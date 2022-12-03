Read full article on original website
In search of great pizza in Norfolk? I tried Cogans in Ghent, and it was delicious!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Couple has wedding after 5 decades: "All our children smiling at us"Amy ChristieSuffolk, VA
Chesapeake Walmart Not Scheduled to ReopenJoel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Annual Kids Cruz Walmart shopping day with the JMA Foundation
Santa Clause is coming to town, and he was seen in Chesapeake today! He was visiting children in the Kidz Kruz thanks to the JMA Foundation for hosting their annual “shopping with kids' event.”
Here's an organization that is helping Peninsula families THRIVE this Christmas
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Financial struggles can leave many families worried that they won't be able to put presents under the tree. Fortunately, there's an organization in Newport News that wants to help. 'Let Christmas THRIVE," sponsored by Thrive Peninsula, is in its third year. Its mission is to...
Richmond grandma thankful for new program helping her with taking care of four grandchildren
One Central Virginia non-profit has created a program that steps in where Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico families need it most.
shoredailynews.com
Catch the holiday spirit in Exmore with a festive parade and “Old-Fashioned Christmas”
ESVA residents and visitors can enhance their holiday experience with a duo of events taking place in the Town of Exmore, each celebrating the traditions of the season. First up, it’s floats, sirens, Santa as the annual Exmore Community Fire Department’s Christmas Parade rolls down Main Steet on Saturday, December 10 at 6:00 pm. This year’s event is shaping up to be one of the largest ever, with more than 30 organizations already signed on to participate. Most fire departments in the area will be parading their equipment, with many bringing multiple trucks and vehicles. Others in the line-up of marchers, floats and displays include A&N Electric, the Northampton County Marching Band, the Eastern Shore Thunder, the Chincoteague Pony Drill Team and representatives of the local business community. The parade will begin at the intersection of Lincoln and Main, then travel south, past the Exmore Town Park where Santa will be positioned to greet the children and hear their gift wish list. Refreshments will be available.
Surprising deserving children with 'hot ticket item' for the holidays
CBS 6 reporter Cameron Thompson decided to help fill the holiday order as part of CBS 6's Month of Giving, made possible with help from our friends at Virginia Credit Union.
NBC12
RACC encouraging adoption while using office space to house influx of dogs
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) are reaching capacity. Now, they’re using their office space to house all the dogs and cats coming in. “We don’t want animals outside freezing to death,” RACC Director Christie Chipps-Peters said. “We are worried...the cold always adds a different element to our life-saving measures.”
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Santa heading South to visit kids and collect gifts for seniors
Santa has scheduled his 2022 trip to just for Kicks Cupcakes and More, and according to proprietor Janette Epps Johnson, this year his visit will serve a dual purpose. “We always love to see the smiles his visit puts on everyone’s faces,” explained Johnson, “and this year when folks come bring their kids out on December 10 to see Santa, we’re inviting them also to help put a smile on some seniors by bringing items and donations to help make special stockings for nursing homes.”
NBC12
Carytown billboard has community upset
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new billboard is turning heads in Scotts Addition and Carytown. It’s the pride flag with text that reads “LGBTQ. What did Jesus Say? What does the Bible really say?”. The sign includes a link that leads to a website containing content some consider...
Why Main Street Station is filled with dozens of decorated Christmas trees
For the third year in a row, 23 nonprofits throughout the Richmond area have decorated Christmas trees at Main Street Station as part of RBI Services’ Christmas Under the Clocktower event.
Food drive held along Church Street after neighborhood's food supply was cut off
The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore held an emergency food drive Tuesday morning along Church Street after the neighborhood's food supply was drastically cut off.
WAVY News 10
Suffolk mom who lost daughter to COVID urges others to get vaccinated
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s been 14 months since the Sperry family lost 10-year-old Teresa to COVID-19. “Definitely not in the Christmas mood, but still trying to push through it for the rest of the kids, for the boys, and we have a little tree that we bought for Teresa’s spot,” said her mother, Nicole Sperry.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Virginia restaurant prompts dustup after canceling event for anti-same-sex-marriage group
A restaurant in Richmond, Va., is the center of yet another political firestorm after canceling an event last week for a conservative organization opposed to same-sex marriage. Metzger’s Bar and Butchery on Nov 30 canceled a private event reserved by The Family Foundation, a faith-based nonprofit that has aggressively lobbied...
Group against After-School Satan Club prays outside Chesapeake school
Prayer group gathers outside of Chesapeake's B.M. Williams Primary School in response to After-School Satan Club
WAVY News 10
A season of grief for local family facing a triple tragedy
CARROLLTON, Va. (WAVY) — In a single-story home on Smith Neck Road in Carrollton, daily chores present a struggle for 47-year-old Charlitta Knightnor. She has constant pain all day. Medication helps the multiple sclerosis that she’s had for 10 years, but there is no remedy for the emotional pain...
Chesterfield family desperate as they head into another holiday without heat
Dayquane Anthony said for at least three months, his family has been without a working heating or cooling system in their home.
PHOTOS: Demolition of Petersburg ‘eyesore,’ Ramada Inn, continues
Take a look at the progress of the Ramada Inn demolition in photos taken by 8News.
Vigil honors 'confident, feisty and special' Huguenot High senior killed
Family, friends and loved ones are mourning the loss of a Huguenot High School senior killed in a car wreck last week on Richmond’s Southside last weekend.
Iota Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha honored with Highway Marker
NORFOLK, Va. — A highway marker has been Dedicated to the Iota Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in Norfolk. The marker stands at the First Baptist Church on Bute Street. Alpha Kappa Alpha is the first intercollegiate historically African American sorority, and Vice President Kamala Harris...
He killed her mom. Nearly four years later, she gave him a hug.
As family and friends reunite with one another this holiday season, a special first-time meeting took place Monday night in Chesterfield County.
How you can help Richmond pets in need find a home for the holidays
Now in its 14th year, between December 6 and 20, Richmond Animal League hopes to get all of their current animals adopted, around 30 cats and 20 dogs.
