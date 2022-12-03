Read full article on original website
iastate.edu
Farm Couple Getaways Return to Iowa
AMES, Iowa – To help farm families build relationships and set family goals, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering two “Farm Couple Getaways.” Both events are aimed at farmers wanting to take advantage of activities to improve farm family communication, work on farm or family goal setting, farm transitions or looking for a weekend away to discuss farm and family issues.
KCRG.com
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to arrive in Dubuque Tuesday night
US Dept. of Education investigates Ottumwa school district over civil rights violation. The Ottumwa Community School district violated federal law regarding civil rights, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Updated: 3 hours ago. An Iowa dog apologized to the Grimes Fire Department after getting so excited to go to...
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz: Dubuque funeral home completes renovation; dance studio to build new location; resort opens revamped spa
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque and Peosta, Iowa, as well as...
x1071.com
Murphy To Resign As Dubuque County Recorder
Dubuque County Recorder John Murphy announced Sunday that he will soon resign, less than a month after winning a reelection campaign and before his new term starts. Murphy said that he had signed a contract to become the next CEO for Davenport-based Community Action of Eastern Iowa effective January 3rd and that he would resign his elected position in the coming days. Murphy, a Democrat, won another term as recorder in this year’s Nov. 8 election with 60% of the vote. The Dubuque County Recorder’s Office is responsible for managing and maintaining the county’s records, including birth, death and marriage certificates, property and real estate documents and recreational vehicle registrations, as well as issuing hunting and fishing licenses.
superhits106.com
Woman Forged Over $21,000 in Checks From Dubuque Banks
A woman has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for forging more than $21,000 in checks at Dubuque banks. 27 year old Khadijah Jackson of Chicago was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to four counts of forgery. Reports say that police responded to MidWestOne Bank on John F. Kennedy Road on November 26, 2021, to investigate a report of fraudulent checks. A bank employee was alerted by a bank fraud investigator that four fraudulent checks had been cashed at MidWestOne branches in Dubuque. The checks were made out to Jackson from a business account in Urbandale, Iowa. The total loss from the false checks was about $21,850, and surveillance footage showed Jackson cashing the checks.
KCRG.com
Dubuque City Council to hold work session over proposed Five Flags Center renovation
Iowa's registered apprenticeship program has a record number of people joining, and getting prepared for a wide range of careers. Manufacturing company Konica Minolta is looking to hire people to support their new technology and business solutions. Collection of more than 2,500 nativity scenes on display in Washington, Iowa. Updated:...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
KCRG.com
Flood Gate Delivery blocks 1st Ave
Each year the 'Holiday Giving Project' helps gives back to Marion families with food and children's gifts. It happened near Sumner around 10 this morning. Fayette County man arrested on sexual abuse charge. Updated: 6 hours ago. The 44-year-old is accused of sexually abusing a girl on several. Decorah man...
An Eastern Iowa Small Business Sells Candy Infused With Alcohol
If you're looking for a fun gift for someone that's hard to shop for this year, Wicked Sweets may be the answer!. There are a TON of awesome small businesses here in Iowa that you can support this holiday season. In fact, you can check out a list with 25 popular ones HERE! But, not all Iowa small businesses have their own storefront. Wicked Sweets is one of those businesses.
What are Dubuque Residents Chatting About on Reddit?
Reddit became something of an unexpected life-raft for me when I was looking to move to Dubuque. The subreddit r/Dubuque was populated with a lot of friendly and helpful individuals who gave me suggestions of places and locales to check out once I settled. Now that I'm completely settled, and...
iheart.com
Des Moines, Cedar Rapids Both Outside Top 100 of Sinful Cities List
(Undated) -- Des Moines and Cedar Rapids are both outside the top 100 in WalletHub's latest list of the most sinful cities in America. WalletHub ranks Des Moines 128th and Cedar Rapids 166th compared to the 182 largest cities in the country. WalletHub used 38 key factors to make its rankings including crime, excessive drinking rates, and the number of adult establishments per capita. WalletHub says the least sinful city in America is Port St. Lucie, Florida while the most sinful city is no surprise, Las Vegas. A full list of cities is available here.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Cedar Rapids Metro Location
Less than four years after opening its first location, a popular Mexican restaurant that started in southwest Cedar Rapids is expanding again, this time to another city in the metro. Taco Depot first opened at 2665 Edgewood Parkway SW back in March of 2019. Seemingly popular from day one, it...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Delhi Lumber Selling Business to New Owners
Delhi Lumber has announced that they’re in the process of selling their business. The new owners will be Ogden & Adam’s, a lumberyard in Hiawatha. They’ll continue to operate as Delhi Lumber with the same name, employees and location. In their Facebook announcement on Sunday, Delhi Lumber...
KCRG.com
JRS breaks ground on new facility in Cedar Rapids
Coralville Police Lieutenant Deb Summers says incidents like this are rare in our area and that these messages were similar to others seen across the nation this year. The Iowa Humane Society is offering a reward of up to 5 thousand dollars after a pet cat was shot with a bow in Cedar County.
superhits106.com
Lock and Dam at Bellevue To Be Drained and Closed
Lock and Dam No. 12 at Bellevue will be drained for maintenance and closed to river navigation for an extended period beginning this month. The lock chamber of the facility on the Mississippi River will be “dewatered” this winter for maintenance work, according to Allen Marshall, chief of corporate communications for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Rock Island District. Mashall says it is maintenance that can’t otherwise be done when water is in the chamber. The work on the lock should be completed by the end of February or early March and is similar to work done last winter to Lock No. 15 in the Quad Cities.
KCRG.com
Warriorettes helps students at Cedar Rapids Washington High School through dance.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Warriorettes were founded in 2021 by Natalie Turner a former CR Washington student who currently works their as a behavioral para professional. The group which is open to both boys and girls dance is inspired Majorette style of dance. This style of dance originated in...
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State for the second year in a row! The article reads:
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control offering reduced adoption fees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control is hosting a holiday special for cat and dog adoptions. Each Saturday in December, after being approved for adoption, people drew a ticket from a bowl to see how much of a discount they can get off the adoption fee. Shelter workers said at least one person took their new pet home today at no cost.
KCRG.com
Residents relocated after fire destroys group home in Guttenburg
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - After spending several hours putting out a fire at Imagine the Possibilities care facility, Fire Chief Joe Zittergruen says they’re still investigating how it started. Right now, they don’t suspect foul play. “We’re really not able to determine, as with most fires because of...
