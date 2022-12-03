Read full article on original website
Red and Black
Athens polling official describes Georgia Senate runoff election turnout
Ross Watson has worked on every election in Athens since 2018. He said he wanted to be involved and has grown closer with citizens in the community. This year, the polling official is working at the Athens-Clarke County Tennis Center during the runoff election for the U.S. Senate seat between incumbent Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker.
whqr.org
Graham County Education Board member wins by 1 vote in recount
Republican Debra Hank Dinschel has won a seat on the Graham County Board of Education, following a recount on Friday. Just one vote separated Dinschel and Democrat Maria Shook in the race for a spot on the county school board. The candidates had 1,437 votes and 1,436 votes, respectively following the November 8th midterm election. The count held on Friday after a hand-to-eye recount.
Sheree Ralston qualifies to fill district seat held by her late husband
Sheree Ralston, the widow of the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, became the first to qualify for his 7th District House seat. “I look forward to a great campaign,” Ralston said to reporters as she walked out of the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. Also qualifying Monday...
Washington Examiner
DOJ monitoring polls in four Georgia counties amid Warnock-Walker runoff
As Georgia voters decide who will be their next senator, the Department of Justice will be monitoring polls in four Georgia counties, the department announced Tuesday. Officials in the Civil Rights Division will keep an eye on Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. The division frequently monitors elections in various jurisdictions across the country in keeping with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
wspa.com
Governor suspends Pickens city council member after arrest
PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens city council member has been suspended from office by South Carolina’s governor following his arrest and indictment. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/governor-suspends-pickens-city-council-member-after-arrest/. Governor suspends Pickens city council member after …. PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens city council member has been suspended from office by South...
wrwh.com
White County Commissioners Approve 2023 LMIG Road Project List
(Cleveland)- The White County Board of Commissioners recently approved the 2023 Georgia Department of Transportation Local Maintenance Improvement Grant project application. During their meeting, last month Derick Canupp, Public Works Director stated the state grant would be in the amount of $454,373 and he recommended a project list estimated at $2,070,150.0 – which would require an estimated 1.6 million dollar local contribution.
allongeorgia.com
Kemp Announces Superior Court Appointment to Mountain Judicial Circuit
Governor Kemp today announced he has appointed William “Bill” Ray Oliver to the Mountain Judicial Circuit Superior Court, effective January 1, 2023. This vacancy was created by the passage of Senate Bill 395 during the 2022 legislative session. The Mountain Judicial Circuit is compromised of Habersham, Rabun, and Stephens counties.
Governor appoints Superior Court judge
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed William “Bill” Ray Oliver to the Mountain Judicial Circuit Superior Court, effective Jan. 1. This vacancy was created by the passage of Senate Bill 395 during the 2022 legislative session. The Mountain Judicial Circuit compromises Habersham, Rabun and Stephens counties.
High school drag performance draws controversy in Forsyth County
Lambert High School in Forsyth County, GAPhoto byForsyth County School District. (Forsyth County, GA) A 17-year-old’s drag performance during a local high school talent show has drawn criticism from outraged parents who claim the school is treading on their parental rights.
Gwinnett commission approves additional $23.7 million for Rowen project
A groundbreaking ceremony for the massive project will be held Friday.
Bond denied on woman accused of murder in Oconee County
Bond has been denied for a Georgia woman accused of murder in Oconee County. As we previously reported, 37 year old Lakeisha Mclendon was arrested following the stabbing death of 43 year old Terrance Boyd, earlier this year.
wrwh.com
White County Detention Center Report Week Ending December 6
Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information from the county detention center for the period ending December 6, 2022. This report is a list of people arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center. The individuals identified have been charged with a crime, but...
City of Woodstock enters into phase one of $3.5 million construction
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Woodstock City Council voted unanimously to move forward with a construction project to create a new “city center.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The city plans to spend $3.5 million on phase one of the project. The construction will extend...
2.2-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Murray County
Those in northwest Georgia might have felt a slight shake Saturday morning due to a minor earthquake....
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
accesswdun.com
Driver killed Saturday in head-on accident in Hall County
A person was killed Saturday morning after a head-on collision on Browns Bridge Road near Cherokee Trail in Hall County. The driver of Chevrolet Tahoe allegedly failed to maintain its lane while turning eastbound and struck a Ford F250 which was traveling westbound at approximately 7:54 a.m. according to Georgia State Patrol.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Georgia
The Peach State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Towns County, you might just want to visit.
wrwh.com
Commissioners Not Happy With New Waste Management Contract
(Cleveland)- The White County Board of Commissioners Monday during their regular meeting reluctantly approved a new contract with Waste Management, operators of the White County Transfer Station, and haulers of garbage to area land fields. The contract contained substantial increases both in the tipping fee for garbage collectors using the...
Pastors who counseled Johnny Hunt say he should return to ministry
Four pastors who spent months counseling Johnny Hunt are drawing criticism from victim advocates and some Southern Bapti...
wrwh.com
Mr. Robert “Bobby” Lee Page, Age 75
Mr. Robert “Bobby” Lee Page Jr., age 75, of Dahlonega, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. Mr. Page was born in Duluth, GA, on November 4, 1947, to the late Robert Lee Sr. and Vera Brown Page. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Stacey Marie Page; sisters Betty McPherson, Martha Page, and Patty Tumlin; brothers Harvey Page and Kenneth Page. Bobby had served the citizens of Lumpkin County with the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office for twenty-six years until he retired. He loved hunting and fishing, but his family was his deepest love. Bobby was proud of all his family’s accomplishments and had reserve but great pride in his granddaughter’s (Amber Chapman) decision to follow in his footsteps as a deputy for LCSO.
