Pleasanton, CA

Paradise Post

Tech layoffs widen: Intel chops hundreds of Northern California jobs

SANTA CLARA — Intel has revealed plans to chop hundreds of jobs in Northern California, an ominous new sign of widespread layoffs in the increasingly wobbly Silicon Valley tech industry, official state filings show. The legendary semiconductor company has decided to eliminate jobs in Santa Clara, where the company...
SANTA CLARA, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Silicon Valley’s Carl Guardino Takes New VP Job with Milpitas Tech Firm

Carl Guardino, longtime former CEO of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, has a new position as vice president for government affairs for Tarana, Inc., a Milpitas technology firm working to bridge the digital divide. “Increased focus on the digital divide at all levels of the U.S. government, along with Tarana’s...
MILPITAS, CA
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley elite defend nonprofit CEO with dark past

As the civil case against former eBay executive and longtime San Jose political insider Steve Wymer drags on, some experts are raising concerns about a local nonprofit’s decision to hire him as CEO. One of Wymer’s most powerful political allies, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, is meanwhile defending him. Wymer is accused in an ongoing... The post Silicon Valley elite defend nonprofit CEO with dark past appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Clara's Intel Announces Layoffs

Add Intel to the list of tech companies announcing layoffs. The Santa Clara chipmaker said about 200 people will be cut from its offices in Santa Clara and Folsom. NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman has more in the video report above.
SANTA CLARA, CA
wine-searcher.com

Herbicide the Star of New Napa Movie

Documentary filmmaker Brian Lilla says he moved from Oakland, California to Napa to get away from gun violence, because he and his wife wanted to have kids. Once there, he discovered grapegrowers spraying Roundup on their vines and it disturbed him enough to make a movie about it. "Children of...
NAPA, CA
hoodline.com

Another blow to the Union Square shopping area, The Container Store will be moving out

One of San Francisco’s busiest shopping areas is losing another big retailer. The Container Store is moving away from its 20-year home to another shopping center about a mile and a half away. The San Francisco Business Times reports that The Container Store, which utilizes a two-story, 30,000-square-foot space at 26 Fourth Street next door to Trader Joe’s, will be leaving that building for a smaller, single-level space on the second floor at 555 Ninth Street, which is also coincidentally next to a different Trader Joe’s. The new 22,400-square-foot space sits inside a 150,000-square-foot shopping center that also has Bed Bath & Beyond and Peet's Coffee.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
lookout.co

What’s a service fee? The story behind the new charge on your restaurant bill

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. As the friendly barista at Cat & Cloud Coffee inside the bustling Abbott Square Market in downtown Santa Cruz hands me my chai, I notice a new line item on my receipt — a 3% surcharge labeled “health contribution.” The fee, which comes out to 14 cents on my $4.75 bill, now helps cover health insurance for Cat & Cloud’s full-time employees.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
hoodline.com

Bay Area bagel shop made famous by the New York Times opens new shop on the Peninsula

A Bay Area bagel shop that got national recognition as being among the best in the country, even compared to New York City standards, has opened a new outpost on the Peninsula. Boichik Bagels just opened a storefront at Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village shopping center at 855 El Camino Real. Owner Emily Winston opened the original shop, at College and Alcatraz avenues in Berkeley, after bringing her bagel love and knowledge to the West Coast from New York City.
PALO ALTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Walnut Creek to Finalize Rules and Fees for Permanent Outdoor Dining

The Walnut Creek City Council on Tuesday will finalize details of its outdoor dining policy to implement the new permanent policy it passed in June. The council will finalize recommended design standards and a fee structure for downtown restaurants that added outdoor dining due to safety concerns during the pandemic.
WALNUT CREEK, CA

