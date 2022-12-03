ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

China announces rollback of COVID-19 restrictions following protests

China began rolling back some of its COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday, after frustrations with the country’s strict “zero-COVID” policy boiled over into mass protests late last month. China’s National Health Commission announced that it was ending regular mandatory testing for the majority of the population and would no longer require negative tests for most public…

Comments / 0

Community Policy