Everyone Is Saying About Will Smith’s New Movie, ‘Emancipation’

Where To Watch: In Theaters (December 2) | Apple TV+ (December 9) Starring: Will Smith, Ben Foster, Mustafa Shakir, Steven Ogg, Charmaine Bingwa. Description: Emancipation tells the triumphant story of Peter (Will Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom. The film is inspired by the 1863 photos of “Whipped Peter,” taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper’s Weekly. One image, known as “The Scourged Back,” which shows Peter’s bare back mutilated by a whipping delivered by his enslavers, ultimately contributed to growing public opposition to slavery.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Guardian

The best memoirs and biographies of 2022

Celebrity memoirs often follow the same trajectory: a difficult childhood followed by early professional failure, then dazzling success and redemption. But this year has yielded a handful of autobiographies from famous types determined to mix things up. Richard E Grant’s vivacious and heartfelt A Pocketful of Happiness (Gallery) recounts a year spent caring for his late wife, Joan Washington, who was diagnosed with lung cancer shortly before Christmas in 2020, and the “head-and-heart-exploding overwhelm” that followed. The book interweaves hospital appointments with memories of the couple’s courtship plus showbiz stories of Grant at the Golden Globes, or hijinks on the set of Star Wars. This juxtaposition of glamour and grief shouldn’t work, but it does.
AdWeek

Harlequin Teams Up With Audio Up to Adapt 52 Romance Titles Into Scripted Podcasts

Audio production company Audio Up Media and book publishing house Harlequin Enterprises are teaming up to adapt 52 of the publisher’s romance titles into scripted podcast series, with an eye to also turn these into—more highly monetizable—TV series. Audio Up, also home to mental health and wellness...
ARTnews

Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, Patrick Martinez, and More to Produce Art for LA3C, Penske Media’s New Culture and Creativity Festival

LA3C, an upcoming two-day culture and creativity festival launching later this month, will feature installations by a group of celebrated artists, including Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, and Patrick Martinez. PMC—the parent company of ARTnews and Art in America, as well as Rolling Stone, Variety, Billboard, and SheKnows, among other publications—launched LA3C Culture & Creativity Festival last July, but had to postpone the event due to the pandemic. The festival is a celebration of culture in Los Angeles. The festival will run from December 10 to 11, and will also feature performances by touted musicians such as Lil Baby, Maluma, and more. The full lineup of artists includes Jacolby Satterwhite, Amanda Ross-Ho, Patrick...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Art in America

New Book by Kaelen Wilson-Goldie Explores the Link Between Conflict and Creativity

What good can art do? As the world appears to spiral out of control, a rising tide of authoritarianism swells here and abroad. Acts of astonishing bravery in places like Ukraine and Iran are met with crushing violence, while implacable forces drive an ever-widening wedge between those who wield power and those who are subjected to it.  Related Articles Weeding and Seeding Histories: Walid Raad at Paula Cooper Sharjah Biennial Names Over 150 Artists for Long-Awaited Okwui Enwezor–Conceived 2023 Edition Thelma Golden and Anne Pasternak on Curating an Exhibition at Beth Rudin DeWoody's Bunker Space: 'Beth Is Not a Trophy Collector' Art seems a poor...
TheDailyBeast

Don Katz Built Audible to Keep Us Telling Campfire Stories

This is an excerpt from the book The Moment: Changemakers on Why and How They Joined the Fight for Social Justice, edited by Steve Fiffer and published by NewSouth Books. The author of more than a dozen books, Fiffer most recently collaborated with the late civil rights icon Dr. C.T. Vivian on his memoir, It’s in the Action. For The Moment Fiffer interviewed more than 35 activists of all ages, backgrounds, and professions. Among those featured “in their own words” are Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative; Don Katz, founder of Audible.com; and award-winning writer Edwidge Danticat. Excerpts...
TheConversationAU

The folk philosophy of Bob Dylan: riffs, grifters, history – and a terrific playlist

Bob Dylan, sing-songwriter and Nobel laureate, has spent a career confounding expectations. What, then, should one expect of his new book, The Philosophy of Modern Song? Firstly, “modern song” should read “American modern song”, since almost all of the 66 songs discussed by Dylan are American. And by “modern”, we are talking mid-century, mostly from the 1940s to the 1960s. Stylistically and generically, the songs cover the Great American Songbook, folk, rock’n’roll, country, and so on. The Philosophy of Modern Song – Bob Dylan (Simon & Schuster, 2022) Folk Music: A Bob Dylan Biography in Seven Songs – Greil Marcus (Yale University...
102.5 The Bone

'Emancipation's Charmaine Bingwa on the film's importance

The new film Emancipation is an uncompromising look at slavery in the U.S., telling the story of the man known as "whipped Peter" -- an 1863 photograph of the whip marks on his back shocked the world. He's played by Will Smith, Charmaine Bingwa plays his wife, and she tells ABC Audio the film is tough, but necessary to watch.
Collider

The Terror of Amnesia in 'Caveat'

How about the recent plethora of strong recent horror films bearing cryptic one-word titles? Shudder has its share, and A24 have certainly produced a slew of fine examples (Hereditary, Men, Lamb, Midsommar) over the last several years. Caveat, a nerve-shredding exercise in paranoia and mounting unease, can easily be considered one of the finest, most restrained European horror films of recent years, and it deserves to be placed alongside other recently revered fright-fests. Through the film's delicate treatment of pain mixed with amnesia, as well as the subsequent mind games that can come with the inadvertent suppression of past horrors, Caveat is a truly terrifying experience that reveals its secrets with an almost musical cadence. For while many other great films of the genre have ventured down similar terrain to channel psychological horror, the claustrophobia and uncanny location on show in Caveat seem to magnify the utter bewilderment of its tortured protagonist.
Upworthy

New author disheartened by book-signing event is comforted by famous authors sharing their worst moments

Choosing to be an author can be extremely rewarding and equally challenging. The most well-known authors right now have struggled earlier in their careers, to deal with publishers, advertisements and to gain more readers. Authors Margaret Atwood, Neil Gaiman and Jodi Picoult recently opened up about their underwhelming book signing events in response to a viral Twitter thread about another author's disappointing experience, reports The Independent.

