Bereaved Family IDs Man Found Dead in Lowell Basement Freezer
The family of the man who was killed and put in a freezer in Lowell, Massachusetts, has identified him as John Wayne Potter. Authorities haven't publicly identified the man whose body was found in a chest freezer in the basement of a home on Coburn Street this weekend, but Potter's family — which has dealt with deep tragedy before, when Potter's sister was killed as a girl — said they had reported the 37-year-old missing.
State Police find missing NH woman
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police have since found a missing 76-year-old woman safe, after sending a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert earlier in Tuesday evening. Dorinda Gibney was reported missing to the Concord Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. She is described as being 5 feet, 6...
Pedestrian struck, critically injured near school in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 71-year-old man was rushed to the hospital by medical helicopter with critical injuries after he was struck while crossing the road near an elementary school in Chelmsford on Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a struck pedestrian on Maple Road near the...
Hours-long standoff after armed assault in Cambridge ends in arrest
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - After a two-hour standoff in Cambridge Tuesday night, local police said the issue had been resolved safely. Earlier in the evening police reported an active standoff situation on Gore Street. A man had barricaded himself inside a home after committing an armed assault, officials said. They had been able to enter the home and arrest the suspect before sending the man to the hospital for drug and alcohol related evaluation.
NH man facing aggravated DUI charge after Manchester crash
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing an aggravated driving while under the influence charge following a crash in Manchester on Tuesday that left one person seriously injured, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 1600 Front St. around 5:15 p.m. determined...
Police investigating early morning Raynham crash that killed 1, injured 4
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Raynham police and fire departments responded to a serious motor vehicle crash early Wednesday morning that resulted in the death of one person and injuries to four others, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Route 44 and Paramount Drive...
Police Seek Information on Missing Worcester Teen
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public to locate a missing teen. Rhianna Hatchoua, 14, of Worcester, is 5'2" tall and weighs 114 pounds. She is biracial brown eyes and brown hair. She may be travelling back and forth from Worcester to Boston by bus. Anyone...
Trespassing man found sleeping in Dorchester public school
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was found sleeping inside a school in Dorchester Tuesday morning, Boston Public Schools confirmed. Police said the trespasser was found by a teacher around 7:30 a.m. inside a classroom at the Richard J. Murphy K-8 School. According to the police report, the teacher assumed...
Somerville man arraigned in fatal stabbing at laundromat; video evidence debunks self-defense claim
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — The Spin Cycle Laundromat on Winter Hill remained closed Tuesday, after an altercation left one man dead and another jailed. Monday night, police responded to a 911 call from a passerby and found Joseph Muzzi, 33, heading down a sidewalk at the corner of Main Street and Broadway, and bleeding profusely from a neck wound.
Police investigating Dorchester shooting that left 2 hospitalized
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester on Monday that sent two people to the hospital. Officers responding to a reported shooting around 3 p.m. on Talbot Avenue found two people injured, police said. The victims were taken to area hospitals with undisclosed injuries, though...
Missing Man Found Dead In Basement Freezer, Two Suspects Said They Were Forced To Commit The Crime
Two people are accused of duct-taping a victim, stuffing him in a freezer and leaving him to die, Radar has learned.The shocking case out of Massachusetts came to light last week when a 37-year-old man was found dead in a Lowell home. The victim’s name has not been released.Michael Burke and Samantha Perry, both 38, were charged with kidnapping in the case. The two said they were forced to participate in the incident by an armed, unnamed third person, according to reports.The victim was reported missing by his family after not showing up to Thanksgiving, according to reports. Perry and...
Police ID Driver, Passenger Killed In Fatal Weekend Wreck In Central Mass
A 35-year-old Metheun man and his 34-year-old female passenger from Haverhill were killed in an early morning crash in Worcester just after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 3, authorities said. Jason Colon and Krystal Reyes were identified on Monday as the victims of the crash that police say starte…
Boston Woman Arrested For Summer Drunken Boat Crash In New Hampshire: Police
A 31-year-old Massachusetts woman was arrested this week in connection with a boat crash that occurred this summer causing herself and one other person to be hospitalized, authorities said. Ivonne Pena, of Boston, was charged with two felonies: reckless conduct and aggravated boating while intoxicated after being arrested on Monday,...
Police: ‘Road racers’ arrested after going 120+ mph on I-93 in NH
LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Two New Hampshire men are facing criminal charges after police say they were caught road racing in excess of 120 mph on I-93 south in Londonderry — and one of them had a child passenger in the car. A trooper spotted a 2008 BMW Coupe...
Two Brockton Murderers Released on Parole
BROCKTON — The Massachusetts Parole Board has approved the release of two men convicted of separate murders in Brockton — one in 1986 and another in 2002. On Dec. 1, the board decided to release Jitu'ola Anderson (formerly known as Anthony) and John Fernandes, both held on second degree murder charges.
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to a Larceny from a Building Incident in Roxbury
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to a recent breaking and entering at 125 Warren Street. At about 6:18 PM on Saturday December 3, 2022, the two suspects gained access to the building by ringing random buzzers until they were let inside. The suspect stole several packages from inside of the lobby.
