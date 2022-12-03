Lock and Dam No. 12 at Bellevue will be drained for maintenance and closed to river navigation for an extended period beginning this month. The lock chamber of the facility on the Mississippi River will be “dewatered” this winter for maintenance work, according to Allen Marshall, chief of corporate communications for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Rock Island District. Mashall says it is maintenance that can’t otherwise be done when water is in the chamber. The work on the lock should be completed by the end of February or early March and is similar to work done last winter to Lock No. 15 in the Quad Cities.

BELLEVUE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO