4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
What exactly is the ACC? And what do they do for the Dayton, Ohio community?Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Multiple Burger King Locations Have Permanently Closed This Fall. More Are to Come.Joel EisenbergDayton, OH
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersSpringfield, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
NPR
Encore: Filmmaker Julia Reichert died Thursday at age 76
Filmmaker Julia Reichert died Thursday at age 76. She chronicled the fortunes of working-class people, especially women, with powerful movies such as "American Factory" and "Union Maids." AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Julia Reichert was known as the godmother of American independent documentaries. She died from cancer last week in Yellow Springs,...
NPR
Beloved 'Sesame Street' actor Bob McGrath dies at 90
One of the original cast members of TV's "Sesame Street" has died. NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports on Bob McGrath, who was 90 years old when he passed away at his home in New Jersey. MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: Generations of children remember Bob McGrath as one of the friendly...
HuffPost
Robert Clary, 'Hogan's Heroes' Cast Member And Holocaust Survivor, Dead At 96
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Clary, a French-born survivor of Nazi concentration camps during World War II who played a feisty prisoner of war in the improbable 1960s sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes,” has died. He was 96. Clary died during the night Wednesday of natural causes at...
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's intimate portraits of Native people across America will appear in her book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America."
'Emancipation' producer called out for showing off photo of enslaved man at premiere
Producer Joey McFarland has many Civil War-era photos of Black Americans. At the 'Emancipation' premiere, he showed off the one that sparked the film.
NPR
Poet Mary Norbert Korte died in November at age 88
Poet Mary Norbert Korte left her life as a nun in the 1960s to pursue dual passions for beat poetry and the preservation of California's redwood forests. She died in November at age 88. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. A poet who spoke out for the preservation of California's mighty old-growth redwoods...
bookriot.com
The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
NPR
How celebrities work their way back into the spotlight after scandals
Celebrities seem to work their way back into the spotlight after scandals, including Will Smith after slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards earlier in 2022. Will Smith's new movie "Emancipation" opened in select theaters this weekend. But perhaps the biggest news was that Smith made the media rounds. These were his first appearances after slapping comic Chris Rock at this year's Oscars. Here, Smith is speaking to a reporter at Fox 5 in Washington, D.C.
Will Smith and ‘Emancipation’ Director Defend Releasing the Slave Film Now
One of the biggest wild cards of this year’s awards season is Emancipation, the biographical slavery epic starring Will Smith. It’s also the contender with the most baggage, thanks to its star and controversial subject material. The AppleTV+ film, in select theaters now and streaming on Dec. 9,...
New Novelist Gets Support from Stephen King, Margaret Atwood and More After Sad Tweet About Book-Signing
Chelsea Banning was "kind of upset" and "a little embarrassed" after only two people showed up at an event for her debut fantasy novel. Then she tweeted about it and Book Twitter replied Chelsea Banning was disappointed when only two people showed up at a signing event for her debut fantasy novel — but not for long. The book, Of Crowns and Legends, leapt to No. 1 in its genre on Amazon after Banning's tweet about the low turnout at Pretty Good Books in Ashtabula, Ohio, on Saturday,...
NPR
Welcome Abi Inman - Visuals Community Manager
In a note to programming staff, Keith Jenkins, VP of Music and Visuals Strategy and Nicole Werbeck, Deputy Director of NPR Visuals, made the following announcement:. Please join me in welcoming our new Visuals Community Manager, Abi Inman. Abi will be working with both NPR journalists and our followers on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube to create meaningful experiences on those platforms. Abi will also work to insure that those communities remain respectful and safe spaces for everyone. Abi will work closely with Caroline Drees and Stacey Foxwell and report to Deputy Director for Visuals, Nicole Werbeck.
NPR
Watch Amber Mark live at NPR Music's 15th anniversary concert
It was apparent early in the night at NPR Music's 15th anniversary event that Amber Mark fans were in the building. The front row of Washington, D.C.'s 9:30 Club filled quick to catch her pre-show interview and when I announced her name in the lineup at the top of the evening, the roar was palpable. Not even Mark herself knew to what expect until she saw how many people sang along to "What It Is." "Y'all really know this song," she exclaimed. Those few who were unfamiliar were treated to a crash course through her transcendent debut album, Three Dimensions Deep, an album we've praised since its release in January.
NPR
U2, Gladys Knight, George Clooney among 2022 Kennedy Center honorees
The stars turned out in Washington, D.C. on Sunday night for the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors. Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, George Clooney, Tania León and U2 were celebrated for their contributions to American culture. Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Eddie Vedder, Brandi Carlile and a host of...
'Emancipation's Charmaine Bingwa on the film's importance
The new film Emancipation is an uncompromising look at slavery in the U.S., telling the story of the man known as "whipped Peter" -- an 1863 photograph of the whip marks on his back shocked the world. He's played by Will Smith, Charmaine Bingwa plays his wife, and she tells ABC Audio the film is tough, but necessary to watch.
bookriot.com
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
Documentary chronicles an unexpected side of prison life
"Apokaluptein: 16389067" is what artist Jesse Krimes dubbed his prison contraband — a project so off-limits, he had to create it in secret and smuggle it out. An MTV documentary traces the Krime's journey to re-enter society and the art world after incarceration.
NPR
An independent entrepreneur adjusts to the rules of life with her parents
Audio will be available later today. 28-year-old Monica Lee used to work for a PR firm in China, now she's an entrepreneur in St. Louis and has had to readjust to life with her Korean American extended family.
NPR
A new writer tweeted about a low book signing turnout, and famous authors commiserated
Nearly 40 people had RSVP'd to Chelsea Banning's first official book signing at an Ohio bookstore on Saturday. She told the store owner to brace himself for a full crowd. But when the doors opened for her event, only two showed up. "For a while I felt like I was...
NPR
A Colorado web designer says a law is preventing her from doing wedding web designs
The question of discrimination was back before the Supreme Court today. Justices heard more than two hours of arguments in a test of public accommodations laws that protect same-sex couples from discrimination. You may recall that four years ago, the high court sidestepped the issue in a case involving a Colorado baker who refused to make custom wedding cakes for same-sex couples. NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg reports.
The 10 Best Nonfiction Books of 2022
The memoirs, essay collections, and biographies that dared us to think deeply about our world
