SEC Championships: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) will take on LSU (9-3) in the SEC Championship on Saturday in Atlanta.

Here’s the betting outlook for the SEC Championship:

Betting lines

SEC Championship odds

LSU vs. Georgia odds

Money line: LSU +600 (bet $100 to win $600) | Georgia -900 (bet $900 to win $100)

LSU +600 (bet $100 to win $600) | Georgia -900 (bet $900 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): LSU +17.5 (-111) | Georgia -17.5 (-109)

LSU +17.5 (-111) | Georgia -17.5 (-109) Over/Under (O/U): 52 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Georgia injury report

WR Adonai Mitchell – Probable

OG Tate Ratledge – Probable

DL Zion Logue – Probable

Edge Marvin Jones Jr. – Questionable

Edge Nolan Smith – OUT

DB Dan Jackson – OUT

Fore more details on the updated Georgia injury report click here for our full injury report per Kirby Smart.

Broadcast info

Kickoff: Saturday, Dec. 3

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

TV: CBS, fuboTV (try it free)

Key LSU players

QB Jayden Daniels

WR Malik Nabers

OLB Harold Perkins Jr.

OLB B.J. Ojulari

DB Greg Books

Prediction

LSU star quarterback Jayden Daniels is dealing with an ankle injury that caused him to miss some plays last week in the Tigers’ loss to Texas A&M.

While we expect him to play on Saturday, he will not be 100% and that is something to keep an eye on during the game.

Daniels is second in the nation in rush yards by a quarterback with 824 yards on the ground and 11 touchdowns.

The Tigers offense stalled last week without Daniels unique threat with his legs.

I expect Georgia’s No. 1 defense to take advantage of this and force LSU to be one dimensional on offense.

Defensively, the Tigers looked lost against Texas A&M, allowing 274 yards rushing to the Aggies’ ground game.

UGA has showed prowess on the ground this season, averaging 203 yards per game.

Prediction: 34-7, Georgia wins, covers and earns an SEC title

