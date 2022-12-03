This week’s Hometown Hero, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, is Katrina Mattison-Chalwe, dental director for Piedmonth Health Services!. Mattison-Chalwe lead the effort for Piedmont Health Services’ mobile health unit, a clinic on wheels bringing dental services where they’re needed in North Carolina. After well over a decade of planning, a grant and a great amount of effort has made Mattison-Chalwe’s dream possible! The mobile health unit has already been all around Orange, Chatham and Alamance counties and there’s plenty more stops in the schedule!

CHATHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO