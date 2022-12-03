Read full article on original website
Related
wildcatstrong.com
Bulldog 8th grade goes 2-0 at Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE – The Bonham Bulldog 8th grade basketball teams traveled to Copperas Cove this past Week to take on Copperas Cove Junior High. Both teams kept their records unblemished with a pair of victories. Here are the results from Thursday’s games. The “A” team defeated defeated Copperas...
Texas Tech heading to Texas Bowl
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech has accepted an invitation to face Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 28. The game will be played at NRG Stadium and kick off at 8 p.m. on ESPN. It’s the third time in Texas Tech’s last six bowl appearances the Red Raiders will play […]
cw39.com
History behind the name ‘Texas Bowl’
HOUSTON (CW39) – Post season college football, arguably on of the ‘most wonderful times of the year’ according to sports fans. Between the excitement of rooting for you alma mater and the bowl game celebratory events however, I think any average Joe can hop onboard this bandwagon. The glory of Bowl games for the players and the fans, is the fact that often there is lots of traveling involved. Sponsored games are hosted in famous stadiums with iconic reputations.
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Houston Texans and TCU Horned Frogs lost their football games over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys took care of business but they weren’t the only ones celebrating a victory on Sunday. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from the...
realtynewsreport.com
Fein Building Apartments North of Houston
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) — Fein, a Houston-based multifamily development, construction and property management firm, plans to develop a 241-unit in the Conroe area north of Houston. Fein purchased 13.4 acres where it will develop The Terrace at Pine Lake Cove Apartment Homes, a garden-style multifamily property...
Click2Houston.com
Search continues for missing former UH student who disappeared during weekend camping trip, officials say
COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Investigators continue the search for a former University of Houston student who disappeared during a camping trip. Aamir Ali, 22, went camping with a couple of friends at Canyon Lake Texas, which is northeast of San Antonio, for the weekend. He was last seen around...
fox26houston.com
Atascocita man never returns home, friends tell family to search the woods before they knew he was missing
HOUSTON - 22-year-old Andre Moten Junior vanished three years ago. The day after he went missing, his friends showed up at his home panicked, and asking his father to search the woods with them, but they never answered the question of how they knew he was missing before his own father.
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Sgt. Daryn Hinze.
Photo byGalveston Police Dept. · It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Sgt. Daryn Hinze. Sgt. Hinze begin his career with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office on September 24, 2009, serving the Corrections Division.
Word on the street... Hitchcock/Santa Fe..,
We are offering free vendor spots for the first 35 vendors who sign up, we have 20 spots left!. Please call the Hitchcock Chamber office at 409-986-9224 to sign up!. We are also inviting businesses and members of the community to help decorate an area of the hayride contest! Come show off your creativity!!
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list.
KBTX.com
CSPD: Man arrested for attempting to steal lumber from home construction site
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston man was arrested early Tuesday morning following an attempt to steal building materials from a home construction site, according to College Station Police. According to police, around 3:30 a.m. reports came in of two suspicious men loading lumber into a white van in...
Beaumont United High School employee fired over alleged 'inappropriate relationship' with student
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont Independent School District employee was fired after they allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. Beaumont ISD administration was told about an alleged relationship involving a Beaumont United High School employee and student Monday morning. The district immediately notified their police department...
Major accident shuts down parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett will be closed for an indeterminate amount of time, police said Saturday evening, after a major accident.According to Rowlett police, on Dec. 3, 2022, at about 3:40 p.m., officers responded to a call about an accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of I-30 over Lake Ray Hubbard.When they arrived, they learned that the SUV involved in the wreck had fled the scene, continuing eastbound. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His current status is unknown.As police continue to investigate the accident, several parts of the interstate will be closed. The affected areas are:All eastbound traffic on I-30 from Garland, which will be diverted onto N. President George Bush Turnpike.The on-ramp from Bass Pro Dr. onto eastbound I-30.The exit ramp from S. President George Bush Turnpike onto eastbound I-30.The on-ramp from southbound Dalrock onto eastbound I-30.The investigation is ongoing.
dallasexpress.com
Human Remains Found Near Area Dallas Firefighter Disappeared
An old bicycle and bones that may belong to a former Dallas firefighter who went missing five years ago were discovered by a man who was out for a hike in Rains County. On November 30, 2022, the Rains and Hunt County sheriff’s offices, along with the Texas Rangers, responded to a call to investigate the findings of human skeletal remains. The bones and other evidentiary items were located in Rains County, according to a news release.
Houston had America’s first commercial monorail. So what happened to it?
Urban planners and city leaders from all over the world headed to Houston to see the monorail, which became a showcase of transportation technology.
Port Arthur Police investigating deadly Monday night two-vehicle wreck
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating a deadly wreck that took place Monday night. It happened at the intersection of T B Ellison Parkway and State Highway 82 around 8 p.m., Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso told 12News. Two vehicles were involved in the accident.
fox26houston.com
Houston's Black-owned grocery store celebrates one year anniversary
HOUSTON - Did you know there’s a Black owned grocery store in Houston? It’s on Cypress Creek Parkway at TC Jester on the Northwest side of town, and it opened a year ago. Step inside, and you’ll see how full District Market Green Grocer is. The store is far more stocked and has more products than it did a year ago when it first opened and the owner hopes it will continue to grow.
easttexasradio.com
Royse City Woman Indicted For Murder
A Hunt County grand jury indicted Lauren Brooke Bohme, 20, of Royse City, in connection with the death of Ismael Rincon, 15, of Greenville, on Sept. 30, 2020. She has pleaded not guilty. Jury selection starts Monday in the 196th District Court. A separate defendant, Damien Christian Osborn, 20, of Rockwall, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder involving Rincon’s death.
mocomotive.com
FAMILY FOLLOWED HOME FROM GALLERIA AND IS BROKEN INTO
A Spring family was followed back to Montgomery from the Galleria by juggers. As they dropped a family member off and went inside the thieves broke into the vehicle and stole thousands of dollars in Christmas gifts just purchased. It was re…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/family-followed-home-from-galleria-and-is-broken-into/
mocomotive.com
Township Future presents SpeakerSeries with president of Montgomery County Community Foundation on Dec 6
THE WOODLANDS, TX – ‘Tis the season for giving and TownshipFuture is proud to present Non-Profits in The Woodlands, the last last presentation of the year of the organization’s SpeakerSeries. With the holiday season in full swing and each of us looking to make donations to non-profit…
Comments / 0