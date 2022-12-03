ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

ABC 15 News

Weekend rain creates nightmare for one Phoenix neighborhood

Heavy rain caused pavement problems in a Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell, after a unique street coating meant to battle the extreme summer heat was damaged by the storm. "The first time they did it, it was great. Why they decided to do a second coat, is beyond...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

‘Super Snowy’ Day returns to Mesa

For the first time since 2019 East Valley kids will get a chance to experience a day of snow. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Mesa Riverview open-air shopping center will host its Super Snowy Saturday holiday event. From noon to 3 p.m., kids 12 under will get a chance play in 20 tons of snow – no matter what the temperature.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 12-3-22

Cities across the Valley saw plenty of rainfall Saturday morning. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:00 p.m. Saturday):. See the full forecast or check our interactive radar for your area here.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Apache Junction pastor's home lost in fire, community steps in

Homeowners will be able to have hens in their backyards, but no roosters. Arizona mother killed in hit-and-run while visiting New Orleans with husband. New Orleans police are now looking for the driver of a white BMW Sedan. Group of Arizona FLDS girls found in Washington Airbnb. Updated: 2 hours...
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Eater Named This Mesa Spot One of the Best New Restaurants in The Country

Main Street in Mesa is quietly, yet quickly, becoming a dining destination in the Valley. Breweries, taco shops, bakeries, and local markets are filling in empty storefronts and bringing new talent to the Phoenix suburb. One such spot is Espiritu, a restaurant and bar that Eater just named one of...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives

It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Heavy flooding closes schools, roads in Pinal County

ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Flooding near Arizona City has closed roads and canceled school for elementary students. Pinal County Sheriff’s Office first reported heavy flooding happening near Arizona City on Sunday morning. Deputies have been reportedly responding to disabled vehicles in the area, and officials say they may close roads if conditions worsen throughout the morning and afternoon. The intersection of Sunland Gin and Battaglia is closed along with other streets in the area.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
12 News

NWS: Phoenix sets new rainfall record after Saturday's storms

ARIZONA, USA — Scattered storms made their way into the Valley early Saturday, bringing some much-needed rain to the desert southwest. So much rain fell in Phoenix that a new daily record was noted at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The National Weather Service says the airport recorded 0.76"...
PHOENIX, AZ
