Yellow Springs, OH

NPR

Encore: Filmmaker Julia Reichert died Thursday at age 76

Filmmaker Julia Reichert died Thursday at age 76. She chronicled the fortunes of working-class people, especially women, with powerful movies such as "American Factory" and "Union Maids." AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Julia Reichert was known as the godmother of American independent documentaries. She died from cancer last week in Yellow Springs,...
NPR

Beloved 'Sesame Street' actor Bob McGrath dies at 90

One of the original cast members of TV's "Sesame Street" has died. NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports on Bob McGrath, who was 90 years old when he passed away at his home in New Jersey. MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: Generations of children remember Bob McGrath as one of the friendly...
NPR

Poet Mary Norbert Korte died in November at age 88

Poet Mary Norbert Korte left her life as a nun in the 1960s to pursue dual passions for beat poetry and the preservation of California's redwood forests. She died in November at age 88. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. A poet who spoke out for the preservation of California's mighty old-growth redwoods...
bookriot.com

The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post

The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
NPR

How celebrities work their way back into the spotlight after scandals

Celebrities seem to work their way back into the spotlight after scandals, including Will Smith after slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards earlier in 2022. Will Smith's new movie "Emancipation" opened in select theaters this weekend. But perhaps the biggest news was that Smith made the media rounds. These were his first appearances after slapping comic Chris Rock at this year's Oscars. Here, Smith is speaking to a reporter at Fox 5 in Washington, D.C.
People

New Novelist Gets Support from Stephen King, Margaret Atwood and More After Sad Tweet About Book-Signing

Chelsea Banning was "kind of upset" and "a little embarrassed" after only two people showed up at an event for her debut fantasy novel. Then she tweeted about it and Book Twitter replied Chelsea Banning was disappointed when only two people showed up at a signing event for her debut fantasy novel — but not for long. The book, Of Crowns and Legends, leapt to No. 1 in its genre on Amazon after Banning's tweet about the low turnout at Pretty Good Books in Ashtabula, Ohio, on Saturday,...
NPR

Welcome Abi Inman - Visuals Community Manager

In a note to programming staff, Keith Jenkins, VP of Music and Visuals Strategy and Nicole Werbeck, Deputy Director of NPR Visuals, made the following announcement:. Please join me in welcoming our new Visuals Community Manager, Abi Inman. Abi will be working with both NPR journalists and our followers on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube to create meaningful experiences on those platforms. Abi will also work to insure that those communities remain respectful and safe spaces for everyone. Abi will work closely with Caroline Drees and Stacey Foxwell and report to Deputy Director for Visuals, Nicole Werbeck.
NPR

Watch Amber Mark live at NPR Music's 15th anniversary concert

It was apparent early in the night at NPR Music's 15th anniversary event that Amber Mark fans were in the building. The front row of Washington, D.C.'s 9:30 Club filled quick to catch her pre-show interview and when I announced her name in the lineup at the top of the evening, the roar was palpable. Not even Mark herself knew to what expect until she saw how many people sang along to "What It Is." "Y'all really know this song," she exclaimed. Those few who were unfamiliar were treated to a crash course through her transcendent debut album, Three Dimensions Deep, an album we've praised since its release in January.
NPR

U2, Gladys Knight, George Clooney among 2022 Kennedy Center honorees

The stars turned out in Washington, D.C. on Sunday night for the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors. Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, George Clooney, Tania León and U2 were celebrated for their contributions to American culture. Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Eddie Vedder, Brandi Carlile and a host of...
102.5 The Bone

'Emancipation's Charmaine Bingwa on the film's importance

The new film Emancipation is an uncompromising look at slavery in the U.S., telling the story of the man known as "whipped Peter" -- an 1863 photograph of the whip marks on his back shocked the world. He's played by Will Smith, Charmaine Bingwa plays his wife, and she tells ABC Audio the film is tough, but necessary to watch.
bookriot.com

New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
NPR

A Colorado web designer says a law is preventing her from doing wedding web designs

The question of discrimination was back before the Supreme Court today. Justices heard more than two hours of arguments in a test of public accommodations laws that protect same-sex couples from discrimination. You may recall that four years ago, the high court sidestepped the issue in a case involving a Colorado baker who refused to make custom wedding cakes for same-sex couples. NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg reports.
