Smithfield, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Catch the holiday spirit in Exmore with a festive parade and “Old-Fashioned Christmas”

ESVA residents and visitors can enhance their holiday experience with a duo of events taking place in the Town of Exmore, each celebrating the traditions of the season. First up, it’s floats, sirens, Santa as the annual Exmore Community Fire Department’s Christmas Parade rolls down Main Steet on Saturday, December 10 at 6:00 pm. This year’s event is shaping up to be one of the largest ever, with more than 30 organizations already signed on to participate. Most fire departments in the area will be parading their equipment, with many bringing multiple trucks and vehicles. Others in the line-up of marchers, floats and displays include A&N Electric, the Northampton County Marching Band, the Eastern Shore Thunder, the Chincoteague Pony Drill Team and representatives of the local business community. The parade will begin at the intersection of Lincoln and Main, then travel south, past the Exmore Town Park where Santa will be positioned to greet the children and hear their gift wish list. Refreshments will be available.
EXMORE, VA
RACC encouraging adoption while using office space to house influx of dogs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) are reaching capacity. Now, they’re using their office space to house all the dogs and cats coming in. “We don’t want animals outside freezing to death,” RACC Director Christie Chipps-Peters said. “We are worried...the cold always adds a different element to our life-saving measures.”
RICHMOND, VA
Santa heading South to visit kids and collect gifts for seniors

Santa has scheduled his 2022 trip to just for Kicks Cupcakes and More, and according to proprietor Janette Epps Johnson, this year his visit will serve a dual purpose. “We always love to see the smiles his visit puts on everyone’s faces,” explained Johnson, “and this year when folks come bring their kids out on December 10 to see Santa, we’re inviting them also to help put a smile on some seniors by bringing items and donations to help make special stockings for nursing homes.”
SURRY, VA
Carytown billboard has community upset

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new billboard is turning heads in Scotts Addition and Carytown. It’s the pride flag with text that reads “LGBTQ. What did Jesus Say? What does the Bible really say?”. The sign includes a link that leads to a website containing content some consider...
RICHMOND, VA
Suffolk mom who lost daughter to COVID urges others to get vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s been 14 months since the Sperry family lost 10-year-old Teresa to COVID-19. “Definitely not in the Christmas mood, but still trying to push through it for the rest of the kids, for the boys, and we have a little tree that we bought for Teresa’s spot,” said her mother, Nicole Sperry.
SUFFOLK, VA
A season of grief for local family facing a triple tragedy

CARROLLTON, Va. (WAVY) — In a single-story home on Smith Neck Road in Carrollton, daily chores present a struggle for 47-year-old Charlitta Knightnor. She has constant pain all day. Medication helps the multiple sclerosis that she’s had for 10 years, but there is no remedy for the emotional pain...
CARROLLTON, VA

