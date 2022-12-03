ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteo, NC

chapelboro.com

Hometown Hero: Katrina Mattison-Chalwe

This week’s Hometown Hero, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, is Katrina Mattison-Chalwe, dental director for Piedmonth Health Services!. Mattison-Chalwe lead the effort for Piedmont Health Services’ mobile health unit, a clinic on wheels bringing dental services where they’re needed in North Carolina. After well over a decade of planning, a grant and a great amount of effort has made Mattison-Chalwe’s dream possible! The mobile health unit has already been all around Orange, Chatham and Alamance counties and there’s plenty more stops in the schedule!
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Nags Head among 2023 tour stops for The Wall That Heals

As the nation begins the yearlong recognition of the 50th anniversary of the close of the Vietnam War, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) has announced The Wall That Heals national tour schedule for 2023. The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center. Nags Head has been named as one of the tour stops for 2023.
NAGS HEAD, NC
WBTM

Danville Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Raleigh Man

A Danville man has been convicted in the murder of a Raleigh man. 36-year-old Justin Fernando Merritt met and killed 39-year-old Andy Banks in September of 2020 when they met to discuss the possible sale of a 2011 Range Rover that Banks had posted for sale on Craigslist. Banks was...
DANVILLE, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Dare County Tourism Board revenue, expenses presentation set in Rodanthe

On Dec. 8, 2022 from 5 to 6:30 p.m., representatives of the Dare County Tourism Board and Outer Banks Visitors Bureau will make presentations and answer questions at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building, located at 23646 NC 12 in Rodanthe. This is the first in a series of wintertime informational meetings...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Two dead after shooting on Long Meadow Drive

WHITSETT, N.C. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Whitsett. Deputies responded to Long Meadow Drive Saturday around 8:15 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, they both were later pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional...
WHITSETT, NC
wakg.com

Two Arrested After High Speed Chase Ends With Crash in Halifax County

Roxboro Police Officers stopped a vehicle traveling north bound on the 800- block of Madison Boulevard in Roxboro for no headlights. During the course of the traffic stop, a large cloud of marijuana smoke billowed out of the vehicle when officers approached the car to speak with the driver. Officers...
ROXBORO, NC
WSLS

Henry County Sheriff speaks about shooting on U.S. 220

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry shares that while it is an unfortunate ending, officials are pleased no innocent person died. It happened at the Greensboro Road Exit Ramp off U.S. 220 before 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. State Police identified the man as 57-year-old Donald Hodges...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
alamancenews.com

People at the Mebane Christmas Parade, Friday night, December 2, 2022

Mebane’s nighttime Christmas Parade is a big attraction for many, especially those who cannot get off work during the day on Saturdays for other county Christmas parades (in Burlington, Graham, or Gibsonville). Another big draw: NC A&T’s band (see separate gallery for photos): https://alamancenews.com/nc-at-band-always-a-hit-at-mebane-christmas-parade/. If you see yourself...
MEBANE, NC

