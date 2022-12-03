SEC Championships: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) will take on LSU (9-3) in the SEC Championship on Saturday in Atlanta.
If you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck. We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Bet MGM.
Here’s the betting outlook for the SEC Championship:
Betting lines
- SEC Championship odds
LSU vs. Georgia odds
LSU vs. Georgia odds

Provided by BetMGM
- Money line: LSU +600 (bet $100 to win $600) | Georgia -900 (bet $900 to win $100)
- Against the spread (ATS): LSU +17.5 (-111) | Georgia -17.5 (-109)
- Over/Under (O/U): 52 (O: -112 | U: -108)
Georgia injury report
- WR Adonai Mitchell – Probable
- OG Tate Ratledge – Probable
- DL Zion Logue – Probable
- Edge Marvin Jones Jr. – Questionable
- Edge Nolan Smith – OUT
- DB Dan Jackson – OUT
Broadcast info
Kickoff: Saturday, Dec. 3
Time: 4 p.m.
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
TV: CBS, fuboTV (try it free)
Key LSU players
- QB Jayden Daniels
- WR Malik Nabers
- OLB Harold Perkins Jr.
- OLB B.J. Ojulari
- DB Greg Books
Prediction
LSU star quarterback Jayden Daniels is dealing with an ankle injury that caused him to miss some plays last week in the Tigers’ loss to Texas A&M.
While we expect him to play on Saturday, he will not be 100% and that is something to keep an eye on during the game.
Daniels is second in the nation in rush yards by a quarterback with 824 yards on the ground and 11 touchdowns.
The Tigers offense stalled last week without Daniels unique threat with his legs.
I expect Georgia’s No. 1 defense to take advantage of this and force LSU to be one dimensional on offense.
Defensively, the Tigers looked lost against Texas A&M, allowing 274 yards rushing to the Aggies’ ground game.
UGA has showed prowess on the ground this season, averaging 203 yards per game.
Prediction: 34-7, Georgia wins, covers and earns an SEC title
