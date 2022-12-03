Read full article on original website
Phoenix streets paved with 'Cool Pavement' peel after weekend rain. The city explains why
PHOENIX — It's a road paved with the best of intentions. A Phoenix street coated with "Cool Pavement," peeling after last weekend's rains. The streets near 15th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard are being cleaned up after the rainfall, and residents tell 12News that what happened was definitely unexpected. Peeling,...
AZFamily
Hance Park in Phoenix left in ruins after rain during Zona Music Festival
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hance Park was left in ruins after thousands of music festival-goers trampled through it on an unexpectedly rainy Saturday. The festival was a big hit, but the entire park is now just a pit of mud. Now the city has some work to do before hosting more events for the Super Bowl.
fox10phoenix.com
Cool pavement technology in a Phoenix neighborhood reacts to rain in a messy way
PHOENIX - The weekend rain turned a Phoenix neighborhood’s street into a gray mushy mess. The culprit? Cool pavement coating, the product meant to help neighborhood streets cool down a bit during summer months reacted to the rain, says the City of Phoenix Transportation Department. Residents of the Fairview...
ABC 15 News
Weekend rain creates nightmare for one Phoenix neighborhood
Heavy rain caused pavement problems in a Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell, after a unique street coating meant to battle the extreme summer heat was damaged by the storm. "The first time they did it, it was great. Why they decided to do a second coat, is beyond...
East Valley Tribune
‘Super Snowy’ Day returns to Mesa
For the first time since 2019 East Valley kids will get a chance to experience a day of snow. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Mesa Riverview open-air shopping center will host its Super Snowy Saturday holiday event. From noon to 3 p.m., kids 12 under will get a chance play in 20 tons of snow – no matter what the temperature.
AZFamily
Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.
fox10phoenix.com
Winter storm dampens plans in Phoenix area, causes flooding in Pinal County
Arizona saw some wet weather as a winter storm hit several parts of the state, including the Phoenix area where roadways became slippery. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has a wrap up on the latest.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 12-3-22
Cities across the Valley saw plenty of rainfall Saturday morning. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:00 p.m. Saturday):. See the full forecast or check our interactive radar for your area here.
Storm leaves rain through entirety of Valley on Saturday, some lost power
PHOENIX — A storm hit the Valley on Saturday, leaving rain spread out to all corners of Maricopa County and many are without power. Sky Harbor saw 0.51 inches hitting as of 4 p.m. and the average Phoenix metro rainfall was at .36 inches. The East Valley got the brunt of the rain, with some areas reaching 0.75-0.87 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
KTAR.com
21st Tamale Festival holiday event returns to Mesa after pandemic-caused hiatus
PHOENIX — The annual Tamale Festival returns to the Valley this weekend for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The holiday event with a tamale contest, food tasting, music, dancing and free toys will commence Saturday and Sunday at the Mesa Convention Center. The contest...
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Arizona
Travel + Leisure rounded up a list of the best Christmas lights displays in each state.
AZFamily
Community rallies together to help beloved Apache Junction pastor whose home burned down
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Pastor Dave Forrester knows the power of prayer. Every Sunday, the Apache Junction religious leader teaches churchgoers at the Wings of Life Worship Center the importance of helping others. " We don’t judge people that come into our pantry ministry,” said Forrester. “We give...
AZFamily
Apache Junction pastor's home lost in fire, community steps in
Homeowners will be able to have hens in their backyards, but no roosters. Arizona mother killed in hit-and-run while visiting New Orleans with husband. New Orleans police are now looking for the driver of a white BMW Sedan. Group of Arizona FLDS girls found in Washington Airbnb. Updated: 2 hours...
Phoenix New Times
Eater Named This Mesa Spot One of the Best New Restaurants in The Country
Main Street in Mesa is quietly, yet quickly, becoming a dining destination in the Valley. Breweries, taco shops, bakeries, and local markets are filling in empty storefronts and bringing new talent to the Phoenix suburb. One such spot is Espiritu, a restaurant and bar that Eater just named one of...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives
It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
AZFamily
Heavy flooding closes schools, roads in Pinal County
ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Flooding near Arizona City has closed roads and canceled school for elementary students. Pinal County Sheriff’s Office first reported heavy flooding happening near Arizona City on Sunday morning. Deputies have been reportedly responding to disabled vehicles in the area, and officials say they may close roads if conditions worsen throughout the morning and afternoon. The intersection of Sunland Gin and Battaglia is closed along with other streets in the area.
Much needed Southwest rainfall leads to flooding in Arizona
Several inches of rain forecast across parts of the Southwest through Monday will benefit parched areas of the desert, but while helpful to drought-stricken areas, the heavy rainfall is also causing some localized flooding.
NWS: Phoenix sets new rainfall record after Saturday's storms
ARIZONA, USA — Scattered storms made their way into the Valley early Saturday, bringing some much-needed rain to the desert southwest. So much rain fell in Phoenix that a new daily record was noted at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The National Weather Service says the airport recorded 0.76"...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 2-4
PHOENIX — Storms scattered across the Valley over the weekend left residents without power and broke new rainfall records, and U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona wants solutions for Title 42. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend. A storm...
Sky Harbor sees most rainfall in a day since last year
The National Weather Service says it was the most rainfall ever recorded in Phoenix on a December 3rd.
KTAR News
