Georgia runoff results – live: Herschel Walker’s son blames Trump for ‘demanding’ father run as Warnock wins
After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.While votes are still being counted,...
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Russia Responds to Report Putin Fell Down Stairs, Soiled Himself
Rumors speculate the Russian president is suffering from myriad illnesses, such as cancer and Parkinson's disease.
China announces rollback of COVID-19 restrictions following protests
China began rolling back some of its COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday, after frustrations with the country’s strict “zero-COVID” policy boiled over into mass protests late last month. China’s National Health Commission announced that it was ending regular mandatory testing for the majority of the population and would no longer require negative tests for most public…
