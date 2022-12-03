Read full article on original website
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Hard Rock Permanent Site Ground Breaking Ceremony Set for Next Wednesday in BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This WeekendJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Devoted Tennessee Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Never Returned: What Happened To Nadine?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedChurch Hill, TN
Johnson City Press
Saint Nick to share history, ‘total blessing’ of the Santa Train
KINGSPORT — Don Royston had no formal training before playing the role of Santa Claus for the famed Appalachian Christmas tradition, the Santa Train. He took to his red suit and beard for the first time in 1999 knowing he’d need to bellow “Ho! Ho! Ho!” and “Merry Christmas” in true Saint Nick fashion. But little did he know of the memories and blessings the role would bring him for the next 20 years.
Johnson City Press
Christmas in Kingsport continues this week
Christmas in Kingsport continues this week with celebrations in Glen Bruce and Centennial Park, a visit by jolly old St. Nick and for those not a fan of Christmas, a chance to hang out with the Grinch. This is Kingsport is partnering with the Downtown Kingsport Association to bring holiday...
Johnson City Press
Golf Club Acres luminaries will be presented this Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The 44th Annual “Lights for Jesus” luminaries will be held this Saturday in Golf Club Acres Subdivision from 5:30 to 11 p.m. The neighborhood invites everyone in the region to drive through Golf Club Acres on Saturday night to enjoy the “Lights for Jesus” display. It is on the same hight at the Annual Christmas Parade in Downtown Elizabethton, so families attending the parade are invited to top off their evening by going through the neighborhood light display.
Johnson City Press
Casa Express is worth the drive to Greeneville
You may not believe it, but January 2023 begins the 11th trip ’round the sun for me in my role as your Mystery Diner. Ten years ago, our then features editor here at the Johnson City Press told me I would fulfill a most unique and historic role for our readers: the role once held by a medieval king’s food taster.
Johnson City Press
Christmas in Olde Jonesborough continues with Santa’s Christmas Village
Christmas in Olde Jonesborough continues with Santa’s Christmas Village on Saturday at the Jonesborough Visitors Center and the International Storytelling Center. The Jonesborough Visitors Center is located at 117 Boone St., and the International Storytelling Center is located at 116 W. Main St.
Johnson City Press
It’s a parade: Christmas on Center Street and Church Circle
KINGSPORT – Dozens of floats and vehicles joined dancers, flag corps, marching bands and Santa to round out Kingsport’s opening of the Christmas season Saturday. Saturday morning’s rain gave way to some evening sun before the parade, with temperatures staying in the 50’s through the evening.
Johnson City Press
Aquatic Center hosting 'Winter Wonderland'
The Kingsport Aquatic Center will be a beautiful sight this weekend as folks spend an afternoon “swimin’ in a winter wonderland.”. A Winter Wonderland Swim event will be held at the Kingsport Aquatic Center, 1820 Meadowview Parkway, on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
Johnson City Press
New Kingsport bicycle pump track to be constructed
A bicycle pump track will soon be the newest addition to amenities in Kingsport. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 7-0 Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled business meeting to accept a bid of $1.3 million to build the track, which will be located next to the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park.
Johnson City Press
Wardells turn love of music into school and store
NORTON – It has been a few years since Norton had a music store on Park Avenue, but Jim Wardell and son Ryan Tackett Wardell are bringing their professional and personal musical experience to a new retail business. The Music School and Shop opened in the past few days...
Johnson City Press
Northeast State plans free photo op with Santa and helicopter Dec. 9
BLOUNTVILLE — While the reindeers are resting up for the long journey Christmas Eve, Santa is planning a photo op with his helicopter at Northeast State Community College. The Aviation Technology program will offer free photos with Santa and a helicopter 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Press Christmas Box provides Christmas dinner for local family of seven
The Johnson City Press Christmas Box is helping a local family in need have “the best Christmas ever.”. “Every year I always say, ‘We want it to be the best Christmas ever,’” said Salvation Army Captain Benny Carringer.
Johnson City Press
That Christmas Story spirit – Wise County career students entertain hundreds of preschoolers
WISE – Nobody shot their eye out or froze their tongue to a flagpole at the Wise County Career and Technical Center Monday. The 120 Wise County preschoolers who visited the Center’s Santa’s Workshop Monday were the first wave of what Principal William Austin says will be as many as a thousand preschoolers and youngsters coming to enjoy “A Christmas Story” themed holiday celebration.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 6
Dec. 6, 1884: The Comet reprinted a story that initially appeared in the Knoxville Tribune. Readers learned that, “Gen. J. T. Wilder is in the city, and during a conversation last evening outlined in a Tribune report, the plans of his new hotel, now in course of erection on the summit of Roan Mountain, the same site as the old Cloudland. The new building is to be 414 feet in length, 42 feet wide, three stories high, with dancing hall in basement and kindergarten. ”
Johnson City Press
New plan to renovate Princeton Arts Center is moving forward
Washington County commissioners will be asked to approve a plan later this month to spend no more than $175,000 to renovate the former Princeton Arts Center in Johnson City as temporary offices and storage space for the Washington County Election Commission. The county’s Budget Committee voted Friday to revise an...
Johnson City Press
Tennessee High Madrigal singers perform at King
The Tennessee High School Madrigal Singers performed at the Bristol Chamber's Friday Business Briefing at King University on Dec. 2. Each year the group presents its annual dinner theater event during the second week of December. Each evening begins at 7 p.m. in the Avoca Christian Church gym. The "castle melodrama" includes sword fights, magic tricks, lavish set and costuming, a scrumptious meal and music.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan Heights Middle went on lockdown Monday
KINGSPORT — A "medical emergency involving a staff member" prompted the lockdown of Sullivan Heights Middle School Monday, according to a message parents say they received from the school system. The school, at the former Sullivan South High building in Colonial Heights just outside Kingsport, was on lockdown, Board...
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton Library Adult Services announces December events
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library has announced the Adult Services and Outreach Department will hold several events in the month of December. The first event is “Come Walk It Off,” a chance to connect with nature. The group will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 2:15 p.m. at the Edwards Island Pavilion.
Johnson City Press
Single mom looking for fresh start this Christmas
KINGSPORT — Starting over is never easy. Throw in a years-long struggle with addiction and a criminal record, and a fresh start begins to look like a mountain too tall to climb. “It’s hard to get people to understand you. We’re a small close-knit community, and people know people....
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton City Council considering increases in garbage fees
ELIZABETHTON — Residents and businesses in Elizabethton may see their cost of garbage pickup increased, if the City Council approves a proposed price adjustment. The proposal is to raise the cost of residential fees from $13 to $15 per month and the cost of commercial fees from $25 to $30 per month. The cost of the service has remained the same since July 2019.
Johnson City Press
Victim in Sunday morning shooting in Carter County identified
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday morning in the Siam community. The man was identified as 58-year-old Andrew Gilbertson of 106 Countryside Drive. Cynthia Ellis, 69, also of 106 Countryside Drive, has been charged with first-degree...
