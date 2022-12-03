ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Emporia State Soccer has two players earn Academic All-America honors

For the first time in school history, two Hornets have earned Academic All-America honors as selected by the College Sports Communicators. Hannah Woolery was named First-Team Academic All-American while Mackenzie Dimarco earned Third-Team honors. Woolery has a 3.90 GPA in English and was named First-Team All-American on the field by...
EMPORIA, KS
Area school sports roundup - Dec. 5

Several area basketball teams are playing in tournaments this week. Four were on the floor Monday night. The Chase County wrestling team also began its season last Saturday, competing in two invitationals. Basketball.
Emporia’s Trear, Olpe’s Schmidt win coaching awards

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) has announced that nine high school coaches from the state of Kansas have been named National Coaches Association Sectional Coaches of the Year for the 2021-22 school seasons. Emporia’s Tara Trear was honored as a sectional winner for girls spirit. The...
EMPORIA, KS
K-StateSports

The Kingpin of a Player-Led Program

The son of Waterloo, Iowa, who grew up under a wide blue sky, stands underneath a cloud. The cloud is red, green, white, yellow, and blue, almost like a rainbow, and the cloud rains down upon the man at exactly 3:11 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The man stands upon a stage donned in a black ballcap and a purple t-shirt that reads: "BIG 12 CHAMPIONS." He is gifted a chrome football. And this is where the story begins, with Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman holding the Big 12 Championship Trophy high above his head under a confetti cloud inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. He pauses for a moment, taking it all in, no, attempting to take it all in, because feelings have yet to fully take form, about this journey, about what it all means — and where it is headed.
MANHATTAN, KS
Christine Sue Allen

Christine Sue Allen of Emporia went to be with Jesus on Thursday, December 2, 2022 at her home. She was 65. Chris was born on February 28, 1957 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of George Henry and Barbara Jean Dyer Goodell. She married Lester Allen on May 1, 1992 in Emporia. He survives at the home.
EMPORIA, KS
AL.com

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman on facing Alabama, possible opt outs

The first meeting for Alabama and Kansas State in this year’s Sugar Bowl has different meanings for each program. The Crimson Tide’s smarting from a near-miss in the playoff while building for next year. Kansas State is riding the high of a Big 12 championship upset of No. 3 TCU while playing in its first New Year’s Six bowl game since 2012.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Boys and Girls Club enrollment open for USD 253 elementary students

The Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas has openings for after-school care at all six Emporia Public Schools elementary buildings. Enrollment is once again open for the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas — BGCSCK — after school program for elementary school students in Emporia Public Schools.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia school board member named to state info board

An Emporia School Board member was appointed Tuesday to a Kansas state board involved with public information. Art Gutierrez will serve on the board of directors of the Information Network of Kansas. A statement from Gov. Laura Kelly, who made the appointment, said INK was created to “provide Kansans equal electronic access to state, county, local and other public information.”
EMPORIA, KS
Winnie E. Boyer

Winnie E. Boyer of Emporia died Friday, December 2, 2022 at her home. She was 81. A family memorial is planned for a later date. The family has the arrangements.
EMPORIA, KS
Genevieve Lorraine Shook

Genevieve Lorraine Shook of Emporia died on December 2, 2022 at Holiday Resort Care Center, Emporia. She was 103. Genevieve was born on July 11, 1919 in Savonburg, Kansas the daughter of Melvin N. and Gertrude Oberg Larson. She married Harry L. Shook on December 2, 2022 in Topeka, Kansas. He died on April 13, 2010 in Emporia.
EMPORIA, KS
How Alabama compares to Kansas State in Sugar Bowl

Alabama vs. Kansas State. Those words have never appeared together in a college football context. So the 2022 Sugar Bowl will be a new experience for both when they meet Dec. 31 in New Orleans. Kansas State (10-3) is coming off a Big 12 championship win over No. 3 TCU while Alabama (10-2) missed the playoff by one spot, finishing fifth in the final CFP ranking.
MANHATTAN, KS
Patricia June Rhoads

Patricia June Rhoads, of Emporia, Kansas, passed away on December 4, 2022, in her home. She …
EMPORIA, KS

