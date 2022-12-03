Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
San Mateo judge unexpectedly denies remote court access to group of court watchers and mediaRobert J HansenSan Mateo County, CA
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
Clayton Tree Lighting This Saturday Promises To Be A Big EventVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
Related
Salesforce CEO, Slack CEO announce departures from SF's largest employer
"You can trust me when I say that everything is going to be okay," Slack's CEO said in an internal message.
Paradise Post
Tech layoffs widen: Intel chops hundreds of Northern California jobs
SANTA CLARA — Intel has revealed plans to chop hundreds of jobs in Northern California, an ominous new sign of widespread layoffs in the increasingly wobbly Silicon Valley tech industry, official state filings show. The legendary semiconductor company has decided to eliminate jobs in Santa Clara, where the company...
sanjoseinside.com
Silicon Valley’s Carl Guardino Takes New VP Job with Milpitas Tech Firm
Carl Guardino, longtime former CEO of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, has a new position as vice president for government affairs for Tarana, Inc., a Milpitas technology firm working to bridge the digital divide. “Increased focus on the digital divide at all levels of the U.S. government, along with Tarana’s...
Silicon Valley elite defend nonprofit CEO with dark past
As the civil case against former eBay executive and longtime San Jose political insider Steve Wymer drags on, some experts are raising concerns about a local nonprofit’s decision to hire him as CEO. One of Wymer’s most powerful political allies, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, is meanwhile defending him. Wymer is accused in an ongoing... The post Silicon Valley elite defend nonprofit CEO with dark past appeared first on San José Spotlight.
NBC Bay Area
‘We Are Experiencing a Housing Affordability Issue:' What Home Buyers Should Expect in 2023
Home prices are continuing to fall around the Bay Area, and it looks like the trend will continue into the new year. However, the drop in prices is still leaving much to be desired for homeowners. "We are experiencing a housing affordability issue," said Oscar Wei, economist with the California...
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara's Intel Announces Layoffs
Add Intel to the list of tech companies announcing layoffs. The Santa Clara chipmaker said about 200 people will be cut from its offices in Santa Clara and Folsom. NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman has more in the video report above.
KTVU FOX 2
Los Altos Hills homeowners create their own network for faster internet service
Los Altos Hills homeowners create their own network for faster internet service. Since April 2019, Los Altos Hills Community Fiber has been providing high-speed internet service to its 45 subscribers through Next Level Networks. Now they can upload and download large files faster, and they have one of the fastest residential speeds in the country.
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few months
It is part of a new and amazing program. The trans community in San Francisco is one of the most prominent communities in the United States. They have their specific rights and different activist and groups work for their betterment in one way or the other.
wine-searcher.com
Herbicide the Star of New Napa Movie
Documentary filmmaker Brian Lilla says he moved from Oakland, California to Napa to get away from gun violence, because he and his wife wanted to have kids. Once there, he discovered grapegrowers spraying Roundup on their vines and it disturbed him enough to make a movie about it. "Children of...
NBC Bay Area
This Bay Area City Ranks as One of the Most Expensive in the World, According to New Economist Intelligencer Report
San Francisco is one of three U.S. cities ranked as the most expensive in the world amid rising inflation and cost of living, according to a new report by the Economist Intelligencer Unit. Californians are all too familiar with the high price of living, especially in the Bay Area. San...
The most expensive home for sale in San Francisco just got a price cut
Even with the price cut, it's still San Francisco's priciest listing.
6 Bay Area restaurants earn their first Michelin stars
Six Bay Area restaurants have earned their first Michelin stars, ascending to culinary glory, while ten others have been stripped of the status, according to the 2022 Michelin Guide.
hoodline.com
Another blow to the Union Square shopping area, The Container Store will be moving out
One of San Francisco’s busiest shopping areas is losing another big retailer. The Container Store is moving away from its 20-year home to another shopping center about a mile and a half away. The San Francisco Business Times reports that The Container Store, which utilizes a two-story, 30,000-square-foot space at 26 Fourth Street next door to Trader Joe’s, will be leaving that building for a smaller, single-level space on the second floor at 555 Ninth Street, which is also coincidentally next to a different Trader Joe’s. The new 22,400-square-foot space sits inside a 150,000-square-foot shopping center that also has Bed Bath & Beyond and Peet's Coffee.
30-year-old Taiwanese restaurant China Bee in San Mateo to close
San Mateo is losing a gem.
lookout.co
What’s a service fee? The story behind the new charge on your restaurant bill
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. As the friendly barista at Cat & Cloud Coffee inside the bustling Abbott Square Market in downtown Santa Cruz hands me my chai, I notice a new line item on my receipt — a 3% surcharge labeled “health contribution.” The fee, which comes out to 14 cents on my $4.75 bill, now helps cover health insurance for Cat & Cloud’s full-time employees.
hoodline.com
Bay Area bagel shop made famous by the New York Times opens new shop on the Peninsula
A Bay Area bagel shop that got national recognition as being among the best in the country, even compared to New York City standards, has opened a new outpost on the Peninsula. Boichik Bagels just opened a storefront at Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village shopping center at 855 El Camino Real. Owner Emily Winston opened the original shop, at College and Alcatraz avenues in Berkeley, after bringing her bagel love and knowledge to the West Coast from New York City.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin goes to a higher COVID status thanks to the so-called ‘Thanksgiving Effect’
In what is being called the “Thanksgiving Effect,” the Bay Area saw an 80% increase in COVID-19 cases, causing medical experts to recommend the wearing of high-quality masks when indoors. The Marin County health office reported last week that the county remains a viral soup of flu, RSV,...
NBC Bay Area
Walnut Creek to Finalize Rules and Fees for Permanent Outdoor Dining
The Walnut Creek City Council on Tuesday will finalize details of its outdoor dining policy to implement the new permanent policy it passed in June. The council will finalize recommended design standards and a fee structure for downtown restaurants that added outdoor dining due to safety concerns during the pandemic.
foxla.com
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
Rain forecast to subside Tuesday, but 2 more storms on the way
The storm door is open in the Bay Area with no sign of closing.
Comments / 1