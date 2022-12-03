Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State Soccer has two players earn Academic All-America honors
For the first time in school history, two Hornets have earned Academic All-America honors as selected by the College Sports Communicators. Hannah Woolery was named First-Team Academic All-American while Mackenzie Dimarco earned Third-Team honors. Woolery has a 3.90 GPA in English and was named First-Team All-American on the field by...
Emporia gazette.com
Area school sports roundup - Dec. 5
Several area basketball teams are playing in tournaments this week. Four were on the floor Monday night. The Chase County wrestling team also began its season last Saturday, competing in two invitationals. Basketball.
Kansas State Wildcats add junior college linebacker to 2023 football recruiting class
Kansas State’s newest football recruit is a linebacker from the junior college ranks.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia’s Trear, Olpe’s Schmidt win coaching awards
The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) has announced that nine high school coaches from the state of Kansas have been named National Coaches Association Sectional Coaches of the Year for the 2021-22 school seasons. Emporia’s Tara Trear was honored as a sectional winner for girls spirit. The...
Emporia gazette.com
Pope ties for fourth in NFR day 4
Four go-rounds. Four paychecks. A Waverly cowboy continues to do well at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
K-StateSports
The Kingpin of a Player-Led Program
The son of Waterloo, Iowa, who grew up under a wide blue sky, stands underneath a cloud. The cloud is red, green, white, yellow, and blue, almost like a rainbow, and the cloud rains down upon the man at exactly 3:11 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The man stands upon a stage donned in a black ballcap and a purple t-shirt that reads: "BIG 12 CHAMPIONS." He is gifted a chrome football. And this is where the story begins, with Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman holding the Big 12 Championship Trophy high above his head under a confetti cloud inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. He pauses for a moment, taking it all in, no, attempting to take it all in, because feelings have yet to fully take form, about this journey, about what it all means — and where it is headed.
Surreal postseason matchup with Alabama awaits Kansas State Wildcats at Sugar Bowl
Kansas State’s reward for winning the Big 12 championship: A date with Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.
Emporia gazette.com
Christine Sue Allen
Christine Sue Allen of Emporia went to be with Jesus on Thursday, December 2, 2022 at her home. She was 65. Chris was born on February 28, 1957 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of George Henry and Barbara Jean Dyer Goodell. She married Lester Allen on May 1, 1992 in Emporia. He survives at the home.
Kansas Accidentally Put Hogs on National Football Scene
First meeting between Razorbacks, Jayhawks since 1906 in Liberty Bowl.
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman on facing Alabama, possible opt outs
The first meeting for Alabama and Kansas State in this year’s Sugar Bowl has different meanings for each program. The Crimson Tide’s smarting from a near-miss in the playoff while building for next year. Kansas State is riding the high of a Big 12 championship upset of No. 3 TCU while playing in its first New Year’s Six bowl game since 2012.
Emporia gazette.com
In the money again: Pope second on NFR night five
Waverly's Jess Pope keeps impressing at rodeo's biggest event. Pope rode Game Trail to a score of 88 in Monday night's bareback bronc riding go-round at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
What Nick Saban Said About Alabama's Sugar Bowl Matchup, Missing Out on CFP
The Alabama head coach spoke to the media Sunday afternoon to discuss the Crimson Tide's Sugar Bowl game against Kansas State.
Emporia gazette.com
Boys and Girls Club enrollment open for USD 253 elementary students
The Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas has openings for after-school care at all six Emporia Public Schools elementary buildings. Enrollment is once again open for the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas — BGCSCK — after school program for elementary school students in Emporia Public Schools.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia school board member named to state info board
An Emporia School Board member was appointed Tuesday to a Kansas state board involved with public information. Art Gutierrez will serve on the board of directors of the Information Network of Kansas. A statement from Gov. Laura Kelly, who made the appointment, said INK was created to “provide Kansans equal electronic access to state, county, local and other public information.”
Emporia gazette.com
Winnie E. Boyer
Winnie E. Boyer of Emporia died Friday, December 2, 2022 at her home. She was 81. A family memorial is planned for a later date. The family has the arrangements.
KWCH.com
Looking to follow K-State to the Sugar Bowl? Here’s what it might cost
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State football fans will help fill the Superdome in New Orleans when the Wildcats take on Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve. We looked into how much you’ll be paying if you want to make the trip. If you don’t...
Emporia gazette.com
Genevieve Lorraine Shook
Genevieve Lorraine Shook of Emporia died on December 2, 2022 at Holiday Resort Care Center, Emporia. She was 103. Genevieve was born on July 11, 1919 in Savonburg, Kansas the daughter of Melvin N. and Gertrude Oberg Larson. She married Harry L. Shook on December 2, 2022 in Topeka, Kansas. He died on April 13, 2010 in Emporia.
How Alabama compares to Kansas State in Sugar Bowl
Alabama vs. Kansas State. Those words have never appeared together in a college football context. So the 2022 Sugar Bowl will be a new experience for both when they meet Dec. 31 in New Orleans. Kansas State (10-3) is coming off a Big 12 championship win over No. 3 TCU while Alabama (10-2) missed the playoff by one spot, finishing fifth in the final CFP ranking.
Emporia gazette.com
Patricia June Rhoads
Patricia June Rhoads, of Emporia, Kansas, passed away on December 4, 2022, in her home. She …
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
