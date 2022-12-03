Read full article on original website
Best 5 Coziest Small Towns in Tennessee - To Visit This Winter [New Study]
(Middle Tennessee) Have you ever been to a town and said to yourself, “This sure is a cozy place!” Chances are good that some of the places you think are nice and comfortable are the same places that others feel at home in as well. The matchmaking platform...
Jenni Smith named Smyrna West principal
Jenni Smith has been named as the next principal of Smyrna West Alternative School, Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan announced today. “Ms. Smith’s various teaching and leadership experiences will serve the faculty and students well at Smyrna West Alternative,” Director Sullivan said. Currently, Smith serves as an...
Senior Flair, the FREE Senior Health Fair THIS Thursday
(Murfreesboro, TN) A special senior health fair called Senior Flair will be held for area seniors on Thursday afternoon. The FREE event will be at St. Marks United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro between 1 and 3PM. Photographer and volunteer Cynthia Jones told WGNS about a variety of free screenings and...
Murfreesboro Police Identify Subject of Interest in Fraud Case
(UPDATE - Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Police believe they have identified a woman who is accused of cashing a stolen check at Wilson Bank & Trust. The alleged transaction that made the woman the center of attention took place on November 25, when she reportedly cashed the alleged stolen check at the Wilson Bank branch on Franklin Road in Murfreesboro. When the check was presented to the drive-thru teller, the unknown woman used a stolen identification, according to police.
Realtor David Estes Updates WGNS on Local Real Estate and Housing Prices in Rutherford County, followed by an Interview about a Locally Owned Bookstore
Murfreesboro Realtor David Estes talked to WGNS’ Scott Walker about the current real estate market in Rutherford County and how it has changed over the past 12 to 24-months. Estes has been a realtor for the past 28-years. Estes is with Parks Real Estate. His website is RealEstateMadMan.com. Estes can be reached at 615-566-7777. Estes is also a builder in new construction and owner of Middle Tennessee Home Builders, LLC.
MURFREESBORO UPDATE: December 4, 2020 Murder Case Bound Over to a Grand Jury
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Rutherford County Courts found probable cause to present a murder case from December of 2020 to a Grand Jury…. That was Rutherford County Assistant District Attorney Trevor Lynch. Almost exactly 2-years-ago to-the-day, the lifeless body of 20-year-old Montavis Jones was found in the parking lot of Campus Crossing Apartments. Around that same time, Murfreesboro Police received word that a man suffering from a gunshot wound had just been dropped off at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.…
Ascend Federal Credit Union Members Share $5-Million End-of-Year Payment
Ascend Federal Credit Union, with more than 10-branch locations in the Rutherford County area, is the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee. The Tullahoma based company announced Tuesday that it will return $5 million to members in the form of bonus dividend payments, loan interest refunds and reward payments for loyal debit card use.
State Rep. Bryan Terry highlights education report cards
(Rutherford County, TN) In an effort to help local families and community members better understand state report card results for Rutherford County Schools and Murfreesboro City Schools, State Rep. Bryan Terry on Monday provided a snapshot of the results recently released by the Tennessee Department of Education. The state report...
MTSU program helps working Midstate mom resume academic journey to earn degree
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — In less than a month, Michelle Zeigler of Antioch, Tennessee, will walk across the stage in Murphy Center and accept her diploma from Middle Tennessee State University. That’s four days before her daughter, McKensey, will walk across a similar stage in Memphis to accept hers. It’s a goal that Michelle set for herself when she enrolled at MTSU back in 2021.
Amia’ Butler Joins Legal Aid Society as Development Manager
Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, announced Tuesday that Amia’ Butler has joined the firm as development manager (See picture above this article). In this role, Butler will oversee Legal Aid Society’s fundraising, philanthropy and advocacy efforts, including its annual...
Felony Lane Gang Participant Sentenced To Federal Prison
More news on the Felony Lane Gang, which is a gang that has been mentioned in past media releases by the Murfreesboro Police Department. The most recent report from the MPD involved a woman who allegedly used a stolen I-D to cash a check at Wilson Bank & Trust in Murfreesboro… a check that was reportedly stolen.
Hello Alice invites applications from small businesses - Grants of up to $25,000 for local entrepreneurs
Murfreesboro, TN - Hello Alice, in partnership with GEN, the Small Business Growth Fund, invites applications from small businesses in need of capital to apply and possibly receive help. Grants of up to $25,000, provided by Mastercard, will be awarded to help small businesses accelerate their growth and achieve their...
Local Library, League of Women Voters Host Community Book Discussion
The Rutherford County Library System and the League of Women Voters of Murfreesboro / Rutherford County are partnering to host a community book discussion on Tuesday evening, January 24, at 7:00 PM on Zoom. The Murfreesboro chapter of the American Association of University Women is also sponsoring the event. Readers...
Tennessee Democratic Party Officer Elections at January 21st Executive Committee Meeting
The Tennessee Democratic Party will hold their officer elections in January during their upcoming Executive Committee Meeting. Those interested need to submit their name by December 18th to be considered. Candidates should also plan on attending the meeting in Nashville on January 21, 2023. TNDP Officer Elections at January 21,...
Luckett Davis
Luckett Vanderford Davis, age 90, passed away December 1, 2022. He was born in Smyrna, Tennessee on October 16, 1932 to Warmuth L. and Florence Vanderford Davis. Luckett graduated from Smyrna High School in 1951, then received his B.S. from Middle Tennessee State University (1955), M.S. from Duke University (1958), and his Ph.D. from Duke University in 1962. He was an instructor in biology at Vanderbilt University from 1960-1961; Assistant Professor of Biology at the University of Southwestern Louisiana, 1961-1963; Assistant Professor of Biology at the University of the Pacific, 1963-1964; Associate Professor of Biology at Winthrop University, 1964-1968; Professor of Biology at Winthrop University, 1968-1998; Chair of the Biology Department at Winthrop University, 1976-1998; and Emeritus Professor of Biology at Winthrop University since 1998. The honors he received are Society of Sigma XI, Duke University, 1959; Phi Beta Kappa, Duke University, 1962; Phi Kappa Phi, Winthrop University, 1964; Presidential Distinguished Service Award, Winthrop University, 1987; Phi Kappa Phi Teaching Award, 1972; and a Citation of Recognition for Exceptional Dedication and Service from Winthrop University for 34 years of service. His non-academic activities included membership in the Rock Hill Striders Running Club from 1979-2005, President of the Rock Hill Striders, and Director of the Great Pumpkin Road Race for many years; he ran in 407 road races during this time. He was a Charter Member of the International Boxing Research Organization (IBRO) from 1975, and he researched and contributed biographical entries for American National Biography, published by Oxford University Press.
