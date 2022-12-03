ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Lake Charles American Press

US Treasury awards La. up to $114M to support small business growth

The U.S Treasury announced it has approved Louisiana’s application for up to $113 million in federal support for small business owners and entrepreneurs as part of the $10 billion State Small Business Credit Initiative. SSBCI was first established in 2010 as a way for the federal government to help...
Warren Arceneaux column: Playoffs made interesting by new format

The 2022 high school football season is in the books for Southwest Louisiana teams, with Iowa’s semifinal playoff run the highlight. Despite going another year without an area squad reaching the Superdome Classic, the season was an interesting one. Personally, the best thing to happen this season was the...
