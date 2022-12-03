Luckett Vanderford Davis, age 90, passed away December 1, 2022. He was born in Smyrna, Tennessee on October 16, 1932 to Warmuth L. and Florence Vanderford Davis. Luckett graduated from Smyrna High School in 1951, then received his B.S. from Middle Tennessee State University (1955), M.S. from Duke University (1958), and his Ph.D. from Duke University in 1962. He was an instructor in biology at Vanderbilt University from 1960-1961; Assistant Professor of Biology at the University of Southwestern Louisiana, 1961-1963; Assistant Professor of Biology at the University of the Pacific, 1963-1964; Associate Professor of Biology at Winthrop University, 1964-1968; Professor of Biology at Winthrop University, 1968-1998; Chair of the Biology Department at Winthrop University, 1976-1998; and Emeritus Professor of Biology at Winthrop University since 1998. The honors he received are Society of Sigma XI, Duke University, 1959; Phi Beta Kappa, Duke University, 1962; Phi Kappa Phi, Winthrop University, 1964; Presidential Distinguished Service Award, Winthrop University, 1987; Phi Kappa Phi Teaching Award, 1972; and a Citation of Recognition for Exceptional Dedication and Service from Winthrop University for 34 years of service. His non-academic activities included membership in the Rock Hill Striders Running Club from 1979-2005, President of the Rock Hill Striders, and Director of the Great Pumpkin Road Race for many years; he ran in 407 road races during this time. He was a Charter Member of the International Boxing Research Organization (IBRO) from 1975, and he researched and contributed biographical entries for American National Biography, published by Oxford University Press.

