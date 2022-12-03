Read full article on original website
cgtlive.com
Genome-Edited Cell Therapy Reduces VOEs in Sickle Cell Disease
EDIT-301 (Editas Medicine) was well-tolerated and reduced vaso-occlusive events (VOEs) in the first 2 participants with severe sickle cell disease (SCD) treated in the first-in-human phase 1/2 RUBY trial (NCT04853576). “These promising clinical results from the RUBY trial suggest clinical proof of concept for EDIT-301 and support our belief that...
Phys.org
A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy
Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
Mega-study: Omega-3s, folic acid, CoQ10 benefit heart, but beware of beta carotene
Instead of singling out vitamins and minerals that may help heart health, researchers hope their comprehensive review of many studies will pave the way for clinical trials to identify the best mix of micronutrients.
Know signs of colon cancer
The New York Times reported that cases of colorectal cancer, which include cancers of the colon or the rectum, have been declining in populations over the age of 65, but have been rising in those under the age of 50, according to a report by the American Cancer Society. For...
cgtlive.com
Stem Cell Therapy May Have Effect in Patients With ALS, Schizophrenia, and Autism
JadiCells, an investigational mesenchymal stem cell product licensed by Therapeutic Solutions International which is intended to treat various indications, may have impacted the conditions of 3 patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), schizophrenia, and autism, respectively, treated in a collaboration between the company and Veltmeyer Institute for Advanced Therapeutics.1,2. “In...
cgtlive.com
Nkarta's Allogeneic CAR T Shows Clinical Responses in Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
Patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in Nkarta's phase 1 study had a 75% complete response rate. Nkarta’s allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy NKX019 has shown promising responses as a monotherapy in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) in updated data from a phase 1 study (NCT05020678).
cgtlive.com
Neural Cell Therapy Reduce Seizures in MTLE
Neurona Therapeutics’ regenerative cell therapy NRTX-1001 reduced seizures and was well-tolerated in participants with mesial temporal lobe epilepsy (MTLE) in an ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trial (NCT05135091). These data were presented at the annual meeting of the American Epilepsy Society, held in Nashville, Tennessee, December 2-6, 2022.1. “We are...
cgtlive.com
Leveraging Cell Therapy Advances for Treating Hodgkin Lymphoma, Other Cancers
Ivan Horak, MD, discussed Tessa’s cell therapy platforms and the ACTION clinical trial. Tessa Therapeutics recently dosed the first patient with relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) in the phase 1b ACTION clinical trial (NCT05352828) of TT11, an autologous CD30-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy being developed as a second-line treatment in combination with nivolumab. The therapy is also being evaluated as a monotherapy in later lines of treatment for cHL in the phase 2 CHARIOT trial (NCT04268706). In addition to TT11, Tessa’s technologies include allogeneic CAR-oncolytic virus combinations and bispecific antibodies the company is developing toward the treatment of both hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
Laser light therapy could be the key to improving short-term memory
A collaborative study between scientists from the University of Birmingham in the U.K. and Beijing Normal University in China has shown that non-invasive light therapy could be used to improve short-term or working memory by around ten percent. According to a press release published by the University of Birmingham, the...
The Transcendent Brain
This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. Recently, I found myself in the office of the neuroscientist Robert Desimone, the director of the McGovern Institute for...
scitechdaily.com
Resurrecting Billon-Year-Old Enzymes – Scientists Reveal New Key Information About Photosynthesis
Back to the future of photosynthesis. Rubisco, the central biocatalyst in photosynthesis, is the most prevalent enzyme on the planet. A group of Max Planck Institute researchers has uncovered one of the key early photosynthesis adaptations by reconstructing billion-year-old enzymes. Their findings not only shed light on how modern photosynthesis evolved, but also provide new impulses for enhancing it.
Experts say U.S. has a record decline in life expectancy, new report identifies six major reasons
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The U.S. is experiencing a record decline in how long people live. Life expectancy was reported to be 76.1 years in 2021, according to the CDC.The decline of 2.7 years was the largest since WWI."Life expectancy has fallen down to where it was in the Clinton administration, erasing 25 years of progress," Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said.A new report from the Bloomberg American Health Initiative identifies six major reasons. COVID-19 is the leading cause followed by overdoses, gun-related homicide and suicide, teen suicide, motor vehicle fatalities and heart disease, stroke,...
Lost Medieval Graveyard With Over 1,300 Bodies Reveals Mutation Mystery
The 1,000-year-old burial site containing men, women and children was uncovered during the construction of a huge bypass.
natureworldnews.com
Genetically Modified Purple Tomatoes Available Commercially can Fight Cancer, Diabetes, Dementia
Purple tomatoes that have undergone genetic modification are now offered for sale. According to a study, this novel variety of tomato can combat diabetes, cancer, and dementia. Numerous new genetically modified foods, such as corn, cotton, potatoes, and pink pineapple, have been developed since 1994, when the first genetically modified...
labroots.com
Aging Processes may be Altered by Early-Life Experiences
The functions of cells are dictated by the genes that are active or expressed in those cells, and many things can influence gene expression. Active genes are transcribed into RNA, and gene transcription can be impacted by a variety of factors, including molecules called transcription factors. Cells can also develop a kind of memory of the transcriptional response to some event, and that memory can affect how the gene is transcribed in the future. New research has sought to explore how transcriptional memory might be affecting aging, even over lengthy biological time periods.
