Statement from the Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens release a statement on the eve of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. On the eve of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, we reflect on the lives that were shattered 33 years ago in one of the worst mass shootings in Canadian history. Our thoughts are with the 14 women who lost their lives on December 6, 1989, at École Polytechnique, as well as with their families, friends, and the survivors of that tragedy.
Wright back for Kraken, set to face Canadiens after stint in AHL
SEATTLE -- Shane Wright is expected to be back in the Seattle Kraken lineup Tuesday after the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft was recalled from the American Hockey League. "Nice to be back here," Wright said Monday. The 18-year-old center had one assist in Seattle's first seven...
MTL@VAN: Game recap
VANCOUVER - The Canadiens couldn't hold onto the 4-0 lead they had built themselves in the first period and fell 7-6 to the Vancouver Canucks in overtime on Monday night at Rogers Arena. With David Savard out with an upper-body injury, Jordan Harris drew back into the lineup. Sam Montembeault...
Jack Matier Invited to Canadian National Junior Team Selection Camp
Preds Defensive Prospect Holds 26 Points (9g-17a) in 25 Games with Ottawa 67s (OHL) Nashville Predators prospect Jack Matier could represent his home country on the world stage once more this winter. The 19-year-old defenseman, selected by Nashville in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, will...
LA Kings @ Ottawa Senators: How to Watch
Kings kick off a six-game road trip beginning in Canada's capital. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Ottawa Senators:. Where: Canadian Tire Centre (Ottawa, Ontario) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Senators: 10 -...
MTL@SEA: What you need to know
SEATTLE - The Canadiens are looking to close out their four-game road trip on a high note as they get set to take on the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. This will be the Habs' second game...
Preview: Blues at Islanders
BLUES The St. Louis Blues looked like they were going to put their recent struggles behind them, scoring three goals in the second period to take the lead at Madison Square Garden. A couple of tough plays is all it took, however, for the Rangers to get back in the game and give the Blues their fourth straight loss.
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 12/5
For the second consecutive week, the Kings went 1-1-1 in their three scheduled games. Now 27 games into the 82-game season, the Kings hold a 13-10-4 record and remain third in the Pacific Division, trailing the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken. Picking up three of a possible six points, the Kings did so in unique fashion. Having played in a 17-goal game, a multi-goal comeback and a tightly contested battle, Kings fans were treated to numerous types of hockey and plenty of drama.
POWERING THROUGH
Make that two-and-oh in the Reverse Retros. Nazem Kadri scored late in the third period on the powerplay - their second man-up tally of the tilt - as the Flames won their second straight outing, beating the visiting Coyotes 3-2 Monday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES.
Sharks Recall Eetu Makiniemi From San Jose Barracuda
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Eetu Makiniemi from the San Jose Barracuda (@sjbarracuda). Makiniemi, 23, has gone 6-4-1 with one shutout in 12 appearances with the Barracuda this season. The Vantaa, Finland native touts a...
Flyers Farm Report: 3 Stars of the Week
The Flyers' affiliate in the American Hockey League, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (9-8-2) are coming off a split in a weekend set of back-to-back games at the Bojangles Coliseum against the Charlotte Checkers (12-6-3). Ian Laperriere's team captured a 3-2 regulation victory last Friday before Charlotte captured the return match the next evening, 6-4.
State Your Case: Is Matthews or Robertson more prolific?
NHL.com writers debate the scoring ability of Maple Leafs center, Stars forward entering game in Dallas. When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, SNO, SN NOW), it will feature two of the best young forwards in Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Stars forward Jason Robertson.
'A GOOD CHALLENGE'
Kevin Rooney working hard to improve faceoffs as Flames' fourth line looks to expand role. Depending on who you talk to, it's the most important or least important stat in hockey. But whichever side you happen to fall on, the two parties can at least agree on this: Fifty percent...
Nils Lundkvist is back after a reset and with a good growth mindset
It's been a whirlwind few months for Nils Lundkvist. He was traded to the Stars from the Rangers, earned a spot in the lineup, and played in the first 22 games this season. Although he sat out the past three as a healthy scratch, it's not the worst thing in the world. The 22-year-old received a chance to watch and reset, and that can be a good thing.
'Lifetime hockey fan' Weir enjoys Bell Centre visit
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens rolled out the red carpet for golfer Mike Weir last week at the Bell Centre before he was named captain of the International Team for the 2024 Presidents Cup. The eight-time PGA Tour winner watched last Tuesday's morning skate with general manager Kent Hughes and assistant...
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Kraken 1
Improving to 12-9-4, Florida moved back into a playoff spot with the win. Most impressively, the Panthers won despite being down three players for most of the night. "Short to start and a couple guys go down," Panthers defenseman Marc Staal said. "I thought Knighter made some big saves early when [Seattle] was buzzing. It calmed us down and our special teams came up big. It was a good team win."
Mailbag: Devils as Patrick Kane trade destination; Ducks' biggest issue
Here is the Dec. 7 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. The recent rumors of the Devils being in the Patrick Kane sweepstakes, what is the possibility of that happening? What would the Devils have to give up to make the cap money work? Or, if they don't get Kane, would they go for another player or just wait on Ondrej Palat? -- @NylnLvr84.
RECAP: Red Wings win, 4-2, in Lalonde's return to Tampa Bay
TAMPA BAY -- Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde has been open and honest when asked about his emotions heading into the first matchup of the season against his former club, the Tampa Bay Lightning. And when asked to describe his emotions after the Red Wings' 4-2 win over...
Dowd's late goal helps Capitals cool off Oilers
Skinner makes 47 saves, Draisaitl goal streak ends for Edmonton. Nic Dowd found the back of the net in the 3rd period to send the Capitals past the Oilers, 3-2 Nic Dowd scored the go-ahead goal at 7:13 of the third period, and the Washington Capitals held on for a 3-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Monday.
BLOG: Yamamoto ready to return to the lineup against Washington
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers will receive reinforcements in the form of forward Kailer Yamamoto's return to the lineup on Monday night against the Washington Capitals. The Spokane, Wash. product has missed the last 11 games since last appearing for the Blue & Orange in a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning back on Nov. 8 at AMALIE Arena. Yamamoto also missed the Oilers season opener against the Vancouver Canucks before recording three assists, 15 shots and a +4 plus/minus in the following 13 games prior to coming down with his upper-body injury.
