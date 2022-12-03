Read full article on original website
Related
sungazette.news
Retiring leader garners affordable-housing accolade
Michelle Krocker, a founding member and executive director of the Northern Virginia Affordable Housing Alliance, was the recipient of the Alliance for Housing Solutions’ 2022 Ellen M. Bozman Affordable-Housing Award. Krocker has led the regional housing alliance for 17 years, and will be stepping down at the start of...
sungazette.news
Arlington jobless rate tied for lowest across state
With both the total number of those with jobs and those counted as unemployed rising from September to October across Arlington, the local jobless rate ticked up to 2percent, according to new state figures. That’s an increase from 1.8 percent in September and above the rate of 1.9 percent recorded...
sungazette.news
Retirement ends an era in preservation of Chesapeake Bay
Not long after Ann Swanson began working to restore the Chesapeake Bay, she found herself speaking about it to a group of grade school students. One youngster raised his hand and asked her, “What are you going to do when the Bay is saved? What’s your next job?”
