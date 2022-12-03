Read full article on original website
Related
Lake Charles American Press
US Treasury awards La. up to $114M to support small business growth
The U.S Treasury announced it has approved Louisiana’s application for up to $113 million in federal support for small business owners and entrepreneurs as part of the $10 billion State Small Business Credit Initiative. SSBCI was first established in 2010 as a way for the federal government to help...
Lake Charles American Press
Governor, first lady kick off Christmas celebrations at Governor’s Mansion
Gov. John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards have kicked off the official start of the Christmas and holiday season at the Governor’s Mansion. Visitors joined for a visit with Santa, a walk down Candy Cane Lane, and the annual tree lighting ceremony in front of the Mansion.
Lake Charles American Press
Warren Arceneaux column: Playoffs made interesting by new format
The 2022 high school football season is in the books for Southwest Louisiana teams, with Iowa’s semifinal playoff run the highlight. Despite going another year without an area squad reaching the Superdome Classic, the season was an interesting one. Personally, the best thing to happen this season was the...
Comments / 0