Genome-Edited Cell Therapy Reduces VOEs in Sickle Cell Disease

EDIT-301 (Editas Medicine) was well-tolerated and reduced vaso-occlusive events (VOEs) in the first 2 participants with severe sickle cell disease (SCD) treated in the first-in-human phase 1/2 RUBY trial (NCT04853576). “These promising clinical results from the RUBY trial suggest clinical proof of concept for EDIT-301 and support our belief that...
A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy

Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
Know signs of colon cancer

The New York Times reported that cases of colorectal cancer, which include cancers of the colon or the rectum, have been declining in populations over the age of 65, but have been rising in those under the age of 50, according to a report by the American Cancer Society. For...
Stem Cell Therapy May Have Effect in Patients With ALS, Schizophrenia, and Autism

JadiCells, an investigational mesenchymal stem cell product licensed by Therapeutic Solutions International which is intended to treat various indications, may have impacted the conditions of 3 patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), schizophrenia, and autism, respectively, treated in a collaboration between the company and Veltmeyer Institute for Advanced Therapeutics.1,2. “In...
Nkarta's Allogeneic CAR T Shows Clinical Responses in Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in Nkarta's phase 1 study had a 75% complete response rate. Nkarta’s allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy NKX019 has shown promising responses as a monotherapy in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) in updated data from a phase 1 study (NCT05020678).
Neural Cell Therapy Reduce Seizures in MTLE

Neurona Therapeutics’ regenerative cell therapy NRTX-1001 reduced seizures and was well-tolerated in participants with mesial temporal lobe epilepsy (MTLE) in an ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trial (NCT05135091). These data were presented at the annual meeting of the American Epilepsy Society, held in Nashville, Tennessee, December 2-6, 2022.1. “We are...
Leveraging Cell Therapy Advances for Treating Hodgkin Lymphoma, Other Cancers

Ivan Horak, MD, discussed Tessa’s cell therapy platforms and the ACTION clinical trial. Tessa Therapeutics recently dosed the first patient with relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) in the phase 1b ACTION clinical trial (NCT05352828) of TT11, an autologous CD30-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy being developed as a second-line treatment in combination with nivolumab. The therapy is also being evaluated as a monotherapy in later lines of treatment for cHL in the phase 2 CHARIOT trial (NCT04268706). In addition to TT11, Tessa’s technologies include allogeneic CAR-oncolytic virus combinations and bispecific antibodies the company is developing toward the treatment of both hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
The Transcendent Brain

This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. Recently, I found myself in the office of the neuroscientist Robert Desimone, the director of the McGovern Institute for...
Resurrecting Billon-Year-Old Enzymes – Scientists Reveal New Key Information About Photosynthesis

Back to the future of photosynthesis. Rubisco, the central biocatalyst in photosynthesis, is the most prevalent enzyme on the planet. A group of Max Planck Institute researchers has uncovered one of the key early photosynthesis adaptations by reconstructing billion-year-old enzymes. Their findings not only shed light on how modern photosynthesis evolved, but also provide new impulses for enhancing it.
Experts say U.S. has a record decline in life expectancy, new report identifies six major reasons

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The U.S. is experiencing a record decline in how long people live. Life expectancy was reported to be 76.1 years in 2021, according to the CDC.The decline of 2.7 years was the largest since WWI."Life expectancy has fallen down to where it was in the Clinton administration, erasing 25 years of progress," Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said.A new report from the Bloomberg American Health Initiative identifies six major reasons. COVID-19 is the leading cause followed by overdoses, gun-related homicide and suicide, teen suicide, motor vehicle fatalities and heart disease, stroke,...
Aging Processes may be Altered by Early-Life Experiences

The functions of cells are dictated by the genes that are active or expressed in those cells, and many things can influence gene expression. Active genes are transcribed into RNA, and gene transcription can be impacted by a variety of factors, including molecules called transcription factors. Cells can also develop a kind of memory of the transcriptional response to some event, and that memory can affect how the gene is transcribed in the future. New research has sought to explore how transcriptional memory might be affecting aging, even over lengthy biological time periods.

