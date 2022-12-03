Read full article on original website
Killingworth Town Meetings December 12 – 16, 2022
For links to the Virtual Town meetings, contact: Town of Killingworth 860 663-1765 Please visit http://www.townofkillingworth.com/ for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes and time changes. Monday, December 12. Killingworth Open Space Committee meeting 6:00 p.m. (remote) Killingworth Board of Selectmen meeting 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 13. Killingworth...
Haddam-Killingworth Town & Community Calendar December 8 – 15, 2022
Please visit www.haddam.org, www.townofkillingworth.com or hk-now.com for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. For the latest public library information visit brainerdlibrary.org or killingworthlibrary.org. See hk-now.com for more information on calendar items. Thursday, December 8. Toddler Tunes 10:00 a.m. Brainerd Memorial Library. Little Learners 11:15 a.m. Killingworth...
Gingerbread Village at Thankful Arnold House December 10th and 11th
Submitted by Elizabeth Malloy, Haddam Historical Society. (December 8, 2022) —Stop by the Thankful Arnold House this weekend to view our remarkable gingerbread houses, including the fantastic replica of the Arnold House Museum complete with 12 x 12 windows and gambrel roof. Local gingerbread house artists include Elizabeth Adams, Gail Christie, Kate Hull, Natalie Gail, Annie Gardner, Kelley Gardner, Lorraine Riess, Louise Schwartz, and Terry Twigg.
Haddam Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary Donates to Fuel Bank
(December 8, 2022)—On November 6, 2022, the HVFC Auxiliary kicked off the Fair season with its 11th Annual Vendor Fair. There were 17 vendors who participated in demonstrating and selling their wares in order to raise funds for the Fuel Bank. It was such a beautiful day and everyone was happy to be out and about. At the end of the day, the vendors applied their 10% of sales to the fundraiser for the local Fuel Bank, which totaled more than $200.
One Year Later: Food Scrap Waste Program Ready to Grow!
Submitted by Linda Talbott, Haddam Sustainability Committee. (December 10, 2022) —December 8, 2021 was the opening day of Haddam’s Food Scrap Compost program located at the Haddam Transfer Station. A large sign was made and located right next to the Swap Shack, telling people where the Blue Earth Compost 32- gallon bins would be located. Post card mailings announcing the new program went out to residents of Haddam, Higganum and Haddam Neck in November 2021. The Town purchased 100 starter kits, consisting of a six-gallon transport bin, a two-gallon countertop bin and included a roll of 25 Biobag compostable bags to line the countertop bin with. They all sold out and 50 more kits were ordered, as well as more of the Biobags.
Haddam: Job Opening – Senior Center Activities Coordinator
(December 8, 2022) —The Town of Haddam is hiring for a Senior Center Activities Coordinator – 18 hours a week. The Activities Coordinator is responsible for organizing and implementing. activities, outings and events for the Town of Haddam Senior Center. The activities. are designed to increase socialization, entertainment,...
HKMS 7th Grader Wins Killingworth Lions Peace Poster Contest
(December 8, 2022) — Eli Snow, a 7th grade student at Haddam-Killingworth Middle School, has taken the first step toward becoming an internationally-recognized artist by winning a local competition sponsored by the Killingworth Lions Club. Eli’s poster (photo above) was among more than 600,000 entries submitted worldwide in the...
Westbrook Junior Colonials Corps Gives Back to the Community
(December 10, 2022) — In February of this year, Haddam-Killingworth News ran a story featuring a band of merry young musicians who play classic songs honoring the American Revolution on fife and drum–known as the Westbrook Junior Colonials Fife & Drum Corps. Membership has been steadily increasing over the years. Now, the corps is seeking to expand further and is calling on all youth who are interested to join for music, fun performance opportunities and camaraderie.
Obituary: Lori Ann Willhite
According to Legacy.com and The Wallingford Funeral Home, Lori Ann Willhite, beloved daughter of Arnold and Sherryl Willhite, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday December 4, 2022. For more information and service details, click here.
