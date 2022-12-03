Read full article on original website
Related
chapelboro.com
Hometown Hero: Katrina Mattison-Chalwe
This week’s Hometown Hero, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, is Katrina Mattison-Chalwe, dental director for Piedmonth Health Services!. Mattison-Chalwe lead the effort for Piedmont Health Services’ mobile health unit, a clinic on wheels bringing dental services where they’re needed in North Carolina. After well over a decade of planning, a grant and a great amount of effort has made Mattison-Chalwe’s dream possible! The mobile health unit has already been all around Orange, Chatham and Alamance counties and there’s plenty more stops in the schedule!
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head among 2023 tour stops for The Wall That Heals
As the nation begins the yearlong recognition of the 50th anniversary of the close of the Vietnam War, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) has announced The Wall That Heals national tour schedule for 2023. The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center. Nags Head has been named as one of the tour stops for 2023.
Greensboro, come on down! The Price is Right Live is coming to Tanger Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro, come on down! You could be the next contestant on The Price is Right Live. The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will play host to the interactive show on April 6, 2023. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 9 at 10...
WRAL
Warrants: Substitute teacher at Middle Creek, Holly Springs high schools charged with indecent liberties
RALEIGH, N.C. — An employee of Wake County Public School System was arrested Tuesday on two charges of indecent liberties with a student. Arrest warrants link Rachel Ainsley Beahn, 20, to two schools – Middle Creek High School and Holly Springs High School. Beahn has two charges of...
WBTM
Danville Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Raleigh Man
A Danville man has been convicted in the murder of a Raleigh man. 36-year-old Justin Fernando Merritt met and killed 39-year-old Andy Banks in September of 2020 when they met to discuss the possible sale of a 2011 Range Rover that Banks had posted for sale on Craigslist. Banks was...
Guilford County group working to uncover the only recorded lynching in county history
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A local group is working to bring awareness to a hate crime that happened in Guilford County in the 19th century. After 4 years of searching, The Guilford County Community Remembrance Project group is still on the hunt for answers. The piece of history they’ve been working to uncover is the […]
wfmynews2.com
Man facing multiple charges after killing woman on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges for the death of a 21-year-old woman after he was accused of hitting her car as she was pulling out of a Cook Out. On Nov. 27 around 1:50 a.m., 21-year-old Gabriella Desiree Marie Portillo was pulling out of the Cook Out on West Gate City Boulevard when Jeffery Bernard Ellerbe hit her on the driver's side.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare County Tourism Board revenue, expenses presentation set in Rodanthe
On Dec. 8, 2022 from 5 to 6:30 p.m., representatives of the Dare County Tourism Board and Outer Banks Visitors Bureau will make presentations and answer questions at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building, located at 23646 NC 12 in Rodanthe. This is the first in a series of wintertime informational meetings...
Two dead after shooting on Long Meadow Drive
WHITSETT, N.C. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Whitsett. Deputies responded to Long Meadow Drive Saturday around 8:15 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, they both were later pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional...
cbs17
Durham woman dies after bike struck in hit-and-run; Wake Forest man faces 11 charges
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 61-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a car while riding her bicycle in Wake Forest, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP). The driver of the car is now facing 11 charges from two agencies. The Durham County Sherriff’s...
wakg.com
Two Arrested After High Speed Chase Ends With Crash in Halifax County
Roxboro Police Officers stopped a vehicle traveling north bound on the 800- block of Madison Boulevard in Roxboro for no headlights. During the course of the traffic stop, a large cloud of marijuana smoke billowed out of the vehicle when officers approached the car to speak with the driver. Officers...
shoredailynews.com
Autopsy finds Eastern Shore Driver Killed in NC crash was drunk; missing woman not found
According to an article in the Herald Sun in Durham North Carolina, and the Roanoke Times, a Virginia truck driver was at four times the legal limit for being impaired when he crashed his tractor-trailer rig into an Orange County, N.C., bridge in September, according to an autopsy released Wednesday.
WSLS
Henry County Sheriff speaks about shooting on U.S. 220
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry shares that while it is an unfortunate ending, officials are pleased no innocent person died. It happened at the Greensboro Road Exit Ramp off U.S. 220 before 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. State Police identified the man as 57-year-old Donald Hodges...
2 large ornaments stolen from Edenton property, suspect wanted
Officers from Edenton police responded to the 400 block of West Queen Street in reference to a larceny on December 04, at 3:18 p.m.
alamancenews.com
People at the Mebane Christmas Parade, Friday night, December 2, 2022
Mebane’s nighttime Christmas Parade is a big attraction for many, especially those who cannot get off work during the day on Saturdays for other county Christmas parades (in Burlington, Graham, or Gibsonville). Another big draw: NC A&T’s band (see separate gallery for photos): https://alamancenews.com/nc-at-band-always-a-hit-at-mebane-christmas-parade/. If you see yourself...
Ambulance stolen from hospital in Elizabeth City
The ambulance was stolen from Sentara Albemarle Hospital and police say the pursuit ended in Southampton County.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Abbi’s Teas & Things, Sudden Light Records
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce, along with ribbon cutting sponsor ACE Hardware, held a ribbon cutting on November 15 for Abbi’s Teas & Things and Sudden Light Records, located at 3933 S Croatan Hwy #8 in Nags Head. Robert DeFazio, member of the chamber’s Board of Directors and...
cbs17
1 dead, 2 injured in daytime shootings in Durham; duo found shot in a car, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after three males were shot in Durham Sunday afternoon, police said. The initial shooting was reported just after 3:45 p.m. along N.C. 98 near the U.S. 70 overpass, police said. When police arrived, they found...
WSET
Henry County and Martinsville attorney weigh in on reversion, no ruling made
(WSET) — A decision on the reversion proceedings is at a standstill after a Special Court hearing between the City of Martinsville and Henry County. On Monday afternoon, judges heard arguments from the attorneys for the city and county on Zoom. It happened so each side could weigh in...
2 people found dead from gunshot wounds in Whitsett home: sheriff’s office
WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people. At 8:15 p.m. on Saturday night, deputies came to the 6700 block of Long Meadow Drive to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, deputies discovered two people inside the home dead from gunshot wounds. The deaths are currently […]
Comments / 0