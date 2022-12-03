Read full article on original website
Related
John Lennon and Yoko Ono simulate making love – Allan Tannenbaum’s best photograph
I first met John Lennon in 1975, backstage at a televised event in New York when I was staff photographer for the SoHo Weekly News. Years later, while I was still at the paper, we decided to run an interview with Yoko Ono ahead of the release of the couple’s new album, Double Fantasy. They had spent the previous five years as recluses, during which time they had their son, Sean. I didn’t know Yoko personally but I’d always had a lot of respect for her as an artist, and of course I was a big fan of John’s. The idea was that we’d get access to the pair of them by approaching Yoko first.
8 listeners share the powerful ways they keep in touch with their ancestors
Last month, we asked our audience to tell us how they stay connected to their late loved ones. They tell us about the objects they keep, the altars they built and how they pay their respects.
Comments / 0