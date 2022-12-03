Two people are accused of duct-taping a victim, stuffing him in a freezer and leaving him to die, Radar has learned.The shocking case out of Massachusetts came to light last week when a 37-year-old man was found dead in a Lowell home. The victim’s name has not been released.Michael Burke and Samantha Perry, both 38, were charged with kidnapping in the case. The two said they were forced to participate in the incident by an armed, unnamed third person, according to reports.The victim was reported missing by his family after not showing up to Thanksgiving, according to reports. Perry and...

LOWELL, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO